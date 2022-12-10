ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

Business briefs: First Federal interim CEO, patents, food drives

By Staff report
Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
 4 days ago

First Federal Community Bank announces Jeff Urban as interim president & CEO

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vo3l4_0je0xhL100

The Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. and First Federal Community Bank Board of Directors have named Jeffrey K. Urban its interim president & CEO effective Nov. 21. Urban, having served as a senior vice president with the First Federal Community Bank for the past 19 years, brings a wealth of leadership experience and a passion for the organization. He succeeds Bradley Murtiff who resigned.

Prior to joining First Federal Community Bank 19 years ago, Urban held executive positions at other financial institutions throughout the state of Ohio as well as serving as chairman, president and CEO of Bank One in Mansfield. He has 18½ years of previous experience as a CEO with an affiliate of Huntington Bank in Woodville, Ohio, as well as three affiliates of Bank One in Circleville, Coshocton and Mansfield.

Urban earned a masters degree in public administration and finance and a BA degree in public administration and economics from Ohio University.

Patents awarded to local inventors

WASHINGTON — The following federal patents were awarded to two Richland County inventors:

● Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG, Herzogenaurach, Germany, has been assigned a patent developed by three Ohio inventors, including John Ramsey of Mansfield, for P1 hybrid module. Ramsey is also listed as co-inventor for a patent assigned to Schaeffler Technologies for an oil spray tube with poppet valve.

● Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG, Herzogenaurach, Germany has been assigned a patent developed by four inventors, including John Ramsey, Mansfield, for a rotor carrier connection.

● Beehive Industries LLC of Englewood, Colorado, has been assigned a patent developed by three inventors, including William R. Buckley, Jr., of Butler, for a powder spreading apparatus and system.

The Phoenix Brewing Company collecting food donations

The Phoenix Brewing Company, 131 N. Diamond St. in Mansfield, is accepting donations of canned goods through Dec. 18 to help fill local pantry shelves for families in need. Donations should not be expired or out of date. Guests are encouraged to consider items canned items such as vegetables, dry goods such as pasta, and items in glass jars such as spaghetti sauce.

For every donation, guests can enter their name in a raffle to win a holiday basket from the Phoenix that will be drawn Dec. 19.

For more information, visit phoenixbrewing.com.

Farm Credit Mid-America, Rural 1st contest collects more than 169,000 pounds of food for local food banks

NORWALK — Farm Credit Mid-America and Rural 1st announced the winners of the second installment of the Fight the Hunger Stock the Trailer Contest. Junior county fair boards from 55 Ohio counties gathered 169,456 pounds of food for 73 food banks over the course of fair season. The Fight the Hunger, Stock the Trailer Contest is hosted on a regional basis, award money goes directly to Junior Fair Activities.

In the Northeast Ohio Region, county junior fair boards from Ashland, Ashtabula, Carroll, Columbiana, Erie, Geauga, Huron, Jefferson, Lake, Lorain, Mahoning, Medina, Morrow, Portage, Richland, Stark, Trumbull and Wayne collected food during their respective fairs. This year, Lorain County came in first place collecting 13,480 pounds of food. In second place collecting 4,920 pounds of food is Ashland County and coming in third is Huron County, with 4,160 pounds of food.

Prizes include a $500 award for each county fair that participates, followed by a $5,000 donation to the fair that raises the most food, followed by $3,500 for second place and $1,500 for third place within each respective region. In total, Farm Credit Mid-America and Rural 1st awarded more than $60,000 to junior fairs.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

After Ohio sues Dollar General, stickers warning of overcharging being added in Franklin County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Multiple stores in Ohio face lawsuits for deceptive pricing and customers going to some of those stores will soon be warned to make sure their receipts are accurate. Franklin County Auditor Michael Stinziano said Tuesday that stores that have failed multiple scanner inspections will have warning signs added to its scanners […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Two Injured in Coshocton Accident

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle accident that took place Sunday night. The accident occurred just after 9pm at the intersection of State Route 751 in Oxford Township. Authorities said 33-year-old Gary Jackson, of Mount Vernon was traveling north on State Route 751 when he failed to yield at a stop sign. He was struck by 20-year-old Devin Wright, of Newcomerstown who was traveling west on US 36.
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Five Shot in Akron Over 15 Hours, One Dead

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Five people were shot in Akron over a 15-hour period from Sunday afternoon through early Monday morning. The last police call on Monday was the worst though, with a 19-year-old man dropped off at Summa Health – Barberton. He was dead...
AKRON, OH
WKYC

Elyria house fire causes at least $12,000 in damages

ELYRIA, Ohio — An Elyria house was damaged by a fire Monday afternoon causing approximately $12,000 worth of damages. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. At approximately 1:20 p.m., the Elyria Fire Department was alerted...
ELYRIA, OH
Knox Pages

This Knox County village had a revolving door of names

WATERFORD -- I’m always looking for places where I can find old photos for this column, and one such place I recently discovered was a Facebook group that specializes in old and forgotten Ohio photos. I was amused to find that more than once links to my columns have...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

2023 will be a difficult year for the city

BUCYRUS—The Bucyrus City Council Finance Committee held their regular meeting in council chambers on Thursday. Chairman Dan Wirebaugh opened the meeting by discussing a letter that council and the Telegraph Forum received from the Mayor outlining his suggestions to address the city’s financial crisis. (No letter was submitted to Crawford County Now outlining Reser’s suggestions.)
BUCYRUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Separate shootings wound 4 people in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — Four people were wounded in separate shootings during the weekend, including three males who were shot while sitting in a vehicle in the West Akron neighborhood. The shootings are in addition to a shooting early Monday morning at a skate park in the Ellet neighborhood in...
AKRON, OH
Mansfield News Journal

Mansfield News Journal

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
641K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mansfield News Journal is the number one source for breaking news, sports, photos and videos in Mansfield, Richland County and Mid-Ohio

 http://mansfieldnewsjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy