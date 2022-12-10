ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

10 Tampa Bay

Fate of Sarasota superintendent lies in school board meeting on Tuesday

SARASOTA, Fla. — The final vote on whether to release the superintendent from Sarasota County Public Schools is set for Tuesday evening. Dr. Brennan Asplen last week reached a separation deal with the school district. Some board members, including those recently elected, voted 4-1 to remove Asplen. They argued that he must go because of low test scores, the handling of new laws and transparency.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Sarasota Chamber Announces 2022-2023 Board of Directors

Long-time staff member Darren L. Gambrell has been promoted to associate director for the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee campus. Three Sarasota County teachers have been named finalists for the Sarasota County Teacher of the Year Award. They are Timothy Ferguson, Garden...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota surprises three Teacher of the Year finalists

Three Sarasota County Schools teachers were named finalists for the district Teacher of the Year award on Monday during a surprise tour to each of their schools by administrators and members of the Education Foundation of Sarasota County. Courtney Smith of Booker High was named high school teacher of the...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Plans altered to widen Lorraine Road in Lakewood Ranch

The upcoming widening of Lorraine Road has topped the county’s infrastructure priorities, but a recent need to acquire more homes to build stormwater retention ponds placed county commissioners on pause on Dec. 6. Scott May, a Manatee County engineer, presented the project revisions to the commission and said a...
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Diverging Diamond sparkles in Central Pasco

The seemingly never-ending Diverging Diamond Interchange Project has wrapped up construction and is operating with its new traffic pattern at the intersection of State Road 56 and Interstate 75 (I-75). Starting back in January 2019, the $33.6-million Central Pasco project hit not only delays, but fell behind schedule and faced...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

New questions arise for Ken Welch as several staffers get axed

The city gave no explanation for firing several high-level employees. Two directors were fired from the city of St. Petersburg this month, another resigned without notice and a manager was also fired. It’s the latest staffing shake-up at City Hall that leaves those watching wondering what’s going on behind closed...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Longboat Observer

Airport files two legal actions against city over apartments approval

The legal tussle between Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport and the city of Sarasota over its approval of an apartment development at the former Sarasota Kennel Club has reached the 12th Judicial Circuit in Sarasota County. On Tuesday, Sarasota attorney Robert Lincoln filed a complaint with the court naming both the city...
SARASOTA, FL
Bay News 9

Affordable housing complex opens for seniors in Palmetto

PALMETTO, Fla. — A new apartment complex opened Monday for affordable housing for seniors in Palmetto. Joy Kelley is unloading all of her belongings out of her car like the blanket her grandmother made her. "That is probably about 68 90-years-old stains and all it stays with me,” she...
PALMETTO, FL
businessobserverfl.com

City waives permit fees for storm damage

The city of Sarasota is waiving building permit fees for the time being as residents continue to recover from Hurricane Ian. The city is waiving residential and commercial property fees that are storm damage-related through Jan. 1, 2023. Additionally, any permit fees that have already been paid for storm damage repairs will be refunded, dating back to Sept. 23, 2022, according to a statement.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County Detention Center confirms death of inmate

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County officials confirm that an inmate has died at their detention facility. According to a release, the incident occurred at 5:40 a.m. Monday Dec. 12. Deputies learned that a 26-year-old male inmate was having trouble breathing in his cell at the Manatee County Jail. A medical stat was called and EMS was notified. As the inmate was being transported in a wheelchair from his cell to the jail medical unit, he became unresponsive and was quickly placed on the floor. Jail staff provided life-saving measures, but were unable to revive him.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Luxury apartments proposed for DeSoto Square Mall parking lot

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A developer from Winter Garden has submitted a proposal to build luxury apartments in the southeast parking lot of the DeSoto Square Mall called “Cameron Bradenton”. The Inlet Property Company has the 240 unit garden-style multi-family community listed on their website stating, “one of...
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

US 41 Gulfstream Roundabout, Night Work and Traffic Shift

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Transportation will do work through Thursday night that will cause lane shifts at the US 41 Roundabout at US 41. The work will begin at 7 p.m. Nighttime paving will begin Tuesday night and will continue through Thursday night. The work will...
SARASOTA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Redesigned Bobby Jones Golf Course could reopen by Fall 2023

SARASOTA, Fla. — Come Fall 2023, golf enthusiasts in Sarasota could be putting on the newly redesigned Bobby Jones Golf Club 18-hole course. There will also be a nine-hole golf course across the street. The redesigned course will feature an Eco-friendly infrastructure that stops storm water runoff from trickling...
SARASOTA, FL
WFLA

Sarasota deputy fired after sending explicit messages to arrestee

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputy was dismissed from duty after an investigation found he made several sexual advances on a woman and offered to “get her off” her charges following her arrest in October. The investigation began when a woman, whose name is being withheld by News Channel 8, was […]
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL

