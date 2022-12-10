Public records: County Road 550 property sells for $450k

Chillicothe – Police were called to the scene of a fight at the local Bridge Street Taco Bell drive-thru over the weekend. Chillicothe police were called on Saturday around 11 pm to Taco Bell in reference to an active fight. According to the report, a man and his current girlfriend were in the drive-thru line waiting to order food when an Ex-Girlfriend showed up. The Ex when seeing the man approached the car and confronted the new couple with drama.

