usf.edu
Tampa CRA approves an additional $20.2 million toward affordable housing
An extra $20.2 million will be available for affordable housing initiatives in the city of Tampa after elected officials approved a budget revision on Dec. 8. Earlier this year, the administration approved a budget for fiscal year 2023 that slated $26 million — in general, state and federal funds — for affordable and workforce housing.
stpetecatalyst.com
Soaring costs delay affordable housing projects
Local officials continue grappling with cost increases impeding the construction of affordable housing developments, with at least five now delayed due to additional funding requests. During Thursday’s Pinellas County work session, Administrator Barry Burton told commissioners that construction costs for some affordable housing projects have recently doubled. He said developers...
Bay News 9
Two dead in Pasco murder-suicide, Bay area businesses brace for another Fed rate hike and former Lakeland church gets a bar makeover
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Expect some patchy fog in the morning on Wednesday with skies becoming mostly sunny. Highs will top off near 80 in the afternoon. Lows Wednesday night stay mild, in the upper 60s, with a southeast breeze. Check your hour-by-hour...
businessobserverfl.com
Coke Florida opens new sales, distribution facility in St. Petersburg
The $10.2 million, 22,000-square-foot project broke ground in 2019 but construction was slowed by the pandemic. Coca-Cola Beverages Florida LLC, also known as Coke Florida, opened its new sales and distribution center in St. Petersburg on Wednesday. The company, which bottles Coca-Cola beverages for a region that includes 47 Florida...
Renting single room could be a way to save in Tampa Bay's housing crisis
Some people are getting creative to find housing in the Tampa Bay area and may turn to renting single rooms in a house rather than an apartment or the home itself.
ABC Action News
Redevelopment plans are underway for Fowler Avenue
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Redevelopment plans are underway for Fowler Avenue, and you can be part of planning the future look of the area. County leaders are looking for the public's input as they get a plan in place for the road's future. They say safety is a top...
This Tampa Bay-area Publix sold 2 winning scratch-offs worth $16M in prizes
PALM HARBOR, Fla. — At Publix, they say "shopping is a pleasure." But shopping at one Publix in Palm Harbor turned out to be much, much more for two Floridians who pressed their luck with the Florida Lottery. On Monday, the Florida Lottery announced that a New Port Richey...
businessobserverfl.com
Tampa independent book publisher sees big opportunities in industry
While Vid Lamonte Buggs grew up modestly, he says, in a caring family, his neighborhood in Hampton, Virginia, was not an easy one. Most kids ended up either in the military or working in a local factory. After a basketball career, Buggs found a different path, in writing, and in...
St. Pete officially opts out of county tenant protections in favor of adopting its own renter bill of rights
Activists are happy with some of the changes, but continue to push for a tenant’s right to counsel.
businessobserverfl.com
New spring break flights added to lineup at SRQ
A trio of Southwest Airlines flights were announced Tuesday to begin taking off at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport just in time for next year’s spring break. The Saturday-only direct service from SRQ, the airport’s call letters, to Buffalo, New York; Providence, Rhode Island; and Minneapolis, will begin operating March 11 and continue through April 8.
Bay News 9
Tampa's coldest temperature on record: 60 years ago
An Arctic blast brought temperature to the teens in many Tampa Bay area communities on this day, Dec. 13, 60 years ago. Temperatures in Tampa dropped to 18 degrees on Dec. 13, 1962. This remains the coldest temperature recorded in Tampa. Temperatures stayed below 70 for 11 straight days. Saint...
wild941.com
Two Minors Get Into Knife Fight At Largo Central Park
A minor was stabbed several times at Largo Central Park this Sunday after an argument between two kids. It started as a verbal argument between two minors but then quickly escalated into a physical altercation when one took out a knife and started stabbing the other boy several times. After that he ran away but detectives soon found him.
Pinellas County woman turns $50 into $1 million with Publix lottery ticket
A Palm Harbor woman won $1 million from the Florida Lottery Tuesday after cashing in her ticket at the Tampa District Office.
Bay News 9
Lack of lane markings frustrates drivers at busy Tampa intersection
TAMPA — The intersection of Kennedy and West Shore boulevards is one of the busiest in Tampa. As drivers go northbound on West Shore to Kennedy Blvd west, toward the Veterans Expressway, some are changing lanes in the middle of the intersection. Driver Niles Brooks says the lack of...
stpetecatalyst.com
City raises concerns on Ruth Eckerd Hall agreement
Clearwater council members are tussling over the language and lack of information to enter a binding contract with Ruth Eckerd Hall for control of the new waterfront amphitheater. During a Monday city council work session, the council members reviewed a venue license agreement between the city and REH to provide...
Photo Voice Project Highlights Community Issues in University Area
A woman who lost her apartment when the rent more than doubled.Photo byCourtesy Nicholas Hodgins. Residents of the University Area of Tampa Bay are using their cameras to highlight homelessness and unemployment in their community. The Photo Voice Project is sponsored by the University Area Community Development Corporation. And hopefully it will not only highlight problems but also engage residents and community leaders.
Kindness Day to benefit Feeding Tampa Bay
News Channel 8's Kindness Day is Friday, Dec. 16.
Click10.com
Florida Lottery announces winner of $1 million scratch-off prize
TAMPA, Fla. – A Florida woman is $1 million richer after playing the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced. Hanh Tran, 47, of Tampa, claimed her prize last week at the Lottery’s Tampa District Office. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.
The Weekly Challenger
Check out PTC’s new barbering program
ST. PETERSBURG — Trying to remain a cut above in education, Pinellas Technical College is now offering its Barbering program at the St. Petersburg campus. Longtime master barber and new instructor William Anderson began his involvement with PTC as an advisor to the Barbering program for the Clearwater campus. He spent a few years there before Boe Norwood, director of the St. Pete campus and client of Anderson’s, asked him if he’d be interested in teaching his profession to students at PTC St. Pete.
5 Tampa Bay area restaurants listed among most beloved eateries in America for 2022
Five restaurants in the Tampa Bay area were listed among the top 100 most beloved restaurants in America in 2022, according to OpenTable.
