Cleveland.com

Bengals TE Hayden Hurst doubtful for Sunday; handful of others day to day

CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals got some good injury news Wednesday, but also stayed in limbo on a handful of injuries. Tight end Hayden Hurst (calf) is doubtful for Sunday’s game in Tampa Bay against the Buccaneers, but the team is still in wait-and-see mode on others. Notably, wideouts Tee Higgins (hamstring) and Tyler Boyd (finger dislocation) were at practice on Wednesday.
Mike Priefer loved Cade York campaigning on sideline to kick long FG against Bengals

BEREA, Ohio -- Mike Priefer was hardly fazed by rookie kicker Cade York pleading his case on the sideline in the first half against the Bengals last week. York was lobbying for a chance at a 60-plus yard kick going into the half. The Browns opted instead for a Hail Mary pass attempt via Deshaun Watson. Before the play, York could be seen on the broadcast saying in part “give it to me ... come on” with Priefer smiling in the forefront.
Why Josh Bell is like Carlos Santana; what can the Browns accomplish to end a lost season? Terry’s Talkin’ (podcast)

CLEVELAND, Ohio – It’s time for this week’s edition of the Terry’s Talkin’ podcast with cleveland.com and Plain Dealer columnist Terry Pluto, and host David Campbell. On this week’s podcast, we discuss the Guardians’ acquisitions of Mike Zunino and Josh Bell, as well as the Cavs’ road struggles, the rest of the season for the Browns, and this week’s Hey, Terry! questions.
How D.J. Reader, Logan Wilson and the rest of the Bengals defense graded vs. the Browns

CINCINNATI, Ohio- The Bengals defense made Sunday’s 23-10 win over the Browns a one-sided affair. Here’s how the Bengals offense graded, according to Pro Football Focus:. (PFF grades every player on every play and uses a scale of 0-100, with higher grades indicating better play. PFF has explained its grades this way: 100-90 elite; 89-85 Pro Bowler; 84-70 starter; 69-60 backup; 59-0 replaceable. In other words, it’s similar to how we would match up percentages with traditional letter grades in school.)
Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones wants to make every play, and Deshaun Watson will keep giving him opportunities

CINCINNATI, Ohio -- Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones recorded career highs in receptions and receiving yards against the Bengals on Sunday in the Browns’ 23-10 loss at Paycor Stadium. Peoples-Jones wanted one more, however. Facing fourth-and-goal from the 6-yard line and trailing by what eventually became the final score,...
