ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort County, SC

Should Beaufort County schools put the highest-paid teachers in areas with the most poverty?

By Mary Dimitrov
The Island Packet
The Island Packet
 4 days ago

Beaufort County teachers earn on average $56,357, but salaries do not vary much between schools based on the percentage of students living in poverty or a school’s overall ranking, state data show.

The School Board’s Finance Committee recently discussed a need to analyze the relationship between teacher salaries and poverty levels to ensure “we’re putting our best resources where they’re most needed,” committee Chairman Richard Geier said.

“Do we have the highest-paid teachers at our lowest achievement schools?” Geier said. “In other words, do we have our most experienced teachers at our lowest achievement schools?”

Mossy Oaks Elementary School in Beaufort had the highest average teacher salary at $59,792, with 71.6% of students in poverty. Second highest was Hilton Head Island Elementary, where teachers averaged $59,735 with 56.2% of students in poverty. Both schools had “average” overall ratings.

School salaries, overall ranking and percentage of students in poverty are contained on the South Carolina school report cards for the 2021-22 school year, released in October.

Generally, teachers are hired by the district as a whole, then placed at schools based on what positions are open, according to District Spokesperson Candace Bruder.

“Even when positions are advertised for specific schools, it is not uncommon for candidates to blanketly apply to them all,” she said in an email.

Poverty rates are based on students enrolled in Medicaid, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families along with homeless, migrant or foster care students, according to the South Carolina Board of Education.

Pritchardville Elementary School had the lowest average teacher salary at $50,386 with 39.5% of students in poverty. The second lowest salary was at Port Royal Elementary School, where average teacher salary was $50,953 with 86.5% of students in poverty. Both schools had “Good” overall ratings.

Of the 10 schools with the highest average teacher salaries, five have a majority of students in poverty. Of the 10 schools with the lowest average teacher salaries, seven have a majority of students in poverty while three don’t.

While teacher salaries are all based on the same scale, one school may have a higher or lower average salary compared with others due to a variety of factors.

The entry-level salary for a Beaufort County teachers with a bachelor’s degree is $45,566. Coupled with a 3% raise previously approved by the school board plus locality, retention and recruitment bonuses, a starting teacher is actually paid $50,066. Teachers are paid more the longer they’re with the district and the higher education they have as well.

Beaufort County has the highest starting teacher salary for public school districts in the state. However, it also has a higher cost of living than most of South Carolina.

Bruder said the district is “unable to speculate further on the topic of teacher salaries being based on school performance or poverty level” until it analyzes the recent teacher salary raises’ impact on hiring.

Students in poverty

In Beaufort County, 55.9% of students are in poverty, according to the South Carolina Department of Education .

Whale Branch Elementary School has the highest percentage of students in poverty at 91.9% Its average teacher salary is below the average for Beaufort County schools at $53,456.

May River High School has the lowest percentage of student in poverty at 35.3%. Its average teacher salary is slightly above the average for Beaufort County schools at $56,451.

There is a small correlation between the percentage of students in poverty at each Beaufort County school and their overall ranking: As poverty percentages go up, generally school rankings go down.

“Getting data on what the average salaries are in each of the schools in a start, but there’s more to look at,” Geier said. “All this is based on looking at whether we’re putting our resources at the right place to achieve equal academic achievement.”

Geier recommended that the board’s Academic Committee and Student Services look at the findings and produce a report of the total amount each school spends on teacher salaries and how those salaries break down by student, which wasn’t in the South Carolina report cards data.

“What this data is going to help us determine [is that] perhaps we need to change our policies,” he said. “Our teachers get an annual contract for the school district. Not for battery Creek High School, or May River High School — it’s for the district. And so we can use teachers in places where we need [them].”

Comments / 4

Related
blufftontoday.com

HC Administrator Dobson-Elliott accepts job in Jasper County

As Hampton County government and its citizens continue to be divided by controversy, internal strife, and financial problems, HC Administrator Rose Dobson-Elliott will be leaving the county administration to take a position in Jasper County government. JC Administrator Andrew Fulghum issued a Dec. 9 news release announcing that Dobson-Elliott will...
JASPER COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Beaufort County deputies searching for missing man

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Deputies are searching for a missing 41-year-old man who was last seen over a week ago. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said Donald Youmans was last seen on Dec. 6. Youmans is six-foot-one, weighs 165 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes. He might also be wearing a t-shirt […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
blufftontoday.com

Vaughn column: Hampton County Mudflat Mania

The Hampton County Mudflat is alive and well. It is poised to trap taxpayers again and obligate them to thousands in unnecessary expenditures. Mr. Phillips and Mr. Bishop are making sure you remember their last few days on County Council and Dr. Hollingsworth is serving notice of how he will conduct himself over the next two years. What did they do? They approved the second reading of the proposed Hampton Friends of the Arts (FOTA) contract by:
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
Grice Connect

Brooklet Police Department struggles to keep staff

Joe Grooms, Mayor of Brooklet, GA confirmed to Grice Connect that the Brooklet Police Department is down to one full time officer and the Chief. Chief Gary Roberts has also given Mayor Grooms his letter of resignation, but Mayor Grooms did not accept it. “We have been struggling like most...
BROOKLET, GA
charlestondaily.net

Charleston, SC based Turn90 Receives $100,000 from Bank of America to Expand Workforce Development Opportunities for Men after Prison﻿

Bank of America named Turn90 the 2022 Neighborhood Champion in both the Charleston and Columbia markets. Charleston, SC – Programs and services that are addressing transitional challenges for men after prison will expand their services, helping more people chart a path toward economic opportunity with help from a multi-year grant from Bank of America. Turn90 has been named as the 2022 Bank of America Neighborhood Champion in the Columbia market as well as the Charleston market for their successful work in both areas to remove barriers and advance economic opportunity for these men who are the highest risk of re-arrest.
CHARLESTON, SC
WSAV-TV

Police arrest Quinton Simon’s grandmother

Police arrested Quinton Simon’s grandmother Billie Jo Howell on Monday. Police arrested Quinton Simon’s grandmother Billie Jo Howell on Monday. Chatham County Police are investigating two burglaries at Old Fort Jackson in Savannah. The first happened Thanksgiving weekend; the second break-in took place this past weekend. The site remains open while repairs are being made. Call police if you have any information that would help crack this case: 912-652-6500.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

TSA at Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport to hold hiring event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is holding a recruiting event Tuesday and Wednesday to help those interested in applying for jobs. The available jobs include: Transportation Security Officer (TSO) or Security Support Assistant (SSA) at Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport (SAV).  The event includes a presentation about the TSO and SSA roles, […]
SAVANNAH, GA
The Island Packet

The Island Packet

Hilton Head Island, SC
6K+
Followers
105
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Island Packet serves southern Beaufort County, highlighted by Hilton Head Island, a popular tourist area known for its lovely beaches and premier golf and tennis destinations, and Bluffton, one of the fastest growing communities in South Carolina. Beaufort County is more than 50 percent water, lying in the southeastern corner of South Carolina along the Atlantic Ocean and the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. It is the heart of the area known as the Lowcountry and the Sea Islands and is home to the only PGA tour stop in South Carolina. The Island Packet provides the news coverage to support the region’s broad and varied demographics made up of families, young professionals, retirees, and substantial military personnel assigned to one of the region’s 3 military facilities.

 https://www.islandpacket.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy