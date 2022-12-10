Read full article on original website
'The Voice' Viewers Split Over Winner as Twitter Erupts With Bias Claims
The winner of season 22 has been revealed, but not all fans of the NBC show are happy, with one tweeting, "This is absolutely embarrassing for America."
EXCLUSIVE: Netflix closes in on securing a deal for a Six Nations series off the back of the success of F1’s Drive to Survive - with filming set to begin at the upcoming 2023 Championship as rugby looks to boost its popularity
A behind-the-scenes Six Nations series is set to come to Netflix next year, with talks between the two parties at an advanced stage as rugby looks to emulate Formula One’s success with the online streaming platform. Netflix found major success with Drive To Survive — a fly-on-the-wall series following...
Twitter suspends bot account tracking Elon Musk's jet
Dec 14 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc suspended a bot account tracking its owner Elon Musk's private jet, the account's operator Jack Sweeney said in a tweet on Wednesday. The Twitter account tracked movements of Musk's private jet using data available in the public domain.
'GMA' Deals & Steals last chance for awesome gifts
Tory Johnson has more exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals for your last chance to shop awesome gifts. You can score big savings on products from brands such as Bombas, ELEMIS, The Popcorn Factory and more. The deals start at just $5 and are up to 76% off. Find all of...
'Christmas' Branded Offensive by College For Being 'Christian-Centric'
"University authorities are now getting into the thought control business," said one commentator.
Christmas 2022 gift guide: Best holiday deals under $100
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Make the holidays merry and bright without busting your budget. Whether you're shopping for yourself or buying gifts for friends...
19 Reactions To The Newly Released Trailer For "That '90s Show"
Some people are excited to return to Point Place, Wisconsin. Others are keeping their expectations low.
ElonJet Creator Slams Elon Musk for Banning Account After Free Speech Vow
"He put out that tweet where he [spoke about] his commitment to free speech. But that's not true," Jack Sweeney told Newsweek of Musk.
Watch Spider Crawl Across Homeowner's Kitchen Counter In Terrifying Footage
The footage of the alarmingly large spider crawling along could leave a few suffering from sleepless nights.
Strike: Troubled Blood review – This drama should be cherished. It’s the BBC at its best
Strike: Troubled Blood really is an extraordinarily fine crime drama, where a range of exceptional talents come together to create something that is actually greater than the sum of its very formidable parts. That is something rare and to be cherished. And indeed watched, and I can unreservedly commend this four-parter as a highlight of your festive viewing (along with the latter stages of the World Cup, obviously). It starts brilliantly, but gets better, and there are some surprising and compelling star performances to come.It’s the latest adaptation, by Tom Edge, of the Strike detective works of JK Rowling...
Birkenstock’s New "Bold" Collection Explores Mid-Century Design
Birkenstock has just presented a new collection for Fall/Winter 2022 and it features California-based artist Vince Skelly as he unveils new iterations of the brand’s Arizona and Boston models. As a whole, Birkenstock consistently stays aligned with its core mantras of merging functionality with quality and comfort. And for...
BritBox cost, plans and shows — all you need to know
BritBox cost, plans and shows — all you need to know about the British TV streaming service from ITV and the BBC.
Easy Christmas Ideas
Tatertots & Jello is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com. Easy Christmas Ideas. Make your home merry and bright with these easy and festive holiday ideas!
iOS 16 Photo Tool for iPhone Removes Picture Backgrounds With Just a Tap
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. If you have an iPhone that runs iOS 16, you have to try out one of the best new features. The tool doesn't have an official name, but lets you separate a picture's subject, like a person, from the background. All you need to do is tap and hold on a photo to make it work. If you keep holding, you can then "lift" the cutout from the photo and drag it into another app to post, share or make a collage, for example.
A New Amazon Returns Location: Staples
A pilot program makes Staples another place for customers to drop off Amazon returns for packaging and shipment.
Recommendations from NPR's Books We Love
It's December, and that means it's time for NPR's Books We Love. That's our curated collection of recommendations from 2022. And I'm told that many people would appreciate some light reads during what can be a hectic season. So we called Maureen Pao from NPR's Culture Desk to help us. And she is with us now. Maureen, thank you so much for joining us. Thanks so much for walking down the hall.
