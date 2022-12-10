ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aberdeen, SD

Agendas for the week of Dec. 12

By Aberdeen News
American News
American News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RTE8x_0je0y2So00

Aberdeen School Board

Meets at 6 p.m. Monday at the District Service Center, 1224 S. Third St. Agenda items of note:

  • Hear good news report on four-year All State Chorus members.
  • Hear update on Central High School and the Sanford MedX program.
  • Consider bids for the Lincoln High School roof replacement and the replacement of the Brownell Ativity Center track.

For a full school board agenda, visit https://www.aberdeen.k12.sd.us/page/agendas-and-minutes-2021-22-copy

Brown County Commission

Meets at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday in the commission chambers of the Brown County Courthouse Annex, 25 Market St. Agenda items of note:

  • Consider authorization to sign indigent counsel contract.
  • Discuss publication of a request for proposals on lease of property.

For a full county agenda, visit brown.sd.us/node/454.

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

Milbank, Codington Co., eastern SD ready for ice

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Eastern South Dakota is in for a mixed bag of weather today and into tomorrow as a winter storm with several days of lasting power hits the state. Ice is predicted for the northeastern part of the state. KELOLAND meteorologist Brian Karstens said Watertown, Milbank, Sisseton and Webster are among the towns that will see freezing rain starting Monday. As much as a quarter inch of ice and enough wind to cause power outages could fall in the region, Karstens said.
CODINGTON COUNTY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Superintendents prepare to call snow days ahead of winter storm

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With winter storms moving into the area, superintendents in northeastern South Dakota are preparing to make big decisions. For superintendents in rural areas, like Ipswich School District Superintendent Trent Osborne, the earlier the call to cancel school can be made, the better. ”If it’s...
ABERDEEN, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Aberdeen residents prepare for winter storm

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The snow began to fall in Aberdeen on Tuesday morning, and Hub City residents prepared for it to last for a few days. The snowfall began around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, and heavy snow picked up around 3:00 p.m. that afternoon. Temperatures in Aberdeen hovered just above freezing throughout the day, so the several inches of snow that accumulated were heavy and wet.
ABERDEEN, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Slick side roads with ice and snow in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Starting Monday and throughout the night, Aberdeen did receive rain which turned to ice with dropping temperatures. Reporter Sarah Parkin said the city did prepare for the expected harsh weather, and they iced the main roads. Although the main roads are not so bad, the side roads are still very slick, and you should use caution if you do have to travel.
ABERDEEN, SD
KELOLAND TV

Aberdeen police searching for missing teen

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Aberdeen are asking for the public’s help locating a missing girl. 16-year-old Taelynn Sainz was last seen on Saturday, December 10th at her home. If you have any information on where Sainz might be, you’re asked to contact Brown County Dispatch at...
ABERDEEN, SD
KELOLAND TV

Threat of heavy rain and major snowfall next week

We are gearing up for a very busy week of weather here in KELOLAND. As of Saturday evening, here are the latest Winter Storm Watches for next week. The watches highlight the chances of heavy snow starting Monday, but increasing on Tuesday and Wednesday. At this time, the watches include the Rapid City areas and also Pierre. Aberdeen is not included yet, and neither is Sioux Falls. Folks in northeast KELOLAND should not be surprised to see winter weather headlines to be added to your neck of the woods. Sioux Falls and the southeast…stay tuned as well.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Snow likely starting tomorrow; Bigger storm next week

Good morning! A fresh coating of snow is on the ground in northern and northeastern KELOLAND. Aberdeen picked up a little over 1″ of snow overnight. A new batch of snow is on the way for much of eastern and southern KELOLAND. Here are the latest forecast numbers starting tomorrow afternoon into Friday morning. Sioux Falls will likely see 2-5″ of accumulation.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
American News

American News

828
Followers
1K+
Post
155K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Aberdeen, SD from Aberdeen News.

 http://aberdeennews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy