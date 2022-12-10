BEREA, Ohio -- Mike Priefer was hardly fazed by rookie kicker Cade York pleading his case on the sideline in the first half against the Bengals last week. York was lobbying for a chance at a 60-plus yard kick going into the half. The Browns opted instead for a Hail Mary pass attempt via Deshaun Watson. Before the play, York could be seen on the broadcast saying in part “give it to me ... come on” with Priefer smiling in the forefront.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 39 MINUTES AGO