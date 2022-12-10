Today is: Nobel Prize Day

The Nobel Prizes, considered by many to be the most prestigious awards in the world, are conferred today at the Nobel Prize Award Ceremonies, on what is known as Nobel Prize Day or The Nobel Day. Nobel Prizes are given out in physics, chemistry, physiology or medicine, literature, economics, and peace. All but the prize in economics were stipulated in Alfred Nobel's will and began being awarded in 1901. The economics prize, known officially as the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel, began being awarded in 1969. It technically is not a Nobel Prize but is associated with them. All of the prizes must be awarded to individuals, except for the Nobel Peace Prize, which can be awarded to either an institution or an individual. Nobel Prizes can be awarded to one person or can be shared by two or three people.

