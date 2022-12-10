Agendas for the week of Dec. 12

Watertown Airport Board

Meets Monday at Noon in the upstairs conference room at City Hall, 23 Second St. N.E. Agenda items of note:

Consider ground lease agreement with Austin, Preston and Todd Fleming.

Consider bid award for a new Kubota Tractor to Eastside Equipment.

For a full agenda, visit watertown.civicweb.net/Portal/MeetingTypeList.aspx

Watertown City Council work session?

Meets Monday at 4 p.m. in the public works room at City Hall, 23 Second St. N.E. to hear a demonstration of the GovOS software and to review and discuss the master park plan process.

Watertown School Board

Meets Monday at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 23 Second St. N.E. Agenda items of note:

Hear K-12 and LATC legislative updates.

Discuss surplus property requests.

Discuss school board meeting location.

For a full agenda, visit, www.watertown.k12.sd.us/o/watertown-school-district/browse/60262.

Codington County Commission

Meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, in the commission chambers at the Codington County Courthouse, 14 First Ave. S.E.

For a full agenda, visit www.codington.org/commissioners-agenda/