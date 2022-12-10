Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
Illegal border crossings at northern border increase 676% over last year; Vermont, New York newest smuggling routeLauren JessopVermont State
2 Kilos of Fentanyl Recovered During Traffic StopBronxVoiceQueens, NY
New Photos of Subway Slasher SuspectBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
NHL
Devils at Rangers
DEVILS (21-5-1) at RANGERS (14-10-5) 7 p.m. ET; NHLN, MSG, MSGSN, SN NOW. Yegor Sharangovich -- Jesper Boqvist -- Alexander Holtz. Alexis Lafreniere -- Mika Zibanejad -- Kaapo Kakko. Artemi Panarin -- Filip Chytil -- Barclay Goodrow. Chris Kreider -- Vincent Trocheck -- Jimmy Vesey. Sammy Blais -- Jonny Brodzinski...
NHL
U.S. players 'locked in, ready to go' as World Juniors camp opens
PLYMOUTH, Mich. -- Jimmy Snuggerud is excited to be in the mix of players trying out for a spot with the United States at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship. The 18-year-old forward, selected by the St. Louis Blues in the first round (No. 23) in the 2022 NHL Draft, also can sense the seriousness in what needs to be accomplished during the next six days ahead of finalizing a tournament roster during USA Hockey select camp that began at USA Hockey Arena on Monday.
NHL
Senators score twice in third, hold off Predators
NASHVILLE -- Drake Batherson had a goal and an assist for the Ottawa Senators in a 3-2 win against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday. Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat also scored, Shane Pinto had two assists, and Cam Talbot made 27 saves for the Senators (11-14-2), who are 3-1-1 in their past five games.
NHL
Keller 1st NHL hat trick helps Coyotes recover, defeat Flyers in OT
TEMPE, Ariz. -- Clayton Keller completed his first NHL hat trick with 23 seconds left in overtime for the Arizona Coyotes in a 5-4 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Mullett Arena on Sunday. "It's cool. I mean, it's the first one [hat trick] and it's nice to get it...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Curtailed Cats
Complete game powered by goals from Beniers, Burakovsky, Eberle seals the 5-2 road win over Florida. SUNRISE, FL - The Kraken lost to the Panthers just over a week ago and they came to Florida determined to not let that happen again. In what was a complete effort from all 18 skaters and their goaltender, Matty Beniers started the scoring just over a minute into the game. When the home team tied it up in the second period, the Kraken responded right away and never let the Panthers back into the game. Andre Burakovsky, Jordan Eberle, Daniel Sprong, and Yanni Gourde added the extra goals to cement a 5-2 victory. Florida is now 0-11 this season when they go down by two or more goals.
NHL
State Your Case: Will Gaudreau or Tkachuk have bigger impact?
NHL.com writers debate how forwards for Blue Jackets, Panthers, will affect new teams entering game in Florida. Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk were the driving forces on the top line for the Calgary Flames last season. Gaudreau was tied for second in the NHL with 115 points (40 goals, 75 assists) and Tkachuk was eighth with NHL career highs in points (104), goals (42) and assists (62).
NHL
Isles Day to Day: Beauvillier and Palmieri Practice
Anthony Beauvillier and Kyle Palmieri practice with the Islanders on Monday. Kyle Palmieri and Anthony Beauvillier returned to the ice and were full participants in practice on Monday. Palmieri has been out since Nov. 21 on injured reserve with an upper-body injury. Palmieri has nine points (6G, 3A) in 20...
NHL
Kaprizov point streak ends at 14 in Wild win against Canucks
VANCOUVER -- Kirill Kaprizov had his Minnesota Wild record point streak end at 14 games in a 3-0 win against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on Saturday. It was the first time since Nov. 8 that Kaprizov failed to get a point, but it didn't hurt the Wild, who got a goal at even strength, one on the penalty kill and one on the power play to end a two-game skid.
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (16-8-3) at Lightning (17-9-1) | 4 p.m.
Facing Tampa Bay for the first time this season, new faces join Seattle as the team prepares to deliver another "complete" game. Time: 4:00 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. One: Know Your Opponent. Tampa, FL - As we've come to do in this space the...
NHL
PREVIEW: Oilers at Predators
The Edmonton Oilers wrap up back-to-back games at Bridgestone Arena against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night. You can watch the game on Sportsnet One or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. Subscribe to Oilers+ to unlock the Pre-Game Show that will begin at 5:30pm MT,...
NHL
Florida Panthers to Host Annual Star Wars Night on March 2
SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers announced today they will host their annual Star Wars Night on Thursday, March 2 when the Cats take on the Nashville Predators at 7 PM. Each ticket package purchased includes a limited-edition Florida Panthers Star Wars Night T-Shirt. The night will also include a special Star Wars meet & greet, where fans can interact and take pictures with their favorite Star Wars characters.
NHL
Binnington becomes sixth Blues goalie to record 100 wins
With the St. Louis Blues' 1-0 overtime win on Monday vs. Nashville, goalie Jordan Binnington earned the 100th win of his career, becoming the sixth goaltender in franchise history to earn 100 victories with the club. Binnington made 25 saves to earn his second shutout of the season and 12th...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Kraken 5, Panthers 2
With the loss, Florida now sits at 13-12-4 in the standings. "I don't think frustration has anything to do with the last two games," Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said. "We didn't move quick enough in our last two games to expect to win. We weren't driving our legs. We looked like we played."
NHL
Preview: Sharks vs. Coyotes
The San Jose Sharks take on Arizona Coyotes for the first time this season at SAP Center in San Jose. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Game Notes:. Goaltender Eetu Mäkiniemi won his first NHL start on 12/9, which makes him the...
NHL
Luke Hughes talks sophomore season, brothers in Q&A with NHL.com
Devils defenseman prospect skating with the U.S. National Junior Team at USA Hockey select camp. In NHL.com's Q&A feature called "Sitting Down with …" we talk to key figures in the game, gaining insight into their lives on and off the ice. Today, we feature Luke Hughes, a New Jersey Devils prospect and sophomore defenseman for the University of Michigan.
NHL
LA Kings @ Columbus Blue Jackets: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Columbus Blue Jackets:. Where: Nationwide Arena (Columbus, Ohio) Blue Jackets: 9 - 15 - 2 (20 pts) Kings: 15 - 11 - 4 (30 pts) Kings Notes:. The LA Kings enter tonight having killed 17 of their last 19...
NHL
Fischer Gelling with McBain & O'Brien, Embracing Leadership Role
Forward finding his stride in seventh season with Coyotes. Christian Fischer has made the most out of his increased ice time this season. Fischer, whose five goals and five assists this season match his entire output from a season ago, credits linemates Liam O'Brien and Jack McBain for his increased production. Even so, the 25-year-old winger - who has played 344 games with the Coyotes spanning seven seasons - has done plenty to set himself up for what's looking like his best season since a 33-point output in 79 games in 2017-18.
NHL
Kraken foward Geekie would likely wreck you at Mario Kart
Not lacking for confidence or skill, Seattle veteran ready to take on all challengers. Sure NHL games are competitive. But when it comes to Mario Kart, Seattle Kraken forward Morgan Geekie isn't playing around. Geekie shared a post on social media on Monday asking fans for Mario Kart-related questions. And...
NHL
Caps Take on Hawks
Carrying a four-game winning streak for the first time this season, the Caps reach the end of a rugged patch of scheduling on Tuesday night in Chicago against the Blackhawks. Tuesday's tilt in the Windy City concludes a run of eight of nine games on the road for Washington, which will have spent 17 of the last 19 nights on the road by the time it arrives back in the District.
NHL
ON THE 'MARK'
Markstrom excellent and Huberdeau scores but Flames fall in shootout to Habs. The Flames got an important point in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Canadiens in Montreal Monday night. And Jacob Markstrom was the biggest reason why. Markstrom was stellar, making 37 saves - including seven in overtime when...
