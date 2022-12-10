Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio Mother And Baby Daughter Abducted. Her Baby Was Returned The Next Day But Her Mom Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Football: Henderson to miss CFP due to injuryThe LanternColumbus, OH
Buckeyes are a blend of chocolate and peanut butter for a holiday treatJames PatrickColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 3 Ohio State downs Kent State 32-9The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State survives late scare from Spartans, moves to 10-0 on the seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Lincoln Kienholz, 4-star QB, commits to Ohio State football: Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football’s 2023 recruiting class once again has a quarterback following the commitment of Lincoln Kienholz. The nation’s No. 211 player and No. 14 quarterback had been committed to Washington since June. He earned an offer from the Buckeyes at the start of the month and has watched his momentum take him toward Columbus ever since. Other schools in consideration were North Dakota State, Wisconsin and Wyoming.
Is Miyan Williams healthy enough to be Ohio State football’s lead back against Georgia?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s Miyan Williams confirmed with his words what everyone saw with their eyes in the Nov. 26 loss to Michigan. The third-year running back was “not all the way healthy.” A turned ankle suffered two weeks earlier inhibited his running ability until it forced him off the field for good after only eight carries.
Ohio State football’s TreVeyon Henderson to undergo season-ending foot surgery, miss playoff
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football running back TreVeyon Henderson ended speculation about his status for the Peach Bowl against Georgia, saying his 2022 season will end due to surgery on his injured left foot. Henderson told the Columbus Dispatch he will have surgery to repair a broken bone...
Ohio State freshman OL, former 4-star recruit, becomes 24th Buckeye to lose Black Stripe in 2022
Another Ohio State player lost his Black Stripe on Tuesday. This time it was freshman OL Carson Hinzman. Hinzman played in The Game against Michigan this season. Hinzman was a former 4-star recruit from the 2022 class per the 247Sports Composite. He originally picked Ohio State over Wisconsin, Iowa, Notre Dame, and Alabama. Hinzman was also the No. 9 IOL and No. 3 prospect from his home state of Wisconsin in his class.
Prediction: Ohio State Buckeyes set to flip coveted 4-star quarterback Lincoln Kienholz
When Lausanne Collegiate School (Tennessee) four-star quarterback Brock Glenn flipped his commitment from the Ohio State Buckeyes to Florida State Seminoles in late November it started turning the quarterback carousel. Looking for a replacement, Ohio State almost immediately scheduled an ...
Ohio State loses key player for College Football Playoff
Heading into the 2022 College Football season, Ohio State was not only the favorite to win the Big Ten — some had them as a double-digit favorite over Michigan in the preseason — but they were also one of the top favorites to win the College Football Playoff. As we know, the Buckeyes were destroyed by the Wolverines, causing them to sit and wait to see if other teams lost so they could back their way into the playoff. Well, that is exactly what happened as USC got pummeled by Utah in their conference championship game, allowing OSU to back into the CFP. But the Buckeyes will be without one of their key players when they take on No. 1 Georgia on New Year’s Eve.
Ohio State football’s Steele Chambers putting off NFL Draft to remain with Buckeyes
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One member of Ohio State football’s starting linebacker duo plans to be back with the Buckeyes in 2023. Steele Chambers said Wednesday he expects to use his fifth year of eligibility, rather than pursue the NFL Draft. Chambers is in his second year as a linebacker after converting from running back.
Why did Ohio State football’s Dallan Hayden have a reduced role against Michigan?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — It remains one of the enduring mysteries of the end of Ohio State football’s regular season. Freshman running back back Dallan Hayden impressed in backup performances against Indiana and Maryland down the stretch. Buckeyes coach Ryan Day praised Hayden’s performance, saying what showed up on film spoke for itself.
Ohio State DB, 4-star member of 2021 recruiting class, enters portal
Ohio State lost a DB to the transfer portal on Tuesday. It was a former member of the 2021 class Jantzen Dunn. Dunn suffered a season-ending knee injury halfway through his freshman season. This season, Dunn played in four games for the Buckeyes. $200 Pre-Registration Offer. $100 FREE BET +...
Expected Attendance Revealed For Georgia vs. Ohio State
Georgia and Ohio State fans are projected to pack the stands at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for this year's College Football Playoff semifinal. The Buckeyes and Bulldogs will face off in the Peach Bowl for the right to play for the national championship. Considering Georgia is No. 1 and the game is in Atlanta, they'll have plenty of fans in attendance, and Ohio State is always one of the most well-traveled fan bases in the country.
Ohio State commits McDonald, Simpson-Hunt earn huge bumps in updated Top247
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, General Manager - Player Personnel Mark Pantoni, and the Ohio State staff have been working hard on their 2023 recruiting. They currently have 19 commitments for that class. Those commitments make up the country’s No. 6 2023 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings.
Ohio State Football: Buckeyes announce coaching hire
As the Ohio State football team is preparing to take on Georgia in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve, the Buckeyes just announced a coaching hire. The Ohio State football team announced over the weekend that senior advisor to the head coach, Keenan Bailey, will take over for Kevin Wilson as the new tight end coach. Bailey has been seen by many as an up-and-comer in coaching circles, and Ryan Day wanted to make sure that he would stick with the Buckeyes.
Fixing the Heisman, NIL frustrations, Ohio State staff changes and cake batter: Buckeye Talk Rants
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On this Monday episode of Buckeye Talk, Doug Lesmerises is back with rants covering three primary areas:. First, his Heisman vote and why it was difficult, Lincoln Riley vs. Ryan Day quarterbacks and the Heisman, and how the Heisman Trophy could be fixed in future years. Then...
What Keon Keeley’s Alabama commitment means to Ohio State football: Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football has come in second to Alabama for five-star recruits numerous times in this 2023 cycle, and Keon Keeley is yet another name on that list. The nation’s No. 10 player and top edge rusher decommitted from Notre Dame in August, setting up a battle between the Buckeyes and Crimson Tide. Keeley made multiple gameday trips to both campuses. Now he’s locked in with Alabama a week before Signing Day on Dec. 21, giving the nation’s top-rated class a third five-star commitment.
AP Top 25: Where is Ohio State basketball in the college rankings?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State men’s basketball team is ranked inside the Associated Press Top 25 for the third-straight week following its win over Rutgers. The Buckeyes escaped with a 67-66 win at home to open Big Ten play and moved up to No. 23 in the poll because of it. They’ll next take the court against North Carolina on Saturday as part of the CBS Sports Classic in New York City at the Madison Square Garden. The Tar Heels began the year as the No. 1 team in the preseason poll, but their 6-4 start has forced them to drop out of the top 25 altogether.
BREAKING: ESPN's College Gameday in Atlanta for No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs vs. Ohio State
ATHENS - For the second time this season Kirby Smart at the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs will be featured on ESPN’s College Gameday program. This time in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta. The company released the news before noon on Monday. The Bulldogs...
C.J. Stroud passes Ohio State football’s Heisman Trophy contender torch, but not to a quarterback
COLUMBUS, Ohio — C.J. Stroud took the baton with a purpose, following in a line of Ohio State football Heisman Trophy contenders under Ryan Day. Dwayne Haskins handed off to Justin Fields, who made the exchange to Stroud in Miami after the 2020 national championship game. First-year quarterbacks under Day are not just possible contenders to reach New York. Their performance is judged by that standard.
Scholastic Play By Play Classic in Columbus will attract best from area, state and beyond: What to watch in boys basketball
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Six of Northeast Ohio’s top boys basketball teams head to Columbus on Saturday for the Scholastic Play By Play Classic at Nationwide Arena. There will be six games, headlined by St. Vincent-St. Mary vs. Sierra Canyon and an OHSAA Division I state championship rematch between Pickerington Central and Centerville. Those two met in March in Dayton, as Ohio State recruit Devin Royal and the Tigers ended Centerville’s 45-game win streak.
Busting Myths: Columbus’ home grown illegal landlords in a destroyed historic district
Note: I refer any one skeptical of what follows, including the subjects of the report, to the public record, OSU Student Legal Services, records of past and current court cases, conversations with current or recent OSU students, and to their own visual inspection of the District and the properties. Columbus,...
DeWine reveals long-awaited plans for State Fair
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine joined members of the Ohio Expositions Commission to review the master plan framework that will serve as a launching point to modernize and enhance the Ohio Expo Center and Ohio State Fair for the future.The framework was created as part of the work of the Expo 2050 Task Force. Governor DeWine created the task force in 2019 to develop a strategic vision for the 360-acre Ohio Expo Center property, which is home to the Ohio State Fair and hosts many other events throughout the year.
