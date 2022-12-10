The magic of soccer draws world's attention | Candace McKibben

I was 35 years old before I ever touched a soccer ball and what I knew about the game, I learned from a 3-year-old named Cory who had just become my stepson. I was newly wed to a husband who loves soccer and had been playing since his days in the Air Force.

What I had understood before we wed was “a keen interest” for my husband, I soon learned was in fact “a deep passion,” and before you know it, I was playing soccer on a coed team and assisting my husband as he coached our four children, and the children of many others in Tallahassee, at either the Meadows on Miller’s Landing Road or Tom Brown Park.

Soccer proved to be a nice vehicle for family togetherness. Through the years many Saturdays were spent either coaching, playing, or watching soccer games locally. As the children became older, we spent many weekends at out-of-town tournaments where a child or my husband was either playing or refereeing. While I gave it my best, I was not much of a player or coach, but remained a faithful cheerleader!

Many of our family stories revolve around soccer. We were thrilled in 1994 when the World Cup came to the United States for the first time and exceeded everyone’s expectations on fan turnout. We were grateful to be able to see a few matches in Orlando and Washington, D.C. As the US National Team has evolved, several family trips have involved soccer matches to watch them play.

World Cup pageantry and passion

In 1998, my husband went with his brother to France to attend the World Cup, and plans are already being discussed among his brothers, sons, and nephews, for attendance at the 2026 World Cup though the current Cup is still in progress. Hosted for the first time by three nations rather than one, the 2026 Cup will be held in Canada, the United States, and Mexico, and my youngest son is suggesting it will be a great 40th birthday road trip.

My husband says that soccer or “football” as it is known in the rest of the world, is a universal language. Based on our work with the refugees who are settling in our community, I know now just how true this is. A question that is sure to get an enthusiastic response is, “Are you a football fan?” After clarifying if you mean American football or real football, the person asked shares with passion about a favorite team or player or their own particular love of the game.

Which is part of what makes World Cup play a bright spot of hope and unity in our often-troubled world. It is a venue where national pride is felt and displayed. While every match is fiercely competitive on the field, as it should be, it appears there is respect for each team among the players and the fans.

Much of the fun in watching the World Cup is in seeing the enthusiasm with which the fans cheer their country’s team. The fans of the African teams in this Cup have been especially energetic and, adorned in the brilliant colors of their countries, are beautiful to watch. The African teams have surprised the world with their resilient play, upsetting a few favorites.

Concerns, controversy and hope

Pope Francis, who has been a football fan since he was a young boy, still supports his boyhood club, San Lorenzo. He said of the World Cup in Qatar, “May this important event be an occasion for meeting and harmony for nations, favoring brotherhood and peace among peoples. Let's pray for peace in the world, and the end of all conflicts.”

The planet’s largest, most lucrative sporting event, The World Cup in Qatar, has not been without controversy and tragedy on so many levels. The suspected corruption in awarding the cup to a nation with unsuitable temperatures for players, fans, and infrastructure workers, as well as concerns about human rights abuses regarding laborers, seem like enough to have prevented the decision of Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), which owns the World Cup brand, to award Qatar 14 years ago. But it was not enough.

FIFA did move the timing of the World Cup for the first time in history from June and July to November and December to protect the players and fans from the brutal summer heat, and some modification of labor laws were made to protect workers, but tragically thousands of migrants from poor countries died while working on the building of stadiums, airport expansion, and the construction of hotels, railways, and highways to support the event.

Concerns for gay rights protection and the safe treatment of journalists and women during the event also tainted the 2022 World Cup for many.

While not denying the conflicting emotions in even watching the event in light of these tragic concerns, many still find the World Cup magical.

Maybe the exposure of this Cup will help our nation, as we plan with our neighbors North and South for 2026, to be more intentional than ever about creating an event that is without such controversy and tragedy.

Maybe we can build on the bright spot of hope and unity that the World Cup at its best can inspire. I pray we all will find a way to remember those who died for a game the world loves and for their families who grieve their loss.

The Rev. Candace McKibben is an ordained minister and pastor of Tallahassee Fellowship.

World Cup Quarter-Finals

Saturday, Dec. 10

Morocco vs. Portugal - 10 a.m.

England vs. France - 2 p.m.

