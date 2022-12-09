A motoring accident just before midnight Saturday night on Highway 28, 8 miles north of St. Robert, inflicted moderate injuries on a 17-year-old male juvenile from Dixon. According to the highway patrol, the juvenile was driving a 1999 Ford Ranger when he lost control of the vehicle. It traveled off the roadway, and the driver overcorrected, which caused the Ford Ranger to return to the pavement and travel off the other side of the highway. The male juvenile was taken by Pulaski County C-M-S for treatment at the General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital at Fort Leonard Wood.

DIXON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO