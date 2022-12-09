ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesville, MO

KYTV

Four Waynseville students sought medical attention after school bus crash

WAYNESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Four Waynesville Middle School students asked to seek further medical attention after a school bus crash Friday morning. According to the Waynesville R-VI School District, 45 students were on the bus. The crash occurred around 6:45 a.m. when the back of the bus was hit on Highway 17 near the James Luke intersection.
WAYNESVILLE, MO
kjluradio.com

One seriously injured when semi overturns in Texas County

An over-the-road trucker from southern Missouri is seriously injured when his semi overturns in Texas County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Michael Lynch, 32, of Winona, was driving his truck on Highway 137 Tuesday afternoon just south of Licking when he drove off the side of the road, causing his truck to overturn.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
myozarksonline.com

Moderate injuries in a single-vehicle traffic accident on Highway T, three miles north of Waynesville

The driver and a passenger in a 2008 Hyundai Sonata received moderate injuries in a single-vehicle traffic accident on Highway T, three miles north of Waynesville, at 10:28 Monday evening. The highway patrol says the vehicle was being driven by 20-year-old Caylei J. Eidson of Waynesville when it traveled off the roadway and struck a tree. Both Eidson and her passenger, 23-year-old Xavier R. Sikes of Waynesville, were taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach for treatment of their moderate injuries.
WAYNESVILLE, MO
KOLR10 News

Laclede County crash leads to one dead and three injured

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo.- One man has died following a crash in Laclede County, Missouri, Saturday afternoon. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash happened around 12:50 pm, thirteen miles east of Lebanon on Saturday. Dennis Hubler, 35, was riding in a 2001 GMC Yukon with two children and a woman heading westbound […]
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
truecrimedaily

Mo. mom arrested after child falls into wood stove and suffers burns

LINN CREEK, Mo. (TCD) -- A 27-year-old mother faces several charges because she reportedly did not seek medical help for her child after the juvenile fell into a stove. According to the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, Nov. 30, deputies received a call from a "concerned father" who said he learned his young child "suffered severe burns and that the mother had not sought medical care for the minor child." He reportedly asked deputies to conduct a welfare check at the home where the child lived with their mother on Canvasback Lane.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
myozarksonline.com

Moderate injuries to a 17-year-old male juvenile from Dixon

A motoring accident just before midnight Saturday night on Highway 28, 8 miles north of St. Robert, inflicted moderate injuries on a 17-year-old male juvenile from Dixon. According to the highway patrol, the juvenile was driving a 1999 Ford Ranger when he lost control of the vehicle. It traveled off the roadway, and the driver overcorrected, which caused the Ford Ranger to return to the pavement and travel off the other side of the highway. The male juvenile was taken by Pulaski County C-M-S for treatment at the General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital at Fort Leonard Wood.
DIXON, MO
myozarksonline.com

krcgtv.com

Jefferson City Correctional Center prisoner serving life sentence dies

The Missouri Department of Corrections announced a prisoner died on Sunday. Jay Rothe, 75, was pronounced dead at Capital Regional Medical Center. Rothe was serving a life sentence at Jefferson City Correctional Center. He pleaded guilty in 2013 to the second-degree murder of Linda Riley in Springfield. Riley's friends reported...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
myozarksonline.com

Reminder- Due to student and staff illness, Swedeborg Elementary School will cancel classes on Tuesday & Wednesday, December 13-14

Due to student and staff illness, Swedeborg Elementary School will cancel classes on Tuesday & Wednesday, December 13-14. These days will be made up on Monday and Tuesday, December 19th and 20th. The Christmas concert has been rescheduled for Monday, December 19th. The Community Christmas Dinner has been rescheduled for Tuesday, December 20th.
SWEDEBORG, MO
kjluradio.com

Lebanon Police searching for missing teen

The Lebanon Police Department is asking for the public’s help as they search for a teenage girl who’s been missing for a week. Roxanne Pride, 19, was last seen around 6:00 p.m. on December 2, leaving the Hunters Creek Drive in Lebanon, in a light-colored sedan. Police say she may be in the Springfield area.
LEBANON, MO
myozarksonline.com

Judging for Light Up Pulaski County is underway

Judging for Light Up Pulaski County is underway, with a few days still remaining to vote for the People’s Choice Awards. Voting began on December 8th and will conclude next Sunday the 18th. Those interested may vote by visiting the Waynesville-St. Robert Chamber of Commerce’s dedicated website, lightuppulaskicounty.com. Chamber representative Nadine Albrecht says the range isn’t just limited to Waynesville or St. Robert.
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Versailles man's manslaughter trial set for next July

A new trial date is set for a Morgan County man accused of causing a fatal crash last year. A Morgan County judge recently scheduled Arthur Scott Wilson, of Versailles, for a four-day jury trial to begin July 11. Wilson is charged with second-degree involuntary manslaughter, failure to drive on the right half of the road resulting in an accident, and failure to yield to an approaching vehicle.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
lakeexpo.com

VIDEO: Huge Barge Sinks In Lake Of The Ozarks, With Skid Steer On It

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — A barge and skid steer ended up at the bottom of the Lake on Tuesday, and the company that owns them is working to figure out why. Drone video sent to Lake Expo on Tuesday afternoon reveals two barges at the Lake of the Ozarks' 42 Mile Marker: one is floating, the other is barely visible as it rests on the Lake floor, near the shoreline. The barges and equipment on them are owned by Lake Ozark-based Horseshoe Bend Docks & Rip Rap Service. With its origins as a restaurant aboard a barge (called "The Barge"), beginning in 1972, the company has been building custom docks and installing rip rap to protect the Lake of the Ozarks shoreline from erosion for decades.
LAKE OZARK, MO
kjluradio.com

One employee dies in accident at Missouri lead mine

One man dies in a mining accident in Viburnum. The Doe Run Company confirms that Hagen Barton, an employee of the company’s Casteel Mine, died Tuesday while working underground. His body was discovered along a haul road outside his vehicle and he was unresponsive. Both the Mine Safety and Health Administration and local authorities are investigating.
VIBURNUM, MO
933kwto.com

myozarksonline.com

Body Located in Miller County

Miller County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the Saline Valley Conservation Area near Tuscumbia on Wednesday. Upon arrival, deputies were led to human remains that had been found in a wooded area. The remains were those of a white male, with no apparent injuries or obvious cause of death. During their investigation, deputies were able to identify the remains as those of 58-year-old, Ralph Toby Pannier, of Osage Beach. His body will be taken to the Boone County Medical Examiner’s Office in Columbia for an autopsy to determine the cause of death. Miller County Sheriff Louie Gregoire says foul play is not suspected in Mr. Pannier’s death, but the investigation is ongoing. Additional information will be released when it becomes available.
MILLER COUNTY, MO

