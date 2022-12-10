If you’ve been getting your investment advice from “the #61 DJ on the planet,” you’ve been doing it wrong, according to the feds.Tom Cooperman, one-half of electronic music duo Breathe Carolina, was one of eight influencers indicted Tuesday on charges of securities fraud for an alleged social media pump-and-dump scheme prosecutors say illegally funneled at least $114 million into the crew’s pockets.“We’re robbing fucking idiots of their money,” one of them crowed last year in a recorded conversation reviewed by investigators, according to the indictment, which was announced Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Justice.Prosecutors say Cooperman, who turned 34...

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 18 MINUTES AGO