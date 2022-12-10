ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mclean, VA

Inside Nova

Potomac boys basketball coming together nicely to start season 5-0

One question surrounded this year’s Potomac High School boys basketball team. How quickly would the perennial power gel under first-year head coach Anthony Mills?. The Panthers returned only one full-season starter. They featured two transfers expected to start immediately. And they kept six freshmen on the roster, a first for the team for as long as anyone associated with the program can remember.
POTOMAC, VA
Inside Nova

Busy weekend gets busier for Freedom-Woodbridge’s TJ Bush

The timing wasn’t ideal. As TJ Bush prepared for the Dec. 10 Class 6 state final with his Freedom-Woodbridge high school teammates, Liberty University announced Dec. 4 it had hired Jamey Chadwell as its new head coach. Chadwell was Coastal Carolina’s head coach when Bush committed to the Chanticleers...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Inside Nova

Madison football team finishes second in state tournament

Aside from two more losses, in the end, the 2022 football season was a duplicate, as far as significant accomplishments, of the 2021 campaign for the Madison Warhawks, each concluded with a loss in the Virginia High School League Class 6 state-tournament-championship game. Madison (11-4) lost in that Dec. 10...
VIENNA, VA
Inside Nova

Expansion begins at Warrior Retreat at Bull Run

The nonprofit Serve Our Willing Warriors broke ground on its third house at the Warrior Retreat at Bull Run in Haymarket on Dec. 2. The two current houses at the retreat are booked for the next six months, and demand pushed Serve our Willing Warriors to add a third house to meet the needs for respite space for military service members and their families.
HAYMARKET, VA
Inside Nova

Fairfax school system details its plans to address winter weather

Fairfax County Public Schools will use five built-in snows days before moving to online instruction should inclement weather strike the region significantly during the winter months. As was the case a year ago, five days have been built into the calendar as snow days. If they get used up, the...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Homeless person found dead in tent in Woodbridge

Police are investigating a death at a homeless camp in Woodbridge on Dec. 9. Officers were called to the 14700 block of Potomac Mills Road at 11:37 a.m., after workers with the Prince William County Department of Community Services found the person's body in a tent in the woods. There...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Inside Nova

Data: Arlington dropboxes get modest use in past election

If 2023 is going to open with a battle over election dropboxes in Arlington, some data might be in order. A total of 3,027 county residents used the dropboxes to deposit their early-voting ballots during the recently concluded general election, according to new figures reported by the county elections office.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

UPDATED : Man arrested in June bank robbery in Woodbridge

Police on Wednesday arrested a 54-year-old man wanted in connection with a June bank robbery in Woodbridge. Detectives earlier this month identified Stacy Lee Scott of no fixed address as a suspect in the June 8 robbery at the Apple Federal Credit Union at 14229 Potomac Mills Road near Potomac Mills mall, Prince William County police said in a news release.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Inside Nova

2 Arlington constitutional officers won't seek re-election in 2023

Two of Arlington’s five constitutional-office incumbents will try to make 2023 a pass-the-torch year, turning over their offices to anointed successors. Sheriff Beth Arthur confirmed what had been telegraphed earlier and Commissioner of Revenue Ingrid Morroy put speculation to rest, as each used the Dec. 7 Arlington County Democratic Committee meeting to announce they would not seek new terms in office next year.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Haymarket Town Councilor running for Board of County Supervisors

Haymarket Town Councilor Bob Weir has joined the special election for the Prince William Board of County Supervisors. Weir announced his candidacy Monday for the seat being vacated by Supervisor Pete Candland, R-Gainesville, who is resigning Dec. 16. “The residents of the County have grown weary of divisive tactics that...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Fairfax supervisors OK speed-monitoring cameras around schools in pilot program

Fairfax County police next year will implement a six-month-long pilot program to use speed-monitoring cameras at some work and school-crossing zones. “We’re doing this to increase safety for some of our most vulnerable road users – that would be schoolchildren and roadway construction workers,” said Capt. Alan Hanson, who commands the Fairfax County Police Department’s Traffic Division.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Warrenton man arrested after leading deputies on a chase

A Warrenton man was arrested after leading Fauquier County Sheriff's Office deputies on a chase and search late Friday. While conducting stationary traffic enforcement, a sheriff's deputy observed a white Chevrolet Tahoe traveling southbound on the eastern bypass with no tail lights on, according to a sheriff’s office news release. The vehicle exited onto Meetze Road, where the deputy initiated a traffic stop.
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA

