Argentina are finally delivering a Lionel Messi game plan that works
Argentina may have found a World Cup plan that works for Lionel Messi - just get out of his way.
Tottenham forward facing month out after returning from World Cup with injury
Tottenham striker Richarlison could be out for a month with an injury picked up at the World Cup.
Hugo Lloris admits France 'suffered & were exhausted' during World Cup semi-final win
France captain Hugo Lloris has insisted that it took a lot of physical and mental strength in order for his side to overcome Morocco and reach another World Cup final.
Twitter reacts as France beat Morocco to seal World Cup final spot
How social media reacted to France's World Cup semi-final win against Morocco.
Didier Deschamps discusses 'emotion' of reaching second successive World Cup final
France head coach Didier Deschamps has admitted that he is full of 'emotion' and 'pride' after his side reached a second straight World Cup final.
Steven Gerrard 'may emerge' as contender to replace Gareth Southgate
Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has been tipped as a possible candidate to replace Gareth Southgate should he stand down as England boss.
Lionel Messi confirms final will be his last World Cup game
Lionel Messi confirms the World Cup final will be his last game at the tournament.
Morocco manager Walid Regragui reacts to World Cup exit at hands of France
Morocco manager Walid Regragui has conceded that while his side were rather poor in their World Cup semi-final defeat to France, it should not detract from their achievements this tournament.
What is France's record in World Cup finals?
France's record in FIFA World Cup finals after securing their place in 2022's showpiece event.
Transfer rumours: Man Utd's huge Gvardiol bid; Arsenal step up Mudryk interest
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Josko Gvardiol, Mkyhaylo Mudryk, Joao Felix, Marcus Rashford and more.
Neymar shares messages sent to Brazil teammates after World Cup exit
Neymar shares messages sent to Brazil teammates after World Cup exit.
Endrick deletes Lionel Messi tweet after abuse from Real Madrid fans
Endrick has deleted a tweet praising Lionel Messi following abuse from fans of his future club, Real Madrid.
4 things Tottenham must address following the World Cup
What Tottenham must do to improve once they return to action after the World Cup.
Cristiano Ronaldo returns to train at Real Madrid
Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Real Madrid for an individual training session.
Brazil: Ronaldo names surprising picks for possible successors to Tite
Brazil legend Ronaldo has given his thoughts on who should replace Tite as the head coach of the Selecao, picking three foreign names.
Who should sign Croatia World Cup star Dominik Livakovic?
After a stellar World Cup, where could Croatia star Dominik Livakovic end up?
Luka Modric blasts 'disaster' referee in Argentina defeat
Luka Modric feels the refereeing in Croatia's defeat to Argentina was some of the worst he's seen.
Man Utd to unveil statue of club legend Jimmy Murphy
Manchester United legend Jimmy Murphy is to get his own statue at Old Trafford.
