Star Wars: Return of the Jedi actor Gary Friedkin dies, aged 70

By Jacob Stolworthy
 4 days ago

Star Wars : Return of the Jedi actor Gary Friedkin has died, aged 70.

The actor, who is als known for his appearance in sitcom Happy Days , had spent just under four weeks in an intensive care unit due to Covid-19 complications.

According to Tribune Chronicle , he died “peacefully”. The outlet wrote: “His legacy will live on as stories are told and retold for years to come by all who loved him.”

Friedkin, who was four-foot tall, made his screen debut in Carrie Fisher and Chevy Chase film Under the Rainbow in 1981.

The following year, he had a small role in Ridley Scott film Blade Runner (1982) before being cast as one of the controversial Ewoks in third Star Wars film, Return of the Jedi .

That same year, in Happy Days , Friedkin played the oft-mentioned chef Clarence when the character finally made an appearance in season 10.

Friedkin’s final film role arrived in 2016 comedy Mother’s Day , wich starred Julia Roberts, Kate Hudson and Jennifer Aniston.

The actor was a member of not-for-profit organisation Little People of America, a group providing “support and information to people of short stature and their families”.

Tribune Choronicle ’s obituary called Friedkin “a gift to all who knew him as an amazing son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle and friend”.

The treibute added: “Gary lived his life to the absolute fullest, bringing endless laughs to his family and many friends, while never letting the obstacles he faced get in his way. Gary put countless smiles on people’s faces and left so many with their own special ‘Gary story.’”

ComicBook also reported that a scholarship has been set up in the actor’s name at Youngstown State University.

Friedkin is survived by his brother, sister-in-law, nephews and niece as well as great-nieces and great-nephews.

