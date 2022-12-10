ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

usf.edu

Tampa CRA approves an additional $20.2 million toward affordable housing

An extra $20.2 million will be available for affordable housing initiatives in the city of Tampa after elected officials approved a budget revision on Dec. 8. Earlier this year, the administration approved a budget for fiscal year 2023 that slated $26 million — in general, state and federal funds — for affordable and workforce housing.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Soaring costs delay affordable housing projects

Local officials continue grappling with cost increases impeding the construction of affordable housing developments, with at least five now delayed due to additional funding requests. During Thursday’s Pinellas County work session, Administrator Barry Burton told commissioners that construction costs for some affordable housing projects have recently doubled. He said developers...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Coke Florida opens new sales, distribution facility in St. Petersburg

The $10.2 million, 22,000-square-foot project broke ground in 2019 but construction was slowed by the pandemic. Coca-Cola Beverages Florida LLC, also known as Coke Florida, opened its new sales and distribution center in St. Petersburg on Wednesday. The company, which bottles Coca-Cola beverages for a region that includes 47 Florida...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
ABC Action News

Redevelopment plans are underway for Fowler Avenue

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Redevelopment plans are underway for Fowler Avenue, and you can be part of planning the future look of the area. County leaders are looking for the public's input as they get a plan in place for the road's future. They say safety is a top...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Tampa independent book publisher sees big opportunities in industry

While Vid Lamonte Buggs grew up modestly, he says, in a caring family, his neighborhood in Hampton, Virginia, was not an easy one. Most kids ended up either in the military or working in a local factory. After a basketball career, Buggs found a different path, in writing, and in...
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

New spring break flights added to lineup at SRQ

A trio of Southwest Airlines flights were announced Tuesday to begin taking off at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport just in time for next year’s spring break. The Saturday-only direct service from SRQ, the airport’s call letters, to Buffalo, New York; Providence, Rhode Island; and Minneapolis, will begin operating March 11 and continue through April 8.
SARASOTA, FL
Bay News 9

Tampa's coldest temperature on record: 60 years ago

An Arctic blast brought temperature to the teens in many Tampa Bay area communities on this day, Dec. 13, 60 years ago. Temperatures in Tampa dropped to 18 degrees on Dec. 13, 1962. This remains the coldest temperature recorded in Tampa. Temperatures stayed below 70 for 11 straight days. Saint...
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Two Minors Get Into Knife Fight At Largo Central Park

A minor was stabbed several times at Largo Central Park this Sunday after an argument between two kids. It started as a verbal argument between two minors but then quickly escalated into a physical altercation when one took out a knife and started stabbing the other boy several times. After that he ran away but detectives soon found him.
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Lack of lane markings frustrates drivers at busy Tampa intersection

TAMPA — The intersection of Kennedy and West Shore boulevards is one of the busiest in Tampa. As drivers go northbound on West Shore to Kennedy Blvd west, toward the Veterans Expressway, some are changing lanes in the middle of the intersection. Driver Niles Brooks says the lack of...
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

City raises concerns on Ruth Eckerd Hall agreement

Clearwater council members are tussling over the language and lack of information to enter a binding contract with Ruth Eckerd Hall for control of the new waterfront amphitheater. During a Monday city council work session, the council members reviewed a venue license agreement between the city and REH to provide...
CLEARWATER, FL
Modern Globe

Photo Voice Project Highlights Community Issues in University Area

A woman who lost her apartment when the rent more than doubled.Photo byCourtesy Nicholas Hodgins. Residents of the University Area of Tampa Bay are using their cameras to highlight homelessness and unemployment in their community. The Photo Voice Project is sponsored by the University Area Community Development Corporation. And hopefully it will not only highlight problems but also engage residents and community leaders.
TAMPA, FL
Click10.com

Florida Lottery announces winner of $1 million scratch-off prize

TAMPA, Fla. – A Florida woman is $1 million richer after playing the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced. Hanh Tran, 47, of Tampa, claimed her prize last week at the Lottery’s Tampa District Office. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.
FLORIDA STATE
The Weekly Challenger

Check out PTC’s new barbering program

ST. PETERSBURG — Trying to remain a cut above in education, Pinellas Technical College is now offering its Barbering program at the St. Petersburg campus. Longtime master barber and new instructor William Anderson began his involvement with PTC as an advisor to the Barbering program for the Clearwater campus. He spent a few years there before Boe Norwood, director of the St. Pete campus and client of Anderson’s, asked him if he’d be interested in teaching his profession to students at PTC St. Pete.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

