Newcomerstown, OH

Newcomerstown mayor outlines village Christmas events

 4 days ago
Newcomerstown Village Council meeting

Nov. 21 meeting

DISCUSSION: The Chamber of Commerce hosted a Christmas parade Friday through the downtown area. The village’s tree-lighting ceremony followed.

A “Paint the Town Festive” event is being planned by Newcomerstown Now, a non-profit community development group.

Businesses, churches and residents are invited to decorate for Christmas. Residents inside village limits are eligible for prizes of $300, $200 or $100 for first, second and third places. Votes can be placed on the Newcomerstown News Facebook page or in person at the Main Street Coffee Shop.

The deadline to register is Dec. 16.

Newcomerstown Now will host “Who Loves Whoville” on Saturday, Dec. 17, with pictures with Santa, food trucks, vendors, kids activities, games, prizes and a scavenger hunt.

Pictures with Santa will be available with pets from 9 a.m. to noon and pictures with children with Santa from 1 to 4 p.m.

For the scavenger hunt, cards will be available at participating businesses.

Officers of the group said there are activities planned and craft vendors or direct sale/home consultant vendors are being solicited.

For more information, call 740-227-8383.

The mayor also said construction on the new administration building on College Street should be completed by the end of the year.

OTHER ACTION:

  • Authorized the Ohio Mid-Eastern Governments Association to serve as lead technical assistants for the Appalachian Community grant program.
  • Hired Mark Prelacky as village solicitor; hired Jim Conlon as a permanent part-time worker.
  • Approved a bid to buy a dump truck.
  • Decided to seek more information about a quote to buy stun guns for the Police Department.

