How Apple Advanced Data Protection compares with Google's Advanced Protection Program
Apple announced three new security features to protect user data in December 2022. These features safeguard iMessage, Apple ID, and iCloud data against external threats. This program comes nearly three years after Google launched its Advanced Protection Program that provides similar protections and is meant for individuals and organizations vulnerable to online attacks.
Google just killed Playground AR stickers once and for all
Playground AR stickers built into the Google Camera app on Pixel phones were first introduced in 2017. With them, you could put fun little characters, figures, and text and overlay them over the real world with your phone's camera. It was a fun feature, but one that has been defunct for a long time, as it was killed off when the Pixel 4a launched in 2020. You can't currently use those stickers on modern Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 phones, for example. Now, Google is putting the final nail in the Playground AR stickers coffin as they've been delisted from the Play Store.
Firefox 108 will finally let you save websites as PDFs
The vast majority of us use Google's Chrome browser, but it's not like we're short on alternatives. There are plenty of third-party browsers out in the wild, and one of the best browsers for Android is a historical rival of Chrome, Mozilla Firefox. The browser is far from its days of market domination, but it's still a very solid option in its own right and one of the few browsers out there that's not based on Chromium. Version 108 is now available for Android smartphones, and it comes with a series of improvements and additions to make your browsing experience better.
How to take a macro shot on your Android phone
There was a point in the late 80s and 90s when disposable cameras and one-hour film development dominated the world of photography. Although this put the medium in the hands of the masses in an accessible manner, the mass production that made this possible meant that the cameras were built to the lowest common denominator. But now that smartphones are in the pockets of billions of people worldwide, everyone has a high-quality camera that rivals all but the high-end DSLR cameras.
Prepare for a thicc Google Search bar on your Android phone
Google Search is a powerful tool that can search the web as well as dig deep into your Android phone. While Google routinely changes its algorithms running in the background to give you appropriate results, the Google Search UI on Android hasn't changed much in a while. But that's probably going to change soon, as the search giant is testing a new facelift for its Google app for Android with a few helpful feature additions in tow.
Google Keep gets a splash of color on Wear OS
All of our favorite note-taking apps are indispensable for anyone who likes to maintain lists, reminders, and other memos in one place. However, only one of those apps is available right off the bat on any new Wear OS smartwatch — Google Keep. The app has seen quite a few updates this year leading up to the Google Pixel Watch release, and Keep is now being treated to several new and colorful elements.
The best Google Stadia alternatives in 2022
Cloud gaming. What used to be a buzzword has now made its way into the mainstream. Gaming is no longer limited to PCs and consoles, you can stream the latest releases on pretty much anything nowadays, ranging from Linux-enabled devices to Chromebooks, as well as modern Android tablets and smartphones. You can play some of the best-looking games just by having a decent internet connection.
What’s new in Android 13 QPR2 Beta 1
Google only just released Android 13's first Feature Drop, but the company is already hard at work preparing the next update, which is supposed to come out in March 2023. Just like that, the first beta for this second Quarterly Platform Release (QPR) came out on December 12, 2022. While Google hasn't spilled too many beans on what's going to be new, avid experts took a look at what's happening behind the scenes and which new features are going to be released as part of it.
These Apple-exclusive smart home devices now work with Google Assistant and Alexa
Matter has long been the next big thing in the smart home space, but after years of delays, nobody knew when we'd get to see the actual hardware that works across platforms. Thankfully, just a couple of months after an official launch, the long wait for Matter support is finally coming to an end. Privacy-focused Eve is leading the pack, with its latest update bringing Google Assistant and Alexa compatibility to three of its smart products.
How to spot fake Google reviews
People rely on user reviews before spending their time and money, whether it's for the latest Netflix TV series, a new theoretical release from Disney, a top smart speaker from Sonos, or a hotel in Paris. Such online user reviews influence our spending habits, travel plans, and views about a product or place.
Google's excellent Nest Audio speaker is $25 off right now
Google's Nest Audio provides excellent value for money. Despite its compact size, the speaker delivers excellent sound quality. You can even pair two units using stereo pairing to enjoy even better music quality. At its discounted price, the speaker is too good to pass.
How to use Zen Mode on OnePlus
Smartphones are a gateway to a world of addictions. Whether you spend hours scrolling your infinite social media feed, wander down the YouTube rabbit hole, or browse the web, it's hard to disconnect from the online world. The constant notifications from the myriad of apps on our smartphones make it tough to unplug.
Android 13 QPR2 Beta 1 finally addresses major Pixel 6 and 7 series vulnerabilities
A few weeks ago, Google's Project Zero security research team tore the bandage off on disclosing patched exploits affecting the driver for Arm's Mali GPUs — components found in millions upon millions of Android phones. The sting, however, came from the fact that manufacturers had and still have yet to pass the patches onto their end users some five months (and counting) after Arm did its part. Google itself has had a share of the blame, but, with Android 13 QPR2 Beta 1, it's well on its way to catching up and making sure that Pixel owners and everyone in Android Land remain safe.
Android 13 QPR2 Beta 1 brings back a time-saving Android 12 feature
Android 13 launched with a lot of small quality-of-life improvements that fixed some problems with the big redesign that Android 12 represented, but there were also a few regressions. Notably, the unified search experience for Pixel phones became more complicated, and it removed one of the best time-saving features. On Android 13, it is no longer possible to hit enter after you start typing an app name to launch it. Thankfully, it looks like Google is exploring this option again, with a new hidden option in Android 13's latest beta release that lets you enable this behavior.
Android 13 QPR2 could bring the taskbar to smaller screens
Google has yet to launch its extensively teased Google Pixel Tablet and its rumored Google Pixel Fold, but the company is already hard at work optimizing its software for these two form factors. While Android itself offers some improvements for these form factors already, Google's Pixel Launcher and other first-party software isn't 100% there just yet. In the first Android 13 QPR2 beta, we can see some tweaks to the tablet-focused taskbar that could make it work even better on smaller screens, like those of foldables or even phones.
The 5 top Flourish tips and tricks for perfect data visualizations
Flourish is one of the most powerful data visualization tools out there. It helps analysts and content creators produce effective visualizations for all devices. And since Flourish runs in your browser, you don't need a souped up laptop to use Flourish; a good Chromebook will have more than enough pep in its step. It's also a tool that, like Google Pinpoint, is extremely useful for journalists. However, not all the tool's features are immediately apparent at first glance. So, here's a list of tips and tricks to help you get the most out of this versatile tool.
Oppo's new custom Bluetooth chip boasts lossless audio that rivals wired sound quality
Oppo may not have a massive presence in the US, but the Chinese smartphone maker is rather popular in South Asia, and we regularly see it pushing tech limits. At its annual Inno Day event showcasing what the company has been working on, Oppo is unveiling three new products: the OHealth H1 family health monitor, its Air Glass 2 augmented reality wearable, and the MariSilicon Y SoC for Bluetooth audio.
Privacy-focused Dropbox alternative Proton Drive now has an Android app
Proton is the company behind Proton VPN and Proton Mail (which were unified under a single roof in May this year), and generally just known for its security-centric services. Proton also introduced a cloud storage service called Proton Drive in September, but users have been putting up with a web interface since then. Thankfully, the service finally has an app interface now, just like all the best cloud services do.
Apple Watch Ultra review: Why non-athletes can love it, too
It shouldn't come as a shock that most of us here at Android Police are using Android smartphones and rocking Wear OS watches. Even so, we like to keep an eye on what's happening across the industry — including in Apple country. To that end, we wanted to give Apple's newest, flashiest wearable a spin.
Google Chrome 108 rings in the end of passwords
Almost anyone in the tech industry already recommends and uses password managers to create unique and hard-to-crack passwords. The vast majority of people are still reusing too many passwords for too many services. On top of that, passwords themselves can be insecure when not properly protected by online services. To combat this, Google has added support for passkeys to Chrome 108, an alternative to passwords.
