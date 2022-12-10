Read full article on original website
Troy Aikman Calls Out NFL Owners, Agrees With Tom Brady Concerning the League’s Future: ‘There’s a Lot of Bad Football’
Troy Aikman remains one of sports media's most trusted voices. So his opinion is worth listening to when it comes to the NFL. The post Troy Aikman Calls Out NFL Owners, Agrees With Tom Brady Concerning the League’s Future: ‘There’s a Lot of Bad Football’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Deshaun Watson responds to Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey planning a ‘not-so-soft’ welcome to the rivalry: Browns takeaways
BEREA, Ohio — Deshaun Watson has faced the Ravens twice in his career -- going 0-2 -- but both times as the starting quarterback of the Houston Texans. Now that he’s in the division, the Ravens will try to give him a good, old-fashioned AFC North beatdown on Saturday at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Deshaun Watson unsure about fan reaction in 1st home game but aims ‘to make Saturday something special for Cleveland’
BEREA, Ohio — Deshaun Watson has worked in hostile environments in his first two games back from his 11-game suspension, and is excited for his first home game Saturday at FirstEnergy Stadium against the Ravens. “My mindset, I’m very excited,” he said Wednesday during his weekly press conference. “That’s...
How Much Money Stefon Diggs + Josh Allen Make in Buffalo Endorsements
How much money do Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen make from endorsements? Whether they represent national or local brands, there is a rigorous vetting process that both go through. Diggs and Allen make sure that they are partnering with brands that align with their values. Here is how much money...
Will Deshaun Watson put on a show for Browns fans on Saturday? Berea Report
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns are getting ready for the Ravens on a short week, so Wednesday was their normal Thursday, meaning we heard from quarterback Deshaun Watson. He will play his first game at home on Saturday afternoon. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe discussed what Watson...
Bengals TE Hayden Hurst doubtful for Sunday; handful of others day to day
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals got some good injury news Wednesday, but also stayed in limbo on a handful of injuries. Tight end Hayden Hurst (calf) is doubtful for Sunday’s game in Tampa Bay against the Buccaneers, but the team is still in wait-and-see mode on others. Notably, wideouts Tee Higgins (hamstring) and Tyler Boyd (finger dislocation) were at practice on Wednesday.
Mike Priefer loved Cade York campaigning on sideline to kick long FG against Bengals
BEREA, Ohio -- Mike Priefer was hardly fazed by rookie kicker Cade York pleading his case on the sideline in the first half against the Bengals last week. York was lobbying for a chance at a 60-plus yard kick going into the half. The Browns opted instead for a Hail Mary pass attempt via Deshaun Watson. Before the play, York could be seen on the broadcast saying in part “give it to me ... come on” with Priefer smiling in the forefront.
Kevin Stefanski on all the criticism he’s receiving from fans and media: ‘All of that goes with the territory’
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Kevin Stefanski has come under heavy fire for some of his decision-making in Sunday’s 23-10 loss to the Bengals, in which the Browns went 1-3 in the red zone and converted only 4-of-15 third downs for 26.7%. But Stefanski, whose job is 100% safe, isn’t...
Ohio State football’s Steele Chambers putting off NFL Draft to remain with Buckeyes
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One member of Ohio State football’s starting linebacker duo plans to be back with the Buckeyes in 2023. Steele Chambers said Wednesday he expects to use his fifth year of eligibility, rather than pursue the NFL Draft. Chambers is in his second year as a linebacker after converting from running back.
Become a Cincinnati Football Insider to text with the reporters who cover the team
CLEVELAND, Ohio - What exactly is cleveland.com’s Cincinnati Football Insider?. It’s a community of fans who want the inside scoop on the Bengals and a direct connection to the cleveland.com Bengals reporters who cover the team: Andrew Gillis, Michael Niziolek and Mohammad Ahmad. Here’s what Insider subscribers receive:...
Why Josh Bell is like Carlos Santana; what can the Browns accomplish to end a lost season? Terry’s Talkin’ (podcast)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – It’s time for this week’s edition of the Terry’s Talkin’ podcast with cleveland.com and Plain Dealer columnist Terry Pluto, and host David Campbell. On this week’s podcast, we discuss the Guardians’ acquisitions of Mike Zunino and Josh Bell, as well as the Cavs’ road struggles, the rest of the season for the Browns, and this week’s Hey, Terry! questions.
How Bengals offense relied on ‘adapt and adjust’ formula in win over the Browns
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals coaching staff went through a pretty unique experience on Sunday in a 23-10 win over the Browns, having multiple skill players go down with injuries on the day of the game. The last time offensive coordinator Brian Callahan dealt with a remotely similar scenario...
How D.J. Reader, Logan Wilson and the rest of the Bengals defense graded vs. the Browns
CINCINNATI, Ohio- The Bengals defense made Sunday’s 23-10 win over the Browns a one-sided affair. Here’s how the Bengals offense graded, according to Pro Football Focus:. (PFF grades every player on every play and uses a scale of 0-100, with higher grades indicating better play. PFF has explained its grades this way: 100-90 elite; 89-85 Pro Bowler; 84-70 starter; 69-60 backup; 59-0 replaceable. In other words, it’s similar to how we would match up percentages with traditional letter grades in school.)
Season becomes even more challenging for Kevin Stefanski – Terry Pluto’s Browns Postgame Scribbles
CINCINNATI, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook after the Browns lost 23-10 in Cincinnati:. 1. After the game, the Browns talked about the need to find what plays work best with Deshaun Watson. That’s understandable to a point, given he hadn’t played for 700 days prior to the Dec. 4 game in Houston.
Browns defense sees similarities in each Ravens quarterback, no matter who they face on Saturday
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns aren’t sure which Baltimore quarterback they will face this Saturday in the second matchup between these two AFC North rivals, but know they will have a challenge no matter who is taking those snaps. “I feel like their quarterbacks all kind of do around...
Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones wants to make every play, and Deshaun Watson will keep giving him opportunities
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones recorded career highs in receptions and receiving yards against the Bengals on Sunday in the Browns’ 23-10 loss at Paycor Stadium. Peoples-Jones wanted one more, however. Facing fourth-and-goal from the 6-yard line and trailing by what eventually became the final score,...
Deshaun Watson provided best chance to win; Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley not ruled out: Browns takeaways
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Deshaun Watson put only 10 points on the board in Sunday’s 23-10 loss to the Bengals, and has thrown one touchdown pass in two games, but Kevin Stefanski never gave any thought to starting Jacoby Brissett in Cincinnati despite the magnitude of the game. Would...
