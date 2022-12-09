Read full article on original website
Laclede Record
Downtown Lebanon makes spirits bright
Christmas on Commercial had five blocks filled with family and friends enjoying a Christmas scene Friday, Dec. 9. The four-hour event featured baked goodies, hot chocolate, candy canes and plent of festivities making the annual Christmas celebration and holiday market a success. See the full story in the Dec. 14 edition of the LCR.
myozarksonline.com
21 nonprofits receive funds from Charity Golf Classic
The First State Community Bank Charity Golf Classic hit the one million dollar mark in contributions to nonprofit agencies in Laclede County. Bank President Steve Hite made the announcement today while presenting checks to the various agencies and organizations. Hite presented checks ranging from $1,000 to $2,000 to organizations that provide for children, the senior citizens, families, animals and the sick.
myozarksonline.com
Illness causes Swedeborg to cancel class
Due to student and staff illness, Swedeborg Elementary School will cancel classes for Tuesday & Wednesday, December 13th & 14th. Those days will be made up on Monday and Tuesday December 19th and 20th. The Christmas concert has been rescheduled for Monday, December 19th. The Community Christmas Dinner has been rescheduled for Tuesday, December 20th.
myozarksonline.com
The Tenth Leadership Pulaski County Class completed their Service Project with the Pulaski County Museum & Historical Society
The Tenth Leadership Pulaski County Class completed their Service Project with the Pulaski County Museum & Historical Society by cleaning, organizing, and boxing up archives for storage, and helped remove the ceiling of one of the rooms along with various other tasks. The work with the Museum was during the fifth session of the 2022-2023 Leadership Pulaski County Program; Volunteerism on December 8, 2022. The Lunch & Learn was sponsored by Fort Wood Hotels.
The historic and unique George B. Hamilton House in Cuba, Missouri
George B. Hamilton House (January 2009).Photo byJERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In about the year 1896, the house of George B. Hamilton was built in Cuba, Missouri (Crawford County). It's an irregularly shaped house that's two and a half stories. The architectural style is Queen Anne. The detailing is Eastlake movement which style also carried over into interior furniture.
UPDATE: Teen sisters reported missing in Gasconade County
One of two sisters previously reported missing ins Gasconade County has been found.
Second missing Gasconade County teen found safe
The second of two teen sisters who went missing over the weekend in Gasconade County has been found. The post Second missing Gasconade County teen found safe appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Missouri Lake
Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding. In order to control heavy rainfall, states built dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.
myozarksonline.com
Filing continues for Lebanon’s Municipal Election
Filing continues for the April General Municipal Election. In Lebanon, so far only incumbent officeholders have filed. They are Bob Garner for Councilman of Ward 4. Randy Wall for Ward 3 and Ken Eldridge Councilman Ward 1. Filing for the April General Municipal Election will continue until December 27th.
KYTV
Three men in the Ozarks to appear in court this week on different charges
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Lebanon man, an Arkansas man, and a Miller County man will appear in court this week for their various crimes. Marcus Hill, a ten-time convicted felon, will head to trial this week for his three stealing charges. Hill is also charged with second-degree sodomizing a...
kjluradio.com
One employee dies in accident at Missouri lead mine
One man dies in a mining accident in Viburnum. The Doe Run Company confirms that Hagen Barton, an employee of the company’s Casteel Mine, died Tuesday while working underground. His body was discovered along a haul road outside his vehicle and he was unresponsive. Both the Mine Safety and Health Administration and local authorities are investigating.
If you want the Best Seafood in Missouri head to this Tiny Town
You may think if you want top-notch seafood in Missouri you need to head to a big city like St. Louis or Kansas City, but no, the best seafood restaurant in the whole state is in a village of 431 people. Sunrise Beach, Missouri, ever heard of it? Probably not,...
Mo. mom arrested after child falls into wood stove and suffers burns
LINN CREEK, Mo. (TCD) -- A 27-year-old mother faces several charges because she reportedly did not seek medical help for her child after the juvenile fell into a stove. According to the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, Nov. 30, deputies received a call from a "concerned father" who said he learned his young child "suffered severe burns and that the mother had not sought medical care for the minor child." He reportedly asked deputies to conduct a welfare check at the home where the child lived with their mother on Canvasback Lane.
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City Correctional Center prisoner dies
A 27-year-old prisoner at the Jefferson City Correctional Center (JCCC) was pronounced dead on Thursday. In a press release from the Department of Corrections, officials said Colton Smith was pronounced dead at 1:14 am at Capital Region Medical Center. Smith had been in JCCC since 2017. He was serving a...
myozarksonline.com
Moderate injuries to a 17-year-old male juvenile from Dixon
A motoring accident just before midnight Saturday night on Highway 28, 8 miles north of St. Robert, inflicted moderate injuries on a 17-year-old male juvenile from Dixon. According to the highway patrol, the juvenile was driving a 1999 Ford Ranger when he lost control of the vehicle. It traveled off the roadway, and the driver overcorrected, which caused the Ford Ranger to return to the pavement and travel off the other side of the highway. The male juvenile was taken by Pulaski County C-M-S for treatment at the General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital at Fort Leonard Wood.
myozarksonline.com
Waynesville School Bus Accident Injures Four
Four students are seeking further medical attention following a bus accident that occurred on Bus Route 24 when the back of the bus was struck at approximately 6:45 this morning. on Highway 17 in Waynesville near the James Luke intersection. Approximately 45 students were on the bus at the time.
kjluradio.com
Lebanon Police searching for missing teen
The Lebanon Police Department is asking for the public’s help as they search for a teenage girl who’s been missing for a week. Roxanne Pride, 19, was last seen around 6:00 p.m. on December 2, leaving the Hunters Creek Drive in Lebanon, in a light-colored sedan. Police say she may be in the Springfield area.
myozarksonline.com
Two cases before Judge Colin Long in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court
33-year-old Courtney Lee Gray of the Richland area has been arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court in Waynesville on a forgery charge. Court documents alleged that on May 31st of this year, Gray, with the purpose to defraud, wrote a check purporting to be issued by the Greater Illinois Title Company, so that it purported to have been made by another. Gray entered a not-guilty plea. Judge Colin Long scheduled a counsel status hearing for January 10th and a preliminary hearing for January 23rd.
lakeexpo.com
Body Found In The Woods Near Lake Of The Ozarks ID'd As Osage Beach Man
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — Authorities say they found the remains of an Osage Beach man in the woods near Tuscumbia, Mo. on Wednesday, Dec. 7. According to the Miller County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the Saline Valley Conservation Area on Wednesday in response to the discovery of a body. When they arrived, deputies found the remains of a white male whom they say had no apparent injuries or cause of death.
kjluradio.com
Phelps County drifter's murder trial moved to Pulaski County
A Phelps County murder suspect accused of murdering a man in a motel parking lot is granted a change of venue. Josue Martinez, of Pennsylvania, is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, tampering with a motor vehicle, and two counts of armed criminal action for fatally stabbing Donald Wethy, Jr., 36, of St. James. It was last week when Martinez’ trial was moved to Pulaski County.
