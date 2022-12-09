Read full article on original website
New UK bank Ashman live with Mambu’s core banking tech
Ashman, a new bank in the UK serving small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the commercial real estate sector, has gone live on Mambu’s core banking system. The new back office system, delivered on a hosted basis, underpins the bank’s loan offering and interfaces with nCino’s Bank Operating System.
What the FinTech? | S.3 Episode 19 | Canada’s evolving banking landscape
In this episode of the What the Fintech? podcast, we’re joined by Amreen Sodhi, head of digital product, payments and loyalty at Scotiabank, to discuss the current banking landscape in Canada and what the new year might hold in terms of its development. Amreen and FinTech Futures editor Paul...
US paytech Cantaloupe buys Three Square Market for $41m
US-based digital payments and software company Cantaloupe has acquired micro-market technology provider Three Square Market (32M) for $41 million. Cantaloupe provides end-to-end tech solutions for the unattended retail market. Known as micro-markets, these stores act as walk-in vending machines, utilising self-checkout technology to expand retail into locations that require unattended payment capabilities.
French fintech Younited secures €60m in new funding
European credit provider Younited has bagged €60 million in a new funding round at a valuation of €1.1 billion. The fresh capital was raised from its main shareholders Eurazeo, Crédit Mutuel Arkéa, Goldman Sachs and Bpifrance via its Large Venture fund. Younited says it will use...
TreviPay to acquire fellow US paytech Apruve for undisclosed sum
TreviPay, a US-based B2B payments and invoicing solutions provider, is set to acquire payments platform Apruve for an undisclosed amount. The firm says Apruve’s payment solutions will “complement and expand” on its existing order-to-cash technology offerings and merchant invoicing solutions and will help the company grow its B2B payments network.
Circle scraps proposed SPAC deal with Concord
Fintech firm Circle and special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Concord Acquisition Corp have nixed a proposed $9 billion merger deal. The merger, which was announced in July 2021 and amended in February 2022, would have seen a new Irish holding company acquire both Concord and Circle and the combined company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
PSR outlines APP scam reporting process for banks and building societies
The UK’s Payment Systems Regulator (PSR) has outlined the reporting process banks and building societies will have to follow in order to combat authorised push payment (APP) scams. APP scams occur when a person or business is tricked into sending money to a fraudster posing as a genuine payee.
Teneo partners NatWest for A2A open banking payment solution Payit
NatWest’s open banking payments solution Payit has partnered with financial advisory firm Teneo to accelerate the digital transformation of its payments. Teneo will leverage account-to-account (A2A) solution Payit, which now utilises Confirmation of Payee to speed up payments, in order to pay dividends to employees and creditors affected by insolvent firms.
Moneyfarm set to buy digital pension adviser Profile Pensions
British wealthtech Moneyfarm is set to acquire 100% of Profile Pensions, a UK digital pension adviser and pensions consolidator, for an undisclosed sum. The deal, which is subject to regulatory approvals, is expected to close in H1 2023. Since 2015, with funding from Smedvig Capital, Profile Pensions has been offering...
Why innovative banking has never been more important
Economic indicators in the UK and across the world point toward a period of hardship for most businesses, consumers and investors. The government has indicated that the UK is likely already in recession, while The Bank of England predicted that recession could last two years, making it the longest since records began in the 1920s. This came as the central bank raised interest rates by 75 basis points in an effort to rein in inflation figures.
Canadian fintech Koho taps Duco for data reconciliation platform
Canadian fintech Koho Financial has partnered with data automation firm Duco to centralise its reconciliation processes and improve auditability. London-based Duco’s platform allows Koho to reconcile payment transactions between its general ledger and an internal system, as well as against bank statements, allowing Koho to cut costs, reduce the time spent identifying mismatched transactions, improve data quality and lower its operational and audit risk.
Accounting automation platform Vic.ai bags $52m Series C funding
AI accounting firm Vic.ai has secured $52 million in a Series C funding round led by existing investors GGV Capital and ICONIQ Growth. The round, which also saw participation from Cowboy Ventures and Costanoa Ventures, brings the company’s total funding to $115 million. Founded in 2017 with its bases...
Collaboration and partnership will improve money movement for the unbanked
For 36 countries around the world, remittances represent more than 10% of their respective GDP; for 14 countries, it is more than 20%. For El Salvador, my country-of-origin, remittances represent roughly 25% of the GDP – five times more than all agricultural production. Like me, more than three million...
Starling Bank to create 1,000 jobs as it opens new Manchester base
British challenger Starling Bank is set to create up to 1,000 new jobs in Manchester, where it is opening its fourth UK office. As the fintech world navigates times of uncertainty and layoffs, Starling Bank remains one of the few firms openly recruiting. The challenger says it is hiring for roles in operations, software engineering, data science, cyber security and customer service.
NVIDIA Stock Could Rise Over 10%, Says Wall Street
According to Wall Street consensus estimates, the chip maker's stock could rise 11% within the next 12 months. Here's what you need to know.
Thoma Bravo to acquire Coupa Software for $8bn
Software investment firm Thoma Bravo is set to acquire US-based business spend management platform Coupa Software for $8 billion. Upon completion of the all-cash transaction, Coupa will become a privately held company, with current shareholders set to receive $81 per share. The transaction also includes a “significant” minority investment from a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA).
How recurring payments can reduce subscription churn
The rise of the subscription economy has been one of the biggest trends in service consumption over the past decade. Whether it’s the growth of direct-to-customer (DTC) box services, such as Dollar Shave Club and HelloFresh, or the popularity of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business models, such as Spotify and Netflix, the shift has been driven by evolving consumer preferences.
UK inflation eases, remains close to 40-year high
LONDON — (AP) — U.K. inflation remained close to a 40-year high in November, piling pressure on employers to boost wages as the nation faces a wave of strikes and economists expect the Bank of England to approve a ninth consecutive interest rate increase on Thursday. While annual...
Not how, but where: the next payments revolution
It is hard to reconcile the saga taking place in the cryptocurrency market today with the idea that the role of digital assets in the global financial system will become ever more important. In fact, the headline-grabbing events that have shaken confidence in the sector – the bankruptcy of the...
Banking Tech Awards USA will be returning for a second year
We are excited to announce that due to the success of the first Banking Tech Awards USA held in May earlier this year, the awards will be returning for 2023!. Nominations for the 2023 awards are now open – so make sure to get your nominations in before 17 February.
