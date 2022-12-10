ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Well runs dry on Martinsville as Artesians succumb to Plainfield's defense

By eNewspaper
The Reporter-Times
The Reporter-Times
 4 days ago
With the ring of the first quarter buzzer, the Friday night Mid-State matchup between Martinsville and Plainfield felt awfully familiar. With a score of 16-15, the thought of last season's 59-57 thriller, which fell in the favor of Martinsville, lingered.

Then, with 5:01 in the second quarter, the Quakers knocked down a four-point play to give itself a 25-19 lead. That's the moment everything changed. The confidence kicked in, the defense stiffened up and Martinsville found itself in a dogfight.

Despite keeping within play with a 35-30 halftime deficit, Martinsville would score only 13 more points as the Collin Schmidt led Quakers would pile on the points, defeating the Artesians 64-43.

"They played outstanding in the third quarter," Martinsville coach Kip Staggs said. "They hit everything they threw up there and we didn't respond very well to it. Each one of these games is a learning opportunity, and we'll have to learn and grow from this."

An unbreakable zone

To really dig into why Martinsville's offensive output dropped in the second half, the answer is quite simple. Plainfield was running an effective zone.

When tossed down low, the Quaker defense swallowed whoever was in the paint. If the Artesians tried to kick it out, or find the hole for a three, Plainfield was quick to close the gap. The result was an offense in disarray, and the 25% second half shooting effort shows for it.

"It's a big wide zone, it's the third game in a row we've seen it," Staggs said. "The first time we saw it, we handled it pretty well. We've kinda been hit or miss ever since."

There were times Martinsville found its spots, but due to the lack of rhythm, the shots went wayward.

"It's really hard to win games when you shoot 25% as we did in the second half," Staggs said. "There were a couple times we had some good looks that didn't go in, shots in the paint that kinda rimmed out. We've got to be able to handle some adversity. Hang in there when things don't quite go your way. We didn't do that tonight."

Size advantage wins big

The size advantage coming into this matchup was obvious. It was going to take a valiant effort for the Artesians to be able to win the rebounding battle. To much of their credit, they held their own in the first half. Even if the ball didn't go their way, hustle plays and turnovers made up the difference. But eventually the height started to win.

Plainfield has three players in its rotation, Scmidt, Chris Arvanitis and Caden Vanderbush, that are listed at 6-foot-4 or taller. The trio consistently made life difficult for the Artesians in the paint. Martinsville's tallest, on the other hand, are Caleb Cheatham and Jack Wolff, both listed at 6-foot-2.

"Sometimes we work really hard, we try to box out, we're doing everything we can do, and then all of the sudden they get a loose ball and an easy putback," Staggs said. "Sometimes that can be deflating. But I'm proud of our guys, we're going to keep working."

What it means

The loss marks Martinsville's second straight, putting them at 2-3 heading into a daunting battle with undefeated Center Grove Saturday. The Trojans enter the meeting off a 49-47 win over Bloomington North. They've also topped the Artesians five consecutive times, winning 79-46 in 2021.

With that in mind, Martinsville has little choice but to compete at its highest level if it wants a shot at its first win over Center Grove since 2015. In terms of its Mid-State hopes, the Artesians now fall to 1-1 in conference play.

Looking ahead

Martinsville will travel to Center Grove for the matchup with the Trojans. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Following that game, the Artesians enjoy a seven-day break before playing Eastern Greene on Dec. 17.

Contact reporter Devin Voss at dvoss@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @DevinVoss23.

