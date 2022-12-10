Monmouth basketball trounced by Princeton, 91-54, as Tigers win 8th straight

PRINCETON – After finally taking a step forward, Monmouth took a large leap backwards Saturday night in Jadwin Gym.

Not only was Monmouth unable to build on its first win of the season, the Hawks were dominated in every way imaginable by Princeton, getting trounced 91-54.

By season’s end, there’s a good chance Princeton will join the ever-growing list of Monmouth opponents playing in the NCAA Tournament, as the Tigers continue to look like a team with serious March Madness dreams.

In winning its eighth straight, Princeton took charge early against a Monmouth team that lost its first eight games of the season, with Monmouth, which has now lost seven games by 18 points or more, falling behind by 41 points in the second half, and shooting just 33.9 percent for the game.

“One team is super-disciplined and we’re not and that is what you have to take away from that,” Monmouth coach King Rice said. “You never make excuses. We were outmatched by a very good Princeton team but it is more our problem than what Princeton is doing.”

Monmouth (1-9) has to regroup quickly for a trip to Syracuse, its fourth high-major opponent of the season, to face the Orangemen in the JMA Done Monday night for the latest stop on a brutal non-conference schedule.

Ryan Langborg led a trio of players in double figures for Princeton (8-2) with 13 points, as the Tigers prepare for their toughest test of the season when they face Rick Pitino-coached Iona at Kean University Tuesday night.

It’s never good when both of your centers have two fouls by the first media timeout, but that was the situation as 7-1 freshman Amaan Sandhu and 6-10 junior Klemen Vuga each got into early foul trouble. What followed were a series of mismatches against a high-energy Princeton front court, as the Tigers built a 23-16 rebounding edge by halftime, along with a 22-12 scoring advantage in the paint.

Monmouth actually pulled even at 10-all on a Myles Foster score inside, but Princeton went on a 12-2 run to pull away. The Tigers had a 41-22 halftime lead, their largest advantage of the first half.

The game got out of hand quickly in the second half, as the Tigers finished the game shooting 53.4 percent.

Here are five takeaways from this Central Jersey blowout:

1. Tigers in the hunt

Princeton is really good. They let Hofstra come back in the final minutes to beat them in the opener or they’d be 9-1 right now, with wins over four CAA teams.

“I thought we were really focused, able to get everyone in the game, no turnovers,” Princeton coach Mitch Henderson said. “We’ve got something going here and we’ve got a really tough opponent in Iona. They pressure you. It’s going to be a fun challenge for us.

“We’ve figured out ways to play multiple different ways offensively and defensively and the freshman are coming on well.”

2. Thin lineup exposed

With just 10 healthy players all season due to injuries, Monmouth has no margin for error within its roster. And over the last week the team got slammed by the flu, making it difficult to practice.

“This week we didn’t have a good week of practice because a lot of guys were sick,” Rice said. “No excuses, But Amaan didn’t practice, Klem didn’t practice, I didn’t see Jack Collins until this morning. Now you’re trying to piece it together against a Princeton team and we did what we could do tonight and we will be better in the future.”

3. Inexperience exposed

With three freshman, two sophomores and a walk-on asked to play key roles in a rotation devoid of seniors, after losing seven seniors and all five starters from a year ago, Princeton’s veteran lineup simply outexecuted Monmouth at both ends of the floor.

“All these freshmen. You look at their freshmen, nobody plays over 8 minutes,” Rice said. “You don’t play freshman. We have to play freshman this year. We’ll be better for next year. But we’re going to take some lumps. That’s part of it.”

4. Interior woes continue

The early foul trouble meant Monmouth’s interior rotation was out of whack all game, and Princeton took advantage of it. Keeshawn Kellman and Tosan Evbuomwan combined for 19 points even though each played less than half the game, as Princeton held a 46-29 edge in rebounds and outscored Monmouth, 46-22, in the paint.

“Amaan, you can’t run over five guys every game,” Rice said. “No, I’m not frustrated with him. It’s unfair that he has to play the amount of minutes that we’re asking him to play.”

5. Playing for the future

As the non-conference schedule grinds on, the Hawks are struggling to keep their heads above water in the deep end of the college basketball pool. Still, Rice stands by his scheduling, with an eye on the long-term outlook.

“I made the schedule and it is going to be worse before it gets better,” he said. “But we’re going to keep on plugging, evaluating on what is the best way and who we should play the most and we’ll go with that and we’re still a young group and we’ll be OK eventually.”

PREGAME

Monmouth basketball: 5 keys vs. red-hot Princeton in Central Jersey showdown

PRINCETON - We’ve reached yet another moment that matters in the maturation of a young Monmouth team.

The latest checkpoint on the steep learning curve comes Saturday night at Jadwin Gym (7 p.m.; ESPN+), against a Princeton team in search of an eighth straight win.

Monmouth lost eight straight to open the season, but looks to build on Sunday's win at Manhattan. And they’ll have to do it after a week in which they struggled to even practice as the flu swept through an already thin roster, reduced to 10 players due to injuries.

It’s a tight spot for the Hawks, who lost by 26 points at Rider on Nov. 30 in their last bus ride across Central Jersey. But one where there’s plenty of growth potential.

Here are five keys for Monmouth. And check back later Saturday night for complete coverage and analysis of this in-state showdown:

1. Take your best shot

If the Hawks play like they did while building a 17-point lead at Manhattan Sunday, they can win at Princeton. But win or lose, they can take a step forward against a red-hot team that’s one of the Ivy League favorites. Compete hard and give yourself a chance at the end.

It’s also an important measuring stick, with the Tigers having played three CAA teams, losing to Hofstra and beating Northeastern and Drexel. The Tigers come in off a 69-58 home win over 1-9 Lafayette.

2. More Myles Ruth

Over the past two games, point guard Myles Ruth is averaging 18.5 points, two assists and three turnovers in 30 minutes. His play has been much steadier, and building on those performances is critical.

“Now he’s a point guard, a leader who has to score,” Monmouth coach King Rice said. “He’s got to know where everyone is all the time, and he wants to be a big-time scorer. That’s a lot on the plate for a young fellow for the first time.”

Princeton senior Ryan Langborg and junior Matt Allocco lead a solid backcourt, combining to score 23.9 points-per-game.

3. Defensive emphasis

Monmouth comes off its best defensive effort of the season, limiting Manhattan to 41 percent shooting, while the seven three-pointers surrendered equaled the fewest in a game. Forward Josh Roberts had 11 rebounds, but only scored six points, and guard Samir Stewart was 1-of-9 from the floor. Now the Hawks need back that effort up.

4. Protect the paint

Princeton has one of the more dynamic frontcourt players at the mid-major level in 6-8 forward Tosan Evbuomwan, averaging 14 points and seven rebounds, to go with 29 assists, all team highs. And 6-9 forward Keeshawn Kellman is averaging 9.8 points and 4.7 rebounds.

It’s a tough challenge for Monmouth in the paint, and forward Myles Foster, who leads Monmouth in scoring and rebounding, and big men Amaan Sandhu, the 7-1 freshman, and 6-10 junior Klem Vuga will need help from everyone on the glass..

5. Reduce mistakes

Monmouth’s turnover-to-assist ratio has been much better over the past three games, and they’ve had a chance to win two of them at the end. But there’s still work to do, averaging 13 turnovers during that time. Give the ball away and allow Princeton to score in transition and this one could get out of hand quickly.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Monmouth basketball trounced by Princeton, 91-54, as Tigers win 8th straight