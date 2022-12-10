Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Jürgen Klopp on Preparing for Season Restart and Loss to Lyon
Pre-season is all about the fitness, and while it may not technically be pre-season at the moment, Liverpool’s friendlies in Dubai this week serve the same purpose as Jürgen Klopp seeks to gets his Reds back up to speed before the season restart. On Sunday, a solid first...
SB Nation
SB Nation
World Cup Semi-Final Recap: Argentina 3-0 Croatia | Messi and Alvarez make merry
The first semi-final of the 2022 World Cup was to be a rematch of a quarter-final in the previous World Cup; Argentina and Croatia, Lionel Messi and Luka Modric, battling it out on the biggest stage in world football for the last time. The game itself did not disappoint if you are rooting for Messi to finally capture the elusive World Cup. Modric, on the other hand, can go home holding his head high, having had a brilliant career for both club and country.
SB Nation
Monday’s Toffee Bites: Iwobi contract latest, Sarr linked again, Everton back in training
Check out some clips of the Blues back in training. “I didn’t have much trouble in England because my English was good. It is a country similar to Germany, there were not many difficulties. I cannot say ‘I wish I had not gone to England’. My dream was the Premier League. Maybe it was not the right league. It would have been different if I went to Spain. But my childhood dream was the Premier League. I had successful periods. I had injuries. I had good experiences in 4.5 years. If we turned back time, I would go again,” says Cenk Tosun. [Echo via A Spor via Sporx]
SB Nation
Manchester City at the World Cup: One Blue Remains
The quarter-finals of the World Cup flashed across our screens in what seemed like a blink of an eye and with it, came the end of the participation of nine blues, all of whom should now be safely home. It was inevitable that at least one City player would make...
SB Nation
Chelsea ‘exploring possibility’ of signing Borussia Dortmund teenager Youssoufa Moukoko — report
Youssoufa Moukoko played just one minute for Germany at the 2022 World Cup, but with that solitary appearance, he became the youngest Germany player ever to play at a Word Cup, having just turned 18 a few weeks ago. Still, one must surely be quite special to make an appearance...
SB Nation
This angle of Messi’s amazing World Cup run and assist shows his greatness in full view
It’s often said that the brightest stars make the biggest plays in the biggest moments. The Big Time Player theory, you could call it. At Lusail Iconic Stadium in Qatar, Argentinian forward Lionel Messi shined his brightest when the country needed him the most, scoring a goal and assisting on another in Argentina’s 3-0 victory over Croatia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinals.
SB Nation
Liverpool FC Women Draw Chelsea in Women’s FA Cup
Liverpool FC Women have drawn Chelsea — who they beat on the opening day of this WSL season — away in the fourth round of the Vitality Women’s FA Cup. The Reds will travel to London to face one of the strongest sides in the competition and current holders of the Women’s FA Cup.
SB Nation
World Cup Previews: France vs Morocco | The Dream Is Alive
After Lionel Messi and his Argentinian teammates booked their berth in Sunday’s World Cup Final, it is now time to determine who they will play. Before the tournament started, France were one of the favourites and Morocco had odds to win the tournament of 200 to 1. Today the odds are still in France’s favour, however, the Moroccans have yet to read the script!
SB Nation
Mateo Kovačić and Croatia fall to unstoppable Lionel Messi and Argentina
Lionel Messi was not messi-ng about tonight, as he inspired Argentina to a 3-0 victory over a disappointing Croatia side. It’s the biggest win ever in a World Cup semifinal for a team also keeping a clean sheet. That outcome didn’t seem to be on the cards at all...
SB Nation
Tuesday December 13th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Fiorentina to Trigger Amrabat Extension to Fend off Liverpool
With Sofyan Amrabat anchoring the midfield for surprise World Cup semi-finalists Morocco, the 26-year-old has seen himself linked with a number of big European clubs over the past month with Liverpool one of the most commonly mentioned. Long gone are the days when a standout World Cup on its own...
SB Nation
From the stadium to the stage – Sunderland AFC is making an Empire appearance
Sunderland AFC and Sunderland Empire are two of the city’s best-known and most-loved institutions. They attract thousands of locals and visitors to the city every month, and now the two are joining forces for ‘The Sunderland Story’, a production that is set to appeal to match attendees and theatregoers in equal measure.
SB Nation
Spurs hoping Richarlison injury recovery to be in weeks, not months
When news emerged that Richarlison was returning to Tottenham Hotspur from the World Cup in Qatar with a hamstring injury, I hopefully wondered if the fact that he played the majority of Brazil’s quarterfinal loss to Croatia meant that his injury might not be as bad as feared. I guess it depends on your definition of “not as bad.” A report in the Times (£) today says Richarlison might be out a month, which could have knock-on effects on Harry Kane’s return to the side.
SB Nation
England’s going home without a trophy and now face big questions
England are out of the World Cup after another heartbreaking loss. Despite coming in with a solid game plan and asserting a fair amount of control through possession, the reigning champions France caught them looking twice to make them pay for missed opportunities in a 2-1 defeat in the quarterfinals on Saturday. It wasn’t a typical Gareth Southgate loss in a big game, but it was another loss in a big game.
SB Nation
Freezing Takes! Sunderland stumble to home defeat as WBA turn the tables
OK, let’s get the anti-reactionary stuff out of the way first of all. Tony Mowbray is not a tactically inept clown; Ellis Simms is not a useless plodder of a centre forward, there’s not a shred of concrete evidence that Ross Stewart is destined to leave Wearside in January, despite his absence last night, and this loss, as galling as it was, won’t define our season.
Kane Williamson stands down as New Zealand Test cricket captain
Kane Williamson will be replaced by Tim Southee in a move that brings to an end a hugely successful stint in charge of the Black Caps
SB Nation
World Cup Recaps: England 1-2 France | The Three Lions Are Put to the Sword in Qatar
It was familiar heartbreak once again for England and their fans as Gareth Southgate’s men fell to reigning World Champions France in the last Quarter-final in Qatar on Saturday. The Three Lions entered the match having not really been stretched too much so far during the tournament, whereas the a heavily-rotated French team had suffered defeat to Tunisia in a somewhat meaningless final Group game and had endured a few tricky moments in bypassing Poland in the Round of 16, until Kylian Mbappé put them decisively ahead late on.
SB Nation
Luka Modric was the engine that drove Croatia’s special generation
The “other” No. 10 in the Argentina vs. Croatia World Cup semifinal did not finish the full 90 minutes. Luka Modric wiped tears from his eyes as he was substituted in the second half of Croatia’s 3-0 loss at the hands of Argentina on Tuesday, an exit that could be the 37-year-old’s last on the World Cup stage (it’s unclear if he’ll play in Saturday’s third-place match). His play in the middle of the park was essential as he led his side to a World Cup final and semifinal in consecutive tournaments, but he’s not the sort of player who will have been satisfied with that.
SB Nation
Argentina right back Nahuel Molina on Chelsea transfer radar — report
Nahuel Molina joined Atlético Madrid from Udinese just a few months ago, back in July for about €10-20m, but thanks to his excellent showing at the World Cup with Argentina, he’s popped up on the transfer radar of a few teams already, including Chelsea. That’s according to...
Comments / 0