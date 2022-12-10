ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnstable County, MA

Comments / 2

Roxy
4d ago

Class action lawsuits r coming. All those poor people you fired. Guess what they didn’t die because they refused the vaccine!!!

Reply
5
Related
capecod.com

Former Medical Director Sues Cape Cod Healthcare

HYANNIS – A cardiologist and medical director who formerly worked for Cape Cod Healthcare has filed a lawsuit against the provider for what he says are unethical practices, safety concerns and unlawful retaliation against him. In his complaint filed with the Barnstable District Court, Dr. Richard Zelman says he...
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecod.com

EPA Issues Statement to Holtec Warning Them of Illegality of Discharge

PLYMOUTH – The EPA has issued a letter to Holtec International warning them that any discharge of wastewater from the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station would be illegal under their current permit and could result in criminal fines as well as imprisonment. Association to Preserve Cape Cod Executive Director Andrew...
capecod.com

Residential Tax Exemption Stalls in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – The Falmouth Select Board decided to reject adopting a residential tax exemption at a recent meeting. Director of Assessing Patricia Favulli spoke at a tax classification hearing at the December 5 meeting and said the board of assessors recommended the town should not adopt a residential tax exemption.
FALMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

“Serious Implications” For Proposed Septic Changes in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – Falmouth officials expressed concerns about the state’s proposed changes to septic system laws at a recent meeting of the town’s select board. Acting Town Manager Peter Johnson-Staub said the proposed Title Five changes from the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) “have very serious implications for Falmouth and Cape Cod.”
FALMOUTH, MA
Caught in Southie

Mayor Wu signs ordinance requiring captions on public-facing tvs to increase access for people with disabilities

Mayor Michelle Wu last Friday signed an ordinance requiring that places of public accommodations in the City of Boston, such as restaurants, bars, banks, and gyms, turn on the closed captioning function on any televisions in public areas. The ordinance, sponsored by Council President Ed Flynn, was unanimously approved by the Boston City Council this week with the goal of removing barriers in public spaces related to communications access for people with disabilities.
BOSTON, MA
capecod.com

WATCH: Rescued MA Sea Turtles Fly South for Rehabilitation

WELLFLEET – With turtle stranding season underway on Cape Cod, 100 endangered sea turtles were recently flown from Massachusetts to rehabilitation facilities in Mississippi and Florida. The Kemp’s Ridley turtles were transported from the New England Aquarium and the National Marine Life Center on a flight headed to the...
WELLFLEET, MA
liveboston617.org

Leaked Flyer Shows Boston Police Department Gearing Up to Begin Recruiting Campaign of Lateral Transfers from Outside Departments

Earlier this afternoon, a leaked recruiting handout, which included some typos, began to spread like wildfire within law enforcement circles in the greater Boston area. The flyer stated that the Boston Police Department is, “Accepting applications to hire full time experienced civil service police officers through the lateral transfer process”. According to a Boston Police spokesperson we spoke with, they strongly refuted the flyer, claiming that the Department has not made any official change to their policy regarding hiring at this time however numerous high level sources within the Department tell another story.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Flu now at "very high" levels in Massachusetts

BOSTON - The Department of Public Health said Friday that flu activity in Massachusetts is "very high," with more than 5,400 new cases confirmed in the past week.Last year, the state never reached "very high" flu activity. In 2020, "very high" levels were not seen until late January.The virus is taking the lead within the triple threat straining our health care systems."My mom is also here, she just got over the flu. My sister-in-law just got over the flu. My brother has three kids and they had flu, RSV and COVID," said a local mother. Dr. Robyn Riseberg saw the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Martha's Vineyard Times

Defendant gets ‘an early Christmas present’

An operating under the influence (OUI) of alcohol case and related charges against a Tisbury man were dropped in Edgartown District Court Monday morning after prosecutors for the Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe’s office declined to prosecute the case any further. The charges stem from a...
EDGARTOWN, MA
Boston

These Mass. cities got perfect scores for LGBTQ+ equality

“Now, more than ever, we need our cities and municipalities to be places where all people are guaranteed the safety and protection they deserve." Seven Massachusetts cities have earned perfect scores for LGBTQ+ inclusion in their laws, policies, and programs. The Human Rights Campaign awarded Arlington, Boston, Cambridge, Northampton, Provincetown,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wgbh.org

Boston to consider giving voting rights to some immigrants in local elections

Less than a month after voting to ask the legislature to expand municipal voting rights to 16- and 17-year olds, the Boston City Council Monday braced for potentially extending voting rights to yet-to-be-determined categories of immigrants with a hearing, setting up a political debate that will reverberate beyond Boston for the coming new year.
BOSTON, MA
capecod.com

Firefighters extinguish small fire in Falmouth basement

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Firefighters were able to quickly put out a basement fire in Falmouth. Crews responded to the 300 block of Davisville Road around 6:30 AM. Officials believe a cardboard was too close to the home’s furnace causing the fire. No injuries were reported. Cape Wide News...
FALMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Cape Air flight from Boston to Hyannis returns to Boston as precaution

BOSTON, MA – A Cape Air flight from Boston to Hyannis returned to Logan International Airport shortly after takeoff around 9 AM Wednesday morning. According to reports, an indicator light for a hydraulic problem lit up prompting the pilot to divert back to Boston. There were two people onboard the Cessna 402C and no injuries were reported.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy