Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding T.J. Maxx Location Permanently Closing December 24thJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Washington Post Announces Additional Layoffs Amid Employee BacklashNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Popular grocery store chain opening new supermarket location in VirginiaKristen WaltersReston, VA
The Wish Tree in Leesburg Spreads Holiday Joy to NonprofitUplift LoudounLeesburg, VA
MoCo BOE Unanimously Approves More Professional Days and Fewer Disruption: MCPS 2023-2024 School CalendarHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Related
Inside Nova
Potomac boys basketball coming together nicely to start season 5-0
One question surrounded this year’s Potomac High School boys basketball team. How quickly would the perennial power gel under first-year head coach Anthony Mills?. The Panthers returned only one full-season starter. They featured two transfers expected to start immediately. And they kept six freshmen on the roster, a first for the team for as long as anyone associated with the program can remember.
Inside Nova
Busy weekend gets busier for Freedom-Woodbridge’s TJ Bush
The timing wasn’t ideal. As TJ Bush prepared for the Dec. 10 Class 6 state final with his Freedom-Woodbridge high school teammates, Liberty University announced Dec. 4 it had hired Jamey Chadwell as its new head coach. Chadwell was Coastal Carolina’s head coach when Bush committed to the Chanticleers...
Inside Nova
Madison football team finishes second in state tournament
Aside from two more losses, in the end, the 2022 football season was a duplicate, as far as significant accomplishments, of the 2021 campaign for the Madison Warhawks, each concluded with a loss in the Virginia High School League Class 6 state-tournament-championship game. Madison (11-4) lost in that Dec. 10...
Inside Nova
Dec. 12 high school basketball roundup: Second-year Gainesville boys off to 6-0 start
GAINESVILLE 75, JOHN CHAMPE 57: Grant Polk scored 21 points, Noah Artebery 13 and Sean Panjsheeri 11 as the host Cardinals improved to 6-0 overall and 2-0 in the Cedar Run District Monday. Gainesville led 19-15 at the end of the first quarter before outscoring John Champe 24-14 in the...
Inside Nova
Letter: Developers already circling in Arlington, waiting for Missing Middle approval
Editor: It’s already started. Look around, and you’ll see that some existing single-family houses in Arlington recently purchased by home builders are curiously sitting idle. What’s up? Well, these builders are betting that the County Board will change the zoning rules so that they can replace these houses...
Inside Nova
Expansion begins at Warrior Retreat at Bull Run
The nonprofit Serve Our Willing Warriors broke ground on its third house at the Warrior Retreat at Bull Run in Haymarket on Dec. 2. The two current houses at the retreat are booked for the next six months, and demand pushed Serve our Willing Warriors to add a third house to meet the needs for respite space for military service members and their families.
Inside Nova
UPDATED: Winter weather advisory in effect tonight through Thursday afternoon
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for much of Northern Virginia as a wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet moves through tonight into Thursday morning. The advisory is in effect from 10 p.m. through 1 p.m. Thursday for Fairfax, Loudoun, Arlington, Prince William and Fauquier...
Inside Nova
Fairfax school system details its plans to address winter weather
Fairfax County Public Schools will use five built-in snows days before moving to online instruction should inclement weather strike the region significantly during the winter months. As was the case a year ago, five days have been built into the calendar as snow days. If they get used up, the...
Inside Nova
Departing Arlington School Board member: 'I hope I've done you proud'
Retiring Arlington elected officials normally take what in effect is a victory lap via multiple events marking their service. And soon-to-depart School Board member Barbara Kanninen is no exception. With her term expiring along with the year of 2022 on Dec. 31, Kanninen on Dec. 7 spoke before the Arlington...
Inside Nova
Homeless person found dead in tent in Woodbridge
Police are investigating a death at a homeless camp in Woodbridge on Dec. 9. Officers were called to the 14700 block of Potomac Mills Road at 11:37 a.m., after workers with the Prince William County Department of Community Services found the person's body in a tent in the woods. There...
Inside Nova
Effort to recall Prince William County board chair approaches signature threshold
The organizers of a petition to recall Prince William County Board of Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler say they have gathered nearly 12,000 signatures, approaching the threshold needed to remove her from office. During a press conference Tuesday, organizers announced their progress on the recall effort, but noted that the signatures...
Inside Nova
Data: Arlington dropboxes get modest use in past election
If 2023 is going to open with a battle over election dropboxes in Arlington, some data might be in order. A total of 3,027 county residents used the dropboxes to deposit their early-voting ballots during the recently concluded general election, according to new figures reported by the county elections office.
Inside Nova
UPDATED : Man arrested in June bank robbery in Woodbridge
Police on Wednesday arrested a 54-year-old man wanted in connection with a June bank robbery in Woodbridge. Detectives earlier this month identified Stacy Lee Scott of no fixed address as a suspect in the June 8 robbery at the Apple Federal Credit Union at 14229 Potomac Mills Road near Potomac Mills mall, Prince William County police said in a news release.
Inside Nova
2 Arlington constitutional officers won't seek re-election in 2023
Two of Arlington’s five constitutional-office incumbents will try to make 2023 a pass-the-torch year, turning over their offices to anointed successors. Sheriff Beth Arthur confirmed what had been telegraphed earlier and Commissioner of Revenue Ingrid Morroy put speculation to rest, as each used the Dec. 7 Arlington County Democratic Committee meeting to announce they would not seek new terms in office next year.
Inside Nova
Haymarket Town Councilor running for Board of County Supervisors
Haymarket Town Councilor Bob Weir has joined the special election for the Prince William Board of County Supervisors. Weir announced his candidacy Monday for the seat being vacated by Supervisor Pete Candland, R-Gainesville, who is resigning Dec. 16. “The residents of the County have grown weary of divisive tactics that...
Inside Nova
Fairfax supervisors OK speed-monitoring cameras around schools in pilot program
Fairfax County police next year will implement a six-month-long pilot program to use speed-monitoring cameras at some work and school-crossing zones. “We’re doing this to increase safety for some of our most vulnerable road users – that would be schoolchildren and roadway construction workers,” said Capt. Alan Hanson, who commands the Fairfax County Police Department’s Traffic Division.
Inside Nova
Ex-Loudoun, Virginia superintendent, school official's indictments unsealed
(The Center Square) – A special grand jury has indicted a former Loudoun County Public Schools superintendent and the district's public information officer on four counts total in the aftermath of the grand jury's investigation into the school system's handling of sexual assault. A Loudoun County judge ordered the...
Inside Nova
Special grand jury indicts ex-Loudoun schools superintendent, public information officer
A special grand jury investigating violent sexual assaults by the same student has indicted Loudoun County's former schools superintendent and the division's popular public information officer on criminal charges. A Loudoun County judge today unsealed four indictments issued by the jury empaneled in April at the request of Virginia Attorney...
Inside Nova
More parks could see boozy special events if Arlington County Board takes action
Arlington County Board members in January will consider adding two additional local parks – Penrose Square and Long Bridge Park – to those where alcohol can be sold and consumed during special events. Such temporary sales already are allowed for events at Fort C.F. Smith Park, Gateway Park...
Inside Nova
Warrenton man arrested after leading deputies on a chase
A Warrenton man was arrested after leading Fauquier County Sheriff's Office deputies on a chase and search late Friday. While conducting stationary traffic enforcement, a sheriff's deputy observed a white Chevrolet Tahoe traveling southbound on the eastern bypass with no tail lights on, according to a sheriff’s office news release. The vehicle exited onto Meetze Road, where the deputy initiated a traffic stop.
Comments / 0