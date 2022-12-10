Read full article on original website
HYANNIS – Firefighters responded to a house fire on Bay Shore Road in Hyannis about noon Wednesday. Flames and smoke were visible when crews arrived. Reports say all occupants safely evacuated. Mutual aid was responding to the scene and to cover the Hyannis fire station. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s office.
HYANNIS – A local nonprofit has launched a transportation program to help veterans with rides to medical appointments and other essential services. Cape and Islands Veterans Outreach Center Executive Director Jim Seymour said the client program provides rides to older veterans who are no longer able to drive or who cannot find another means of transportation.
