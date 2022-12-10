ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Cleveland.com

Lincoln Kienholz, 4-star QB, commits to Ohio State football: Buckeyes Recruiting

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football’s 2023 recruiting class once again has a quarterback following the commitment of Lincoln Kienholz. The nation’s No. 211 player and No. 14 quarterback had been committed to Washington since June. He earned an offer from the Buckeyes at the start of the month and has watched his momentum take him toward Columbus ever since. Other schools in consideration were North Dakota State, Wisconsin and Wyoming.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State freshman OL, former 4-star recruit, becomes 24th Buckeye to lose Black Stripe in 2022

Another Ohio State player lost his Black Stripe on Tuesday. This time it was freshman OL Carson Hinzman. Hinzman played in The Game against Michigan this season. Hinzman was a former 4-star recruit from the 2022 class per the 247Sports Composite. He originally picked Ohio State over Wisconsin, Iowa, Notre Dame, and Alabama. Hinzman was also the No. 9 IOL and No. 3 prospect from his home state of Wisconsin in his class.
COLUMBUS, OH
Detroit Sports Nation

Ohio State loses key player for College Football Playoff

Heading into the 2022 College Football season, Ohio State was not only the favorite to win the Big Ten — some had them as a double-digit favorite over Michigan in the preseason — but they were also one of the top favorites to win the College Football Playoff. As we know, the Buckeyes were destroyed by the Wolverines, causing them to sit and wait to see if other teams lost so they could back their way into the playoff. Well, that is exactly what happened as USC got pummeled by Utah in their conference championship game, allowing OSU to back into the CFP. But the Buckeyes will be without one of their key players when they take on No. 1 Georgia on New Year’s Eve.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State DB, 4-star member of 2021 recruiting class, enters portal

Ohio State lost a DB to the transfer portal on Tuesday. It was a former member of the 2021 class Jantzen Dunn. Dunn suffered a season-ending knee injury halfway through his freshman season. This season, Dunn played in four games for the Buckeyes. $200 Pre-Registration Offer. $100 FREE BET +...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Expected Attendance Revealed For Georgia vs. Ohio State

Georgia and Ohio State fans are projected to pack the stands at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for this year's College Football Playoff semifinal. The Buckeyes and Bulldogs will face off in the Peach Bowl for the right to play for the national championship. Considering Georgia is No. 1 and the game is in Atlanta, they'll have plenty of fans in attendance, and Ohio State is always one of the most well-traveled fan bases in the country.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Buckeyes announce coaching hire

As the Ohio State football team is preparing to take on Georgia in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve, the Buckeyes just announced a coaching hire. The Ohio State football team announced over the weekend that senior advisor to the head coach, Keenan Bailey, will take over for Kevin Wilson as the new tight end coach. Bailey has been seen by many as an up-and-comer in coaching circles, and Ryan Day wanted to make sure that he would stick with the Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

What Keon Keeley’s Alabama commitment means to Ohio State football: Buckeyes Recruiting

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football has come in second to Alabama for five-star recruits numerous times in this 2023 cycle, and Keon Keeley is yet another name on that list. The nation’s No. 10 player and top edge rusher decommitted from Notre Dame in August, setting up a battle between the Buckeyes and Crimson Tide. Keeley made multiple gameday trips to both campuses. Now he’s locked in with Alabama a week before Signing Day on Dec. 21, giving the nation’s top-rated class a third five-star commitment.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

AP Top 25: Where is Ohio State basketball in the college rankings?

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State men’s basketball team is ranked inside the Associated Press Top 25 for the third-straight week following its win over Rutgers. The Buckeyes escaped with a 67-66 win at home to open Big Ten play and moved up to No. 23 in the poll because of it. They’ll next take the court against North Carolina on Saturday as part of the CBS Sports Classic in New York City at the Madison Square Garden. The Tar Heels began the year as the No. 1 team in the preseason poll, but their 6-4 start has forced them to drop out of the top 25 altogether.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

C.J. Stroud passes Ohio State football’s Heisman Trophy contender torch, but not to a quarterback

COLUMBUS, Ohio — C.J. Stroud took the baton with a purpose, following in a line of Ohio State football Heisman Trophy contenders under Ryan Day. Dwayne Haskins handed off to Justin Fields, who made the exchange to Stroud in Miami after the 2020 national championship game. First-year quarterbacks under Day are not just possible contenders to reach New York. Their performance is judged by that standard.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Scholastic Play By Play Classic in Columbus will attract best from area, state and beyond: What to watch in boys basketball

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Six of Northeast Ohio’s top boys basketball teams head to Columbus on Saturday for the Scholastic Play By Play Classic at Nationwide Arena. There will be six games, headlined by St. Vincent-St. Mary vs. Sierra Canyon and an OHSAA Division I state championship rematch between Pickerington Central and Centerville. Those two met in March in Dayton, as Ohio State recruit Devin Royal and the Tigers ended Centerville’s 45-game win streak.
CLEVELAND, OH
ocj.com

DeWine reveals long-awaited plans for State Fair

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine joined members of the Ohio Expositions Commission to review the master plan framework that will serve as a launching point to modernize and enhance the Ohio Expo Center and Ohio State Fair for the future.The framework was created as part of the work of the Expo 2050 Task Force. Governor DeWine created the task force in 2019 to develop a strategic vision for the 360-acre Ohio Expo Center property, which is home to the Ohio State Fair and hosts many other events throughout the year.
OHIO STATE
