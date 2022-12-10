ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Virginia delegate dies after battling cancer

(The Center Square) – Republican Virginia Delegate Ronnie Campbell, who previously served as a Virginia State Trooper for more than two decades and in the House of Delegates since 2019, has died after a battle with cancer, according to a statement from House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah. He was 68.
Sentara Healthcare grants $5M to community partners

Sentara Healthcare recently announced an additional $5 million in funding to support nearly 100 partner organizations throughout Virginia and North Carolina – $290,000 of which has been committed to eight local community partners through its fall 2022 Sentara Cares grant cycle, according to a news release. Company officials say...
Youngkin sets date for Virginia special election

(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Monday a special election following the death of U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin, D-Virginia, will be Feb. 21. The election will fill Virginia’s 4th Congressional District, which was held by McEachin from 2017 until his death Nov. 28. McEachin died from complications of colorectal cancer less than three weeks after winning re-election, as previously reported by The Center Square. McEachin’s funeral was in Richmond last week.
Fire displaces seven in Yorkshire

A Tuesday afternoon fire displaced seven adults and left heavy damage to their home in the Yorkshire area outside Manassas. Fire crews were dispatched to the 8000 block of Leland Road at 12:30 p.m. and arrived to find flames showing from the rear of a two-story single-family home. "Fire attack...
