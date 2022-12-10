Agendas for the week of Dec. 12
Aberdeen School Board
Meets at 6 p.m. Monday at the District Service Center, 1224 S. Third St. Agenda items of note:
- Hear good news report on four-year All State Chorus members.
- Hear update on Central High School and the Sanford MedX program.
- Consider bids for the Lincoln High School roof replacement and the replacement of the Brownell Ativity Center track.
For a full school board agenda, visit https://www.aberdeen.k12.sd.us/page/agendas-and-minutes-2021-22-copy
Brown County Commission
Meets at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday in the commission chambers of the Brown County Courthouse Annex, 25 Market St. Agenda items of note:
- Consider authorization to sign indigent counsel contract.
- Discuss publication of a request for proposals on lease of property.
For a full county agenda, visit brown.sd.us/node/454.
