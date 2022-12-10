T&G Santa: Generous neighbors raise total to $25,000

In its 84th year, T&G Santa brings Christmas smiles to needy children of Central Massachusetts.

The effort is made possible by donations from readers, businesses and organizations.

The newspaper works with several nonprofit organizations to deliver toys, books and, of course, smiles to those in need in the region. The United Way of Central Massachusetts is a main partner in the effort.

PREVIOUS TOTAL $23,048

CONTRIBUTIONS IN HONOR OF:

In honor of Uncle Anthony's and Aunt Elaine's grandnephews and -nieces, $400

Mary Fran and John Coakley, $150

SANTA'S HELPER, $100

SANTA'S HELPER, $100

SANTA'S HELPER, $100

SANTA'S HELPER, $100

SANTA'S HELPER, $100

CONTRIBUTIONS IN MEMORY OF:

Earl Anderson; Amy Coe, $100

Evelyn and Emerson Stevens, $100

James and Rachel Pignataro, $100

Margaret Rafferty DeFeudis, $100

Roland and David Varg, $100

Tina and Paul Kotseas; Harry Kotseas, $100

Andrew Lauder; Tom and Sue Lauder, $67

Ada and Joe Orlando, $50

Audrey (Flagg) Starvaski; Raymond Starvaski, $50

Bob Melican; Beth Melican, $50

Charles and Katherine Cody, $50

Mary Brewer; Glen and Beverly Brewer, $50

DAILY TOTAL $1,967

RUNNING TOTAL $25,015