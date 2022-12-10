Read full article on original website
NHL
U.S. players 'locked in, ready to go' as World Juniors camp opens
PLYMOUTH, Mich. -- Jimmy Snuggerud is excited to be in the mix of players trying out for a spot with the United States at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship. The 18-year-old forward, selected by the St. Louis Blues in the first round (No. 23) in the 2022 NHL Draft, also can sense the seriousness in what needs to be accomplished during the next six days ahead of finalizing a tournament roster during USA Hockey select camp that began at USA Hockey Arena on Monday.
NHL
Kraken foward Geekie would likely wreck you at Mario Kart
Not lacking for confidence or skill, Seattle veteran ready to take on all challengers. Sure NHL games are competitive. But when it comes to Mario Kart, Seattle Kraken forward Morgan Geekie isn't playing around. Geekie shared a post on social media on Monday asking fans for Mario Kart-related questions. And...
NHL
Updates from optional morning skate - Dec. 12
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens held an optional morning skate at the Bell Centre ahead of tonight's game against the Flames. Here's the list of players who hit the ice for the skate:. Monday, December 12. Optional morning skate. F D G. 20 - Juraj Slafkovsky 21 - Kaiden Guhle 34...
NHL
Senators score twice in third, hold off Predators
NASHVILLE -- Drake Batherson had a goal and an assist for the Ottawa Senators in a 3-2 win against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday. Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat also scored, Shane Pinto had two assists, and Cam Talbot made 27 saves for the Senators (11-14-2), who are 3-1-1 in their past five games.
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Kraken 5, Panthers 2
With the loss, Florida now sits at 13-12-4 in the standings. "I don't think frustration has anything to do with the last two games," Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said. "We didn't move quick enough in our last two games to expect to win. We weren't driving our legs. We looked like we played."
NHL
Isles Day to Day: Beauvillier and Palmieri Practice
Anthony Beauvillier and Kyle Palmieri practice with the Islanders on Monday. Kyle Palmieri and Anthony Beauvillier returned to the ice and were full participants in practice on Monday. Palmieri has been out since Nov. 21 on injured reserve with an upper-body injury. Palmieri has nine points (6G, 3A) in 20...
NHL
State Your Case: Will Gaudreau or Tkachuk have bigger impact?
NHL.com writers debate how forwards for Blue Jackets, Panthers, will affect new teams entering game in Florida. Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk were the driving forces on the top line for the Calgary Flames last season. Gaudreau was tied for second in the NHL with 115 points (40 goals, 75 assists) and Tkachuk was eighth with NHL career highs in points (104), goals (42) and assists (62).
NHL
Caps Take on Hawks
Carrying a four-game winning streak for the first time this season, the Caps reach the end of a rugged patch of scheduling on Tuesday night in Chicago against the Blackhawks. Tuesday's tilt in the Windy City concludes a run of eight of nine games on the road for Washington, which will have spent 17 of the last 19 nights on the road by the time it arrives back in the District.
NHL
Projected Lineup: Dec. 12 vs. Nashville
With back-to-games home games, Blues Head Coach Craig Berube opted for some rest and held an optional morning skate Monday before his club hosts the division-rival Nashville Predators (7 p.m., BSMW, 101 ESPN). As a result, the complete projected lineup for Monday's game won't be available until closer to warm-ups,...
NHL
Devils at Rangers
DEVILS (21-5-1) at RANGERS (14-10-5) 7 p.m. ET; NHLN, MSG, MSGSN, SN NOW. Yegor Sharangovich -- Jesper Boqvist -- Alexander Holtz. Alexis Lafreniere -- Mika Zibanejad -- Kaapo Kakko. Artemi Panarin -- Filip Chytil -- Barclay Goodrow. Chris Kreider -- Vincent Trocheck -- Jimmy Vesey. Sammy Blais -- Jonny Brodzinski...
NHL
How Nyisles Got His Name
Ilana Kariamis has been linked to the Islanders fisherman mascot ever since naming him in 1995. For roughly 25 years, all Nyisles was, was a name. The Islanders big-headed, bearded fisherman had last been seen in 1997-98. When he resurfaced on Saturday night, he had a few more wrinkles, an updated jersey and an Isles Lab beanie supporting the goal light above his head, but what remained the same was his name.
NHL
PROSPECTS: Allan, Del Mastro, Korchinski, Dach Make Team Canada Roster
Team Canada announced final rosters for the 2023 World Juniors tournament on Monday. The Chicago Blackhawks had four players officially named to Team Canada's 2023 World Juniors roster. With four prospects, the Blackhawks have the highest representation from any NHL team on the official roster. Three members of Canada's seven...
NHL
5 Questions: Get to know CBJ forward Mathieu Olivier
The new Blue Jackets wing has added toughness to the lineup, personality to the locker room. One of the newest forwards for the Blue Jackets, Mathieu Olivier is no stranger to hockey. While growing up, he moved around the world following his father, Simon, who played professionally. Simon made it...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Curtailed Cats
Complete game powered by goals from Beniers, Burakovsky, Eberle seals the 5-2 road win over Florida. SUNRISE, FL - The Kraken lost to the Panthers just over a week ago and they came to Florida determined to not let that happen again. In what was a complete effort from all 18 skaters and their goaltender, Matty Beniers started the scoring just over a minute into the game. When the home team tied it up in the second period, the Kraken responded right away and never let the Panthers back into the game. Andre Burakovsky, Jordan Eberle, Daniel Sprong, and Yanni Gourde added the extra goals to cement a 5-2 victory. Florida is now 0-11 this season when they go down by two or more goals.
NHL
PREVIEW: Oilers at Predators
The Edmonton Oilers wrap up back-to-back games at Bridgestone Arena against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night. You can watch the game on Sportsnet One or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. Subscribe to Oilers+ to unlock the Pre-Game Show that will begin at 5:30pm MT,...
NHL
Binnington becomes sixth Blues goalie to record 100 wins
With the St. Louis Blues' 1-0 overtime win on Monday vs. Nashville, goalie Jordan Binnington earned the 100th win of his career, becoming the sixth goaltender in franchise history to earn 100 victories with the club. Binnington made 25 saves to earn his second shutout of the season and 12th...
NHL
Mailbag #45: Andrei Svechnikov
RALEIGH, NC. - Do you call it a lacrosse goal? The Michigan? The Svech?. Thankfully you're off the hook for answering questions right now, and instead, the man who nets the electrifying goals is instead on the hot seat. Here is what he had to say about what you wanted...
NHL
GAME RECAP: Wild 2, Oilers 1
ST. PAUL, MN - It was a tight game in the Twin Cities. The two teams showed off their familiarity with one another in a tight-checking, chippy hockey game. After a night in Edmonton where the two teams combined for 82 shots on Friday, just 51 opportunities made their way to the starting goaltenders in a 2-1 defeat for the Oilers at Xcel Energy Center on Monday evening.
NHL
Keller 1st NHL hat trick helps Coyotes recover, defeat Flyers in OT
TEMPE, Ariz. -- Clayton Keller completed his first NHL hat trick with 23 seconds left in overtime for the Arizona Coyotes in a 5-4 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Mullett Arena on Sunday. "It's cool. I mean, it's the first one [hat trick] and it's nice to get it...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ CANADIENS
FLAMES (13-11-4) vs. CANADIENS (13-12-2) 5 p.m. MT | TV: CBC, Sportsnet | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Points - Elias Lindholm (23) Points - Nick Suzuki (29) Goals - Cole Caufield (16) Special Teams:. Flames:. PP - 20.4% (24th) / PK - 80.2% (10th) Canadiens:. PP - 15.7% (30th)...
