Effective: 2022-12-14 10:46:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Persons should consider delaying all travel. Motorists should use extreme caution if travel is absolutely necessary. Target Area: Carter; Powder River WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations between 3 and 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Carter and Powder River. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds, visibility under a mile at times, slick and snow covered roads, and significant drifting will make travel dangerous to impossible at times. Persons should consider delaying all travel. Motorists should use extreme caution if travel is absolutely necessary. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow is expected to taper off by Thursday morning, but blowing and drifting snow may persist into Friday morning.

CARTER COUNTY, MT ・ 3 HOURS AGO