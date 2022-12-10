ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Donald Trump's Former Lawyer Thinks His 2024 Presidential Campaign Is a 'Great Grift' to Boost His Finances

Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, continues to be a thorn in his side. He’s making sure to help spread any bad press the former president receives because he thinks there is a less-than-reputable reason as to why Donald Trump would be running for president again. Cohen, who had his own legal troubles with tax and bank fraud, told CNN that he doesn’t think Donald Trump is “going to be able to run with all the litigation and the sedition that he’s committed against this country.” He came right out and questioned how serious the former president is about his campaign...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Divided Republicans point fingers over midterms disaster

With the midterm elections officially over, Republicans are pointing fingers over their disastrous performance — and the divisive role of former President Donald Trump. Herschel Walker’s loss in the closely watched Georgia Senate run off capped a campaign in which the GOP dramatically failed to engineer a sweeping red wave rebuke of President Joe Biden and the Democrats.
ARIZONA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Report: U.S. Rep. Scott Perry shared plan to seize voting machines nationwide

Compelled to overturn the 2020 presidential election results, GOP U.S. Rep. Scott Perry shared detailed plans to seize voting machines nationwide with a White House official. According to a report this week by Talking Points Memo, which obtained text logs between Perry and then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Perry grew increasingly desperate for action as the Jan. 6, 2021, election certification by Congress approached.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Zach Kennedy: The Trump effect in Pa.

A blue wave drowned the Keystone State on Nov. 8, flipping contested state House and Senate districts, delivering every tossup congressional seat, and elevating Attorney General Josh Shapiro to the governor’s office in one of the largest statewide landslides in the country, complimented by a decisive win for Lt. Gov. John Fetterman in the U.S. Senate race. A blue wave of this magnitude in a swing state is incredibly rare. Many factors contributed, but the most significant was the Trump effect, which loomed large in the minds of Pennsylvania voters.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Netanyahu inches closer to power with new parliament speaker

JERUSALEM — Israel’s parliament on Tuesday elected a new speaker closely allied to the country’s likely next prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, setting the stage for a flurry of contentious new legislation to appease the former leader’s expected coalition partners. Lawmaker Yariv Levin’s election as speaker comes...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: There's no 'destruction' happening in U.S.

Ed Davis’ letter “Biden will take blame for destruction” (Nov. 10, TribLIVE) is pathetic. He writes, “I have never witnessed this country more divided. … This division was planned, and implementation began during the Obama/Biden administration.”. He must be joking. Obama guided our nation through...

Comments / 0

Community Policy