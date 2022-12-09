Read full article on original website
KYTV
Four Waynseville students sought medical attention after school bus crash
WAYNESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Four Waynesville Middle School students asked to seek further medical attention after a school bus crash Friday morning. According to the Waynesville R-VI School District, 45 students were on the bus. The crash occurred around 6:45 a.m. when the back of the bus was hit on Highway 17 near the James Luke intersection.
kjluradio.com
One seriously injured when semi overturns in Texas County
An over-the-road trucker from southern Missouri is seriously injured when his semi overturns in Texas County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Michael Lynch, 32, of Winona, was driving his truck on Highway 137 Tuesday afternoon just south of Licking when he drove off the side of the road, causing his truck to overturn.
myozarksonline.com
Moderate injuries in a single-vehicle traffic accident on Highway T, three miles north of Waynesville
The driver and a passenger in a 2008 Hyundai Sonata received moderate injuries in a single-vehicle traffic accident on Highway T, three miles north of Waynesville, at 10:28 Monday evening. The highway patrol says the vehicle was being driven by 20-year-old Caylei J. Eidson of Waynesville when it traveled off the roadway and struck a tree. Both Eidson and her passenger, 23-year-old Xavier R. Sikes of Waynesville, were taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach for treatment of their moderate injuries.
Laclede County crash leads to one dead and three injured
LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo.- One man has died following a crash in Laclede County, Missouri, Saturday afternoon. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash happened around 12:50 pm, thirteen miles east of Lebanon on Saturday. Dennis Hubler, 35, was riding in a 2001 GMC Yukon with two children and a woman heading westbound […]
Mo. mom arrested after child falls into wood stove and suffers burns
LINN CREEK, Mo. (TCD) -- A 27-year-old mother faces several charges because she reportedly did not seek medical help for her child after the juvenile fell into a stove. According to the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, Nov. 30, deputies received a call from a "concerned father" who said he learned his young child "suffered severe burns and that the mother had not sought medical care for the minor child." He reportedly asked deputies to conduct a welfare check at the home where the child lived with their mother on Canvasback Lane.
myozarksonline.com
Moderate injuries to a 17-year-old male juvenile from Dixon
A motoring accident just before midnight Saturday night on Highway 28, 8 miles north of St. Robert, inflicted moderate injuries on a 17-year-old male juvenile from Dixon. According to the highway patrol, the juvenile was driving a 1999 Ford Ranger when he lost control of the vehicle. It traveled off the roadway, and the driver overcorrected, which caused the Ford Ranger to return to the pavement and travel off the other side of the highway. The male juvenile was taken by Pulaski County C-M-S for treatment at the General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital at Fort Leonard Wood.
Second missing Gasconade County teen found safe
The second of two teen sisters who went missing over the weekend in Gasconade County has been found. The post Second missing Gasconade County teen found safe appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
myozarksonline.com
Illness causes Swedeborg to cancel class
Due to student and staff illness, Swedeborg Elementary School will cancel classes for Tuesday & Wednesday, December 13th & 14th. Those days will be made up on Monday and Tuesday December 19th and 20th. The Christmas concert has been rescheduled for Monday, December 19th. The Community Christmas Dinner has been rescheduled for Tuesday, December 20th.
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City Correctional Center prisoner serving life sentence dies
The Missouri Department of Corrections announced a prisoner died on Sunday. Jay Rothe, 75, was pronounced dead at Capital Regional Medical Center. Rothe was serving a life sentence at Jefferson City Correctional Center. He pleaded guilty in 2013 to the second-degree murder of Linda Riley in Springfield. Riley's friends reported...
myozarksonline.com
Reminder- Due to student and staff illness, Swedeborg Elementary School will cancel classes on Tuesday & Wednesday, December 13-14
Due to student and staff illness, Swedeborg Elementary School will cancel classes on Tuesday & Wednesday, December 13-14. These days will be made up on Monday and Tuesday, December 19th and 20th. The Christmas concert has been rescheduled for Monday, December 19th. The Community Christmas Dinner has been rescheduled for Tuesday, December 20th.
KYTV
Dallas County, Mo. firefighters to spread holiday cheer with a caroling hayride
DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters with the Southern Dallas County Fire Protection District will be hosting its first-ever caroling hayride next week. Staff with the department will be traveling through various neighborhoods in the county Saturday, December 17 between 5-8:30 p.m. “We’ll sing carols and hand out treats and...
kjluradio.com
Lebanon Police searching for missing teen
The Lebanon Police Department is asking for the public’s help as they search for a teenage girl who’s been missing for a week. Roxanne Pride, 19, was last seen around 6:00 p.m. on December 2, leaving the Hunters Creek Drive in Lebanon, in a light-colored sedan. Police say she may be in the Springfield area.
myozarksonline.com
Judging for Light Up Pulaski County is underway
Judging for Light Up Pulaski County is underway, with a few days still remaining to vote for the People’s Choice Awards. Voting began on December 8th and will conclude next Sunday the 18th. Those interested may vote by visiting the Waynesville-St. Robert Chamber of Commerce’s dedicated website, lightuppulaskicounty.com. Chamber representative Nadine Albrecht says the range isn’t just limited to Waynesville or St. Robert.
kjluradio.com
Versailles man's manslaughter trial set for next July
A new trial date is set for a Morgan County man accused of causing a fatal crash last year. A Morgan County judge recently scheduled Arthur Scott Wilson, of Versailles, for a four-day jury trial to begin July 11. Wilson is charged with second-degree involuntary manslaughter, failure to drive on the right half of the road resulting in an accident, and failure to yield to an approaching vehicle.
lakeexpo.com
VIDEO: Huge Barge Sinks In Lake Of The Ozarks, With Skid Steer On It
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — A barge and skid steer ended up at the bottom of the Lake on Tuesday, and the company that owns them is working to figure out why. Drone video sent to Lake Expo on Tuesday afternoon reveals two barges at the Lake of the Ozarks' 42 Mile Marker: one is floating, the other is barely visible as it rests on the Lake floor, near the shoreline. The barges and equipment on them are owned by Lake Ozark-based Horseshoe Bend Docks & Rip Rap Service. With its origins as a restaurant aboard a barge (called "The Barge"), beginning in 1972, the company has been building custom docks and installing rip rap to protect the Lake of the Ozarks shoreline from erosion for decades.
kjluradio.com
One employee dies in accident at Missouri lead mine
One man dies in a mining accident in Viburnum. The Doe Run Company confirms that Hagen Barton, an employee of the company’s Casteel Mine, died Tuesday while working underground. His body was discovered along a haul road outside his vehicle and he was unresponsive. Both the Mine Safety and Health Administration and local authorities are investigating.
933kwto.com
Body Found In Miller County Identified
The Miller County Sheriff’s Department has identified at a body found earlier this week. Deputies say the body of 58 year old Ralph Pannier of Osage Beach was found Wednesday in the Saline Valley Conservation Area near Tuscumbia. Deputies say the body had no apparent injuries or obvious cause...
KYTV
Three men in the Ozarks to appear in court this week on different charges
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Lebanon man, an Arkansas man, and a Miller County man will appear in court this week for their various crimes. Marcus Hill, a ten-time convicted felon, will head to trial this week for his three stealing charges. Hill is also charged with second-degree sodomizing a...
myozarksonline.com
Body Located in Miller County
Miller County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the Saline Valley Conservation Area near Tuscumbia on Wednesday. Upon arrival, deputies were led to human remains that had been found in a wooded area. The remains were those of a white male, with no apparent injuries or obvious cause of death. During their investigation, deputies were able to identify the remains as those of 58-year-old, Ralph Toby Pannier, of Osage Beach. His body will be taken to the Boone County Medical Examiner’s Office in Columbia for an autopsy to determine the cause of death. Miller County Sheriff Louie Gregoire says foul play is not suspected in Mr. Pannier’s death, but the investigation is ongoing. Additional information will be released when it becomes available.
krcgtv.com
Olean church broken into, pastor's wife writes post to get thieves to turn themselves in
The Miller County Sheriff's Office was investigating a church break-in, and they warned the thieves to turn themselves into the church before being arrested. The theft happened at the Olean Baptist Church. According to a post on the church's Facebook page, someone broke into the church using a crowbar. Lou...
