Memphis, TN

Candace Echols on writing about herself, her family and her faith

By Eric Barnes
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 4 days ago

Since The Daily Memphian’s launch more than four years ago, we have always sought more columns and opinions.

That’s not because we made some decision to foist specific points of view on our readers. It’s because we want to be a place where a range of perspectives are shared, including perspectives that inform people, that challenge ideas, that entertain readers, and — maybe — make people see things differently, even when they disagree with what has been written.

Candace Echols, who began writing a weekly column for us in September, does all of that.

Candace joined me this week on The Sidebar to talk about the column , about the challenges of writing about faith without forcing one’s faith on the reader, about what leads her to talk so openly about her family and herself, and much more.

Take a listen.

