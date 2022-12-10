ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Boston Celtics Wanted To Land Anthony Davis But Were Warned Against It By A Prominent Member Of The Pelicans Organization

The Boston Celtics have nothing to complain about so far this season, they are the best team in the NBA so far. Despite a loss in one of their recent outings, the Celtics look like the team to beat this season after going all the way to the NBA Finals last season. But Boston's team could have looked a lot different if certain things had gone differently.
BOSTON, MA
Lakers eye Bogdanovic after Cade Cunningham's season-ending surgery

Cunningham had been dealing with shin soreness since his rookie season last year. He initially played through it, but he's been out since Nov. 9 of this year as he and the team tried to determine if surgery was necessary. They apparently decided it is, which indicates Cunningham likely has a stress fracture.
DETROIT, MI
Mark Cuban voices complaint to NBA about Giannis Antetokounmpo

Mark Cuban is officially taking it up with the manager. The Dallas Mavericks owner revealed to reporters on Monday that the team previously called the NBA to complain about Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s lengthy free-throw routine. The two teams met on Nov. 27 (a 124-115 victory for the Bucks), after which the Mavericks brought up the issue to the league office. Cuban says the NBA replied that they would start enforcing the 10-second count on Antetokounmpo. However, the two sides played again last Friday (this time a narrower 116-115 win for Milwaukee), and Cuban says that Antetokounmpo was taking up to 12 seconds to shoot.
DALLAS, TX
Surprising Trade Details Emerge About 76ers’ Tobias Harris

The 2022-23 NBA season has been an up-and-down affair for the Philadelphia 76ers. They are currently 13-12 on the season, as they have had to navigate some injury woes for key players in their rotation. The trio of James Harden, Joel Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey have only played six games...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
L.A. Has Talked With Knicks About Cam Reddish & Evan Fournier Trade

With the Dec. 15 date approaching when players who signed this offseason are eligible to be traded, all eyes will be on the Los Angeles Lakers to see what moves the team will make. One name that has been linked to the Lakers, seemingly for years now, is New York Knicks wing Cam Reddish.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Suns discussing three-team Jae Crowder deal

Crowder as been away from the team all season, even after his replacement at power forward, Cameron Johnson, tore his meniscus last month. Until recently, the Suns had been rolling, even with Chris Paul missing 14 games with a heel injury, but have lost four straight. Perhaps that's motivating them to move Crowder now. Or, it could be that players who signed this summer can be traded starting Dec. 15.
PHOENIX, AZ

