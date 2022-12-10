Read full article on original website
Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities
Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Belarus Joining Ukraine War Could Be 'Devastating' to Lukashenko's Army
Belarus announced a combat readiness drill on Tuesday, adding to recent concerns that it could join the war.
Dems 51-Seat Senate Majority Didn’t Last Long as 1 has Defected and a 2nd Seems Likely & Could Give GOP Senate Control
Less than 48 hours after securing a 51-seat Senate majority, 1 veteran Democratic Senator has announced their decision to abandon the party. Sources believe there will be at least 1 more.
Business Insider
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
Video Shows Ukraine Tank Take Out Russian Tank in One-On-One Showdown
The Ukrainian forces have taken out nearly 3,000 tanks since the war began in late February.
Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia
The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
Russia is losing in Ukraine and 'will continue to fail in all its war aims,' the UK's armed forces chief says
Putin planned for a quick war, but "Russian guns have now been firing for almost 300 days" and "the cupboard is bare," Radakin said.
Suspect in Paul Pelosi’s hammer attack wanted to harm House Speaker over Democratic ‘crime spree’
The man accused of breaking into Nancy Pelosi’s home and striking her husband in the head with a hammer, leaving him unconscious in a pool of blood, told police in a taped interview that he was compelled to attack over “insane” lies in Washington DC, blaming Hillary Clinton and a Democratic “crime spree” against Donald Trump.A recording of David DePape’s interview after his arrest on 28 October was played in San Francisco Superior Court on 14 December during a preliminary hearing in the case.“I’m not trying to get away with it. I know exactly what I did,” he said...
Developing nations demand more money at crunch UN biodiversity talks
The thorny issue of how much money wealthy countries are willing to pony up to protect the world's remaining biodiversity took center stage Wednesday at UN talks in Montreal aimed at creating a "peace pact with nature." A long pause in technical talks on other items was resolved after China, the chair, held an hours-long meeting of the heads of delegations Wednesday, though the finance issue isn't yet settled.
Insufferable Influencers Who Boasted of Making Millions Are Indicted
If you’ve been getting your investment advice from “the #61 DJ on the planet,” you’ve been doing it wrong, according to the feds.Tom Cooperman, one-half of electronic music duo Breathe Carolina, was one of eight influencers indicted Tuesday on charges of securities fraud for an alleged social media pump-and-dump scheme prosecutors say illegally funneled at least $114 million into the crew’s pockets.“We’re robbing fucking idiots of their money,” one of them crowed last year in a recorded conversation reviewed by investigators, according to the indictment, which was announced Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Justice.Prosecutors say Cooperman, who turned 34...
