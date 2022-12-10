The Denver Broncos on Wednesday announced that Empower Field at Mile High will be getting a big upgrade. The changes will begin after the conclusion of the Broncos current season and are scheduled to be complete before the start of the 2023 NFL season.The overall price tag for the project is approximately $100 million. The funding will be coming mostly from the team, but the Metropolitan Football Stadium District also approved $12 million for the project.Included in the upgrades is a gigantic new videoboard on the stadium's south side. It is slated to be 72 feet high and 225 feet wide.

DENVER, CO ・ 22 MINUTES AGO