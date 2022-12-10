Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Bottineau, Burke, Divide, McHenry, Mountrail, Pierce, Renville by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 11:56:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you have travel plans today through Thursday, consider altering or cancelling your plans. If travel is absolutely necessary, be sure to carry a winter survival kit in your vehicle. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bottineau; Burke; Divide; McHenry; Mountrail; Pierce; Renville; Rolette; Ward; Williams WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Additional snow accumulations between 3 and 5 inches. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Another round of snow, combined with gusty winds, could bring more travel impacts Thursday through Thursday evening.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Benson, Cavalier, Eddy, Nelson, Pembina, Ramsey, Towner by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-16 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Benson; Cavalier; Eddy; Nelson; Pembina; Ramsey; Towner; Western Walsh County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches, some areas may see higher amounts. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Minnesota and northeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Near blizzard conditions are expected in open country Thursday. Heavy snow rates and blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility Thursday. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning or evening commutes Thursday.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Adams, Billings, Bowman, Dunn, Golden Valley, Grant, Hettinger by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 11:56:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you have travel plans today through Thursday, consider altering or cancelling your plans. If travel is absolutely necessary, be sure to carry a winter survival kit in your vehicle. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Adams; Billings; Bowman; Dunn; Golden Valley; Grant; Hettinger; McKenzie; McLean; Mercer; Morton; Oliver; Sioux; Slope; Stark WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST/5 AM MST/ THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Additional snow accumulations between 3 and 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Along, south, and west of the Missouri River. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST/5 AM MST/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Another round of snow, combined with gusty winds, could bring more travel impacts Thursday through Thursday evening.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Barnes, Cass, Eastern Walsh County, Grand Forks, Griggs by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-16 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Barnes; Cass; Eastern Walsh County; Grand Forks; Griggs; Ransom; Richland; Sargent; Steele; Traill WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches, some areas may see higher amounts. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, northwest and west central Minnesota and northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Near blizzard conditions are expected in open country Thursday. Heavy snow rates and blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility Thursday. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning or evening commutes Thursday.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Brown by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 10:58:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Brown WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Brown County. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Campbell, Edmunds, Faulk, McPherson, Potter, Walworth by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 10:58:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Campbell; Edmunds; Faulk; McPherson; Potter; Walworth WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of north central South Dakota. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Clark, Codington, Day, Deuel, Grant, Hamlin, Marshall, Roberts by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 10:58:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Clark; Codington; Day; Deuel; Grant; Hamlin; Marshall; Roberts WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeast South Dakota. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
