Public records: County Road 550 property sells for $450k
Ross County property transfers for Nov. 28 to Dec. 2
First name indicates the buyer of the property; second name represents the seller
Chillicothe
- 178 Applewood Drive; Hill, Robert M. and Jessica Nichole Scott; Creed, Jeffrey and Tracey L; 11/30/2022; $420,000
- 358 Fairway Ave.; Benson, Judith H (Trustees); McKell, David (Trustee); 12/1/2022; $334,000
- 25 W. Fourth St.; McClaskey, Orville III; Hochuli, Karl W and Lisa A; 11/30/2022; $329,900
- 77 Amberside Drive; Welch Jr., James P. and Joann; Schluter, Brian C; 11/28/2022; $260,000
- 376 N. High St.; M&M2 244, LLC; Zarbakhsh, Kamran and Dawn M; 11/28/2022; $250,000
- 90 E. Water St.; Countrywide Investments, LLC; Chaney, Thomas E and Carol A; 12/1/2022; $225,000
- 700 Saint Margaret Road; Pugh, Robert and Depp, Tita; Massie, Dillon A; 12/1/2022; $125,100
- 907 Dayton St.; Dimes Investments, LLC; Sams, Everett E III; 11/30/2022; $29,400
- 790 Monroe Ave.; Lowe, Tonda; Violette, Robert; 11/30/2022; $13,000
Concord Township
- 3400 Frank Clarks Pike; Murphy, Julie M and Ryan; Spradlin, Eric H; 12/1/2022; $210,000
Frankfort
- 297 N. Second St.; Yates, Kenneth D. and Sabrina L.; Chief Holdings LLC; 11/29/2022; $167,000
Harrison Township
- 344 Skaggs Lane; Mast, Laverne J, Mast, Johnny L and Mast, Ephraim; Nicola, Scott; 12/1/2022; $59,900
- 379 Skaggs Road; Fout, Todd and Wendy; McKinnon, Andrew M; 11/29/2022; $13,000
Kingston
- 23 Eastern Ave.; Schobelock, Megan; McQuirt, Eric W and Mary H; 12/1/2022; $171,000
Twin Township
- No address listed - Crop St. and Keran St.; Henderson, Forest D and Toni R; Elliott, Beryl E; 11/30/2022; $75,000
Union Township
- 9076 County Road 550; Nelson, David and Viereck, Chris; Seymour, Sandra S; 11/29/2022; $450,000
This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: Public records: County Road 550 property sells for $450k
Comments / 0