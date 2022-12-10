Read full article on original website
Inside Nova
Virginia delegate dies after battling cancer
(The Center Square) – Republican Virginia Delegate Ronnie Campbell, who previously served as a Virginia State Trooper for more than two decades and in the House of Delegates since 2019, has died after a battle with cancer, according to a statement from House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah. He was 68.
Inside Nova
Sentara Healthcare grants $5M to community partners
Sentara Healthcare recently announced an additional $5 million in funding to support nearly 100 partner organizations throughout Virginia and North Carolina – $290,000 of which has been committed to eight local community partners through its fall 2022 Sentara Cares grant cycle, according to a news release. Company officials say...
Inside Nova
UPDATED: Winter weather advisory in effect tonight through Thursday afternoon
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for much of Northern Virginia as a wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet moves through tonight into Thursday morning. The advisory is in effect from 10 p.m. through 1 p.m. Thursday for Fairfax, Loudoun, Arlington, Prince William and Fauquier...
Inside Nova
Youngkin sets date for Virginia special election
(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Monday a special election following the death of U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin, D-Virginia, will be Feb. 21. The election will fill Virginia’s 4th Congressional District, which was held by McEachin from 2017 until his death Nov. 28. McEachin died from complications of colorectal cancer less than three weeks after winning re-election, as previously reported by The Center Square. McEachin’s funeral was in Richmond last week.
Inside Nova
Texas coach Chris Beard arrested on felony domestic assault, suspended indefinitely
Texas basketball coach Chris Beard was suspended indefinitely by the school without pay Monday evening, hours after his arrest on a felony domestic violence charge. Associate head coach Rodney Terry will serve as acting head coach for Monday night's game against Rice, the school said. "The University takes matters of...
Inside Nova
Fire displaces seven in Yorkshire
A Tuesday afternoon fire displaced seven adults and left heavy damage to their home in the Yorkshire area outside Manassas. Fire crews were dispatched to the 8000 block of Leland Road at 12:30 p.m. and arrived to find flames showing from the rear of a two-story single-family home. "Fire attack...
