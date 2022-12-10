ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

$494,900 Cordova Park home boasts 2,700 square feet and is move-in ready | Hot Property

By Phillip Makselan
Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
 4 days ago

This expansive four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath residence boasts over 2,700 square feet in the sought-after Cordova Park neighborhood. The home is oriented on a large lot with a well-manicured lawn, shade trees, and is within sight of Cordova Park Elementary.

The one-owner residence has seen updated water lines, an HVAC system, hurricane hardening by ReBuild NWFL recently updated electrical wiring to copper, and a new roof was installed in August. Realtor Angela Sherrill says the home needs a fresh perspective to carry it on to another family.

Arriving at the home, you’ll adore the curb appeal, large driveway and a side-entry two-car garage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JQSjU_0je12f4E00

A large living room is adjacent to the foyer and overlooks the front lawn.

The charming kitchen offers abundant cabinet storage, a pantry space, ample natural light and a window to a casual dining space. Additionally, it flows seamlessly into a cozy family room, which overlooks and offers access to the backyard while featuring an elegant brick fireplace and built-ins.

A formal dining room is just off the kitchen and is excellent for holiday gatherings.

Step from the dining area into the sunroom and be wowed. Sherrill notes that it has “a full bath, high vaulted tongue and groove ceilings and exposed beams. The space opens to an open patio and a covered porch, which is well-suited for an outdoor kitchen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BWjKM_0je12f4E00

The privacy-fenced backyard will no doubt play host to barbecues and various gatherings of friends and family.

Three guest bedrooms and the master suite are found upstairs. Each bedroom offers ample privacy, while the master suite includes a private bath.

The home's location in the heart of East Pensacola places you near a variety of sports opportunities, shopping areas, the Pensacola International Airport, health care facilities and top-rated schools. You’re a short drive to both downtown Pensacola and Pensacola Beach.

4170 Stringfield D r.

  • List price: $494,900
  • Approximate square feet: 2,771
  • Baths: 3 full, 1 half
  • Bedrooms: 4
  • Built: 1972

Listing Agent

Angela Sherrill | CONNELL & COMPANY REALTY, INC | Cell: (850) 292-3165 | Office: 478-4141 | GONOLESACS@ATT.NET

www.buysellconnell.com

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: $494,900 Cordova Park home boasts 2,700 square feet and is move-in ready | Hot Property

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

New ordinance could ban smoking at public parks in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A new ordinance that will be voted on Thursday could ban smoking and vaping at Public Parks within Pensacola city limits. Mayor D.C. Reeves spoke on the ordinance proposed by councilman Casey Jones at Tuesday morning’s press conference. “It’s something we do in city buildings,” said Reeves. “It’s something many organizations […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

PCS Outreach Ministries to give away hundreds of toys in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Hundreds of toys will be given out to children Sunday at the Marie K. Young Wedgewood Community Center in Pensacola. PCS Outreach Ministries is hosting their 17th Annual Toy Giveaway Sunday, beginning at 2 p.m. at the Wedgewood Community Center on 6405 Wagner Road. The giveaway is...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Sweet terrier Lila looking for home

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a one-year-old terrier mix named Lila. Lila was picked up by Animal Control and had 10 puppies. All of her puppies have been adopted. She is an independent, curious girl and will make a great family pet. Terriers our mischievous little dogs that are very fun to have […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Woman dies in Santa Rosa County Publix parking lot: SRCSO

PACE, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating after a woman died in a grocery store parking lot. Officials said Joanna Rogers, 71, died in a Publix parking lot in Pace, Fla. Deputies were originally called out to the Publix for a medical emergency, but when paramedics […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Ohio woman arrested in Escambia Co. after allegedly trying to deposit fake check at several Navy Credit Union locations

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Ohio woman was arrested in Escambia County after allegedly trying to deposit a counterfeit check at several Navy Federal Credit Unions in Gulf Breeze, Santa Rosa and Escambia Counties, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Michelle Renee Moore, 41, was charged with attempted grand theft, fraudulently using personal […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Former Ascension Sacred Heart manager charged with larceny, allegedly stole more than $800K over 10 years

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A former Ascension Sacred Heart manager was charged with larceny after allegedly using a Sam’s Club corporate credit card for a total cost of more than $800,000. Timothy Scott Gilbert, 53, was charged with Grand Theft over $100,000. Gilbert’s last position at Sacred Heart was listed as rehab manager, according […]
PENSACOLA, FL
Atlanta News

Huk Now Open at Tanger Outlets Foley

Tanger Outlets Foley announces the addition of outdoor apparel leader Huk to its extensive line-up. The retailer is now open at the outlet shopping destination, complementing more than 95 popular brands, including Vera Bradley, Under Armour and Sperry.
FOLEY, AL
Pensacola News Journal

Pensacola News Journal

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Pensacola Florida - Home - pnj.com is the home page of the Pensacola News Journal with in-depth local news, sports, entertainment, community news, opinion and classifieds.

 http://pnj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy