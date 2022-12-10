Doherty commits to Mustangs golf

AURORA—Whether it’s putting in her bedroom or spending hours on the golf simulator, Sammy Doherty has taken dedication to the next level.

The commitment by Doherty, a Mesabi East senior, paid off on Friday as she signed a national letter of intent to play golf at Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall.

The choice of colleges was an easy one for Doherty in the end.

“I was choosing between a bunch of D2 colleges and so I went down and I toured (SWSU) and I fell in love with the campus. I love the campus and the environment and everything else they had to offer. So they were like on my list.’’

“Me and the coach got along great at my college tour ... so when they offered me the scholarship I knew … that was it. That’s the college I want to go to. I want to go play for SMSU,’’ Doherty said. “I loved the campus, loved the atmosphere, loved the small town feel. I knew I wanted a small town feel and that’s exactly what Marshall has to offer.’’

In addition to playing golf, she is thinking of studying physical education and minoring in coaching.

Doherty, 17, has been golfing since she was in sixth grade.

“I’ve been at it for a while. My love for the sport didn’t really take off until my sophomore year when I had (JV coach) JR (Kopp) and he helped a lot in the process and helped me get where I am today.’’

Where does Doherty’s dedication and determination to improve come from?

She said she was a three-sport athlete and “something just clicked one day. I kind of knew I want to pursue this, I want to keep going with this, I want to practice. I want to get good at this and I want to go somewhere with this.’’

“I was practicing everywhere I possibly could. It was always something golf related,’’ the young golfer added.

“Between my sophomore and my junior year I made lots of improvements. After my sophomore year, I was getting those hints of success. That makes a person try harder, do better. That was my turning point.’’

All of the work helped Doherty and her Mesabi East teammates win the 2022 Section 7AA title and a trip to the State Meet.

Doherty hopes to repeat that feat in 2023.

“I’m there to have fun, but most importantly succeed again. I have high goals for myself this season. Going back to state is a huge milestone I’m hoping for this year,’’ said Doherty, who thanked her friends, family and coaches for everything they have done along the way.

Head golf coach Steve Grams was one of the keys to her success.

“He was a big mental coach. He gave me a break on the golf course when I might have been in my own thoughts. I’d like to thank him for helping me get out of my head every now and

Grams stated, “Sammy’s special because she puts in a lot of time’’ after practice and meets. “It’s watching videos, its’ going to our new simulator. Once she gets done with a meet, she’s not satisfied so she heads back up to the golf course. It’s great to see and she’s well deserved.’’

“It just shows that hard work and effort and attitude really can pay off when you put in the time and have the right attitude.’’

“She’s very intrinsically motivated,’’ according to Grams, who said Kopp also helps her at any time, including weekends and after practice. “They put a lot of time into it and it’s paid off.’’

Besides all of the extra work, “she’s just a natural athlete. She can drive the ball long’’ and “around the greens she can get there.’’

With natural abilities and strong mental game, Grams is confident Doherty will qualify for state again.

“She’s got her mind set and she’s got some goals set again. I can tell you I can see her probably back at state again next year.’’