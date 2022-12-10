Candace Echols on writing about herself, her family and her faith

Since The Daily Memphian’s launch more than four years ago, we have always sought more columns and opinions.

That’s not because we made some decision to foist specific points of view on our readers. It’s because we want to be a place where a range of perspectives are shared, including perspectives that inform people, that challenge ideas, that entertain readers, and — maybe — make people see things differently, even when they disagree with what has been written.

Candace Echols, who began writing a weekly column for us in September, does all of that.

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , Stitcher and Google Podcasts .

Candace joined me this week on The Sidebar to talk about the column , about the challenges of writing about faith without forcing one’s faith on the reader, about what leads her to talk so openly about her family and herself, and much more.

Take a listen.

The Sidebar , which airs every Thursday at 11:30 a.m. on WYXR 91.7 FM , is also available as a podcast here on the site or wherever you get your podcasts.

Note: WYXR is a partnership between Crosstown Concourse, the University of Memphis and The Daily Memphian. As part of that partnership, I serve on the board of Crosstown Radio Partnership, which owns and oversees WYXR.