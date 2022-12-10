ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Tim Draper Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Make El Salvador One of the Richest Nations on Earth

Venture capitalist Tim Draper says Bitcoin (BTC) will likely transform El Salvador from one of the poorest countries in the world to one of the richest. In a new interview with popular crypto bull Anthony Pompliano, the billionaire predicts that the decision by El Salvador President Nayib Bukele to invest in the king crypto and make it a legal tender in the country will pay off over time.
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Strategist Who Predicted 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Issues Alert, Says BTC Primed for Fresh Bear Market Lows

A crypto analyst who correctly called Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2018 bottom says the king crypto is setting up for another corrective move en route to carving a fresh bear market low. The pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 216,200 Twitter followers that Bitcoin’s recent rally from its current bear market low of $15,546 is likely coming to an end.
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin rallies from $17k after core CPI data release, should you go long now?

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. The lower timeframe market structure was strongly bearish. The bulls can wait for a pullback before looking to bid. The U.S. CPI data gave some relief to the bulls...
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin [BTC] bounces above 50-day MA, but what should LTH expect?

A surge in BTC’s demand in the spot market was observed in the last 24 hours at press time. Addresses with balances greater than 1,000 BTC have not yet started accumulating. An interesting thing just happened with Bitcoin’s price action. It managed to pull off a 5% rally in the last few hours before this press, briefly pushing above its 50-day Moving average. This move happened right after the release of U.S. CPI data and here’s why.
cryptopotato.com

Just Like Bitcoin, Binance US Drops All Ethereum-USD Trading Fees

Users can now freely trade ETH for US dollars or any of the three top stablecoins. Binance US – the American branch of the world’s largest crypto exchange – has eliminated all Ether (ETH) spot trading fees just six months after doing the same for Bitcoin (BTC) pairs on the platform.
dailyhodl.com

Bloomberg Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) and Rest of Crypto Markets To Rise Again in 2023

Bloomberg commodity strategist Mike McGlone thinks crypto will return to outperforming traditional assets next year. In a new analysis, McGlone notes that the value of the crypto market was slashed by $1.3 trillion in 2022, as of early December, a “roughly equivalent” figure to the combined market cap decrease of Amazon and Google.
techaiapp.com

Morgan Creek CEO Says FTX Co-Founder SBF Was a ‘Pawn’ Used to ‘Punish’ the Crypto Industry – Regulation Bitcoin News

Following FTX’s collapse, many industry executives, influencers, luminaries, and politicians have shared their opinions about the carnage the event has caused to crypto markets and a great deal of innocent bystanders. On Dec. 2, the CEO and founder of Morgan Creek Capital, Mark Yusko, explained in an interview that it’s quite possible that the FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) was merely a “pawn” or “useful idiot” leveraged to “punish the industry.”
ambcrypto.com

BNB suffers at the hands of this Binance speculation; what can traders expect

Binance recently experienced a massive net outflow on the back of a possible prosecution from the DOJ. BNB token has also been on a downtrend in recent days. Speculation that Binance could be prosecuted has led to a flurry of attention on the exchange in the past day. There was a reported increase in withdrawals, which could indicate that this prompted some users to panic.
fullycrypto.com

Three Reasons Why Ethereum Could be a Better Bet Than Bitcoin

Bitcoin tends to be the go-to coin for many during a bull market. Ethereum has been the most popular alt coin for many years. There are signs that Ethereum might enjoy the next bull run more than Bitcoin. Bitcoin is the undisputed top dog when it comes to the crypto...
u.today

Ripple Will Lose Against SEC, Crypto Executive Claims

Gene Hoffman, chief operating officer at blockchain company Chia Network, has predicted that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission will defeat Ripple in a closely watched legal battle that will soon stretch into its third year. "The only outcome is that a federal judge will rule that Ripple's sales of...
cryptogazette.com

Binance’s Bitcoin (BTC) Reserves Are Collateralized by Over 100%

It’s been revealed that Binance is making a massive push toward transparency for users. Accoridng to the latest reports, it seems that the crypto exchange’s reserves are collateralized by more than 100%. Binance’s transparent reports. Crypto exchange giant Binance has enough reserves to back its users’ Bitcoin...
ambcrypto.com

BTC could have a fruitful 2023 thanks to LTHs and the exit of these market players

2022 remains one of the most chaotic years in the history of Bitcoin. Following FTX’s collapse, LTHs intensifies accumulation ahead of a price rally in 2023. In the history of cryptocurrencies, 2022 ranks high as one of the most challenging years so far. The year has been marked by significant losses causing several cryptocurrencies to record all-time lows.

