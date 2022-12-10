The Google Pixel 4 may have marked the end for Motion Sense, but Soli's future is bright

Read full article on original website
Related
Samsung's shifting focus in smartphone SoC development could spell the end of Exynos
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Samsung is the single-biggest player in the smartphone business, and that's probably not a situation that's going to change anytime soon. Companies this large love to broadcast just how self-reliant they are, and for years now Samsung phones have stood out by featuring the firm's own Exynos chips. Recently, though, reports have suggested that Samsung's approach to mobile silicon is changing, taking Exynos out of the spotlight and even seeing Samsung extend its partnership with Qualcomm. Now, a new industry report further reaffirms suspicions that Samsung could be moving away from Exynos chips for smartphones.
Here’s another chance to grab the OnePlus 10 Pro and its 120Hz screen for $550
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The OnePlus Pro has most of the features you'd want in a flagship smartphone—particularly at this sale price. It has a beautiful, 120Hz display, strong performance, and great battery life, bolstered by super-fast charging.
Android 13 QPR2 Beta 1 is trying to make the bad vibration motor on your old Pixel sound better
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. It might be the holiday season, but Google is showing no signs of slowing down. After unveiling its latest Feature Drop for Pixels last week, the company wasted no time in releasing a new beta. Our first look at March's update rolled out late last night to supported phones, and unlike the previous patch, it seems like everything new in Android 13 QPR2 Beta 1 might focus on legacy Pixels and not just the company's latest. In fact, with a new tweak to haptics, that rusty vibration motor in your current phone might get a new lease on life.
How long will my Google Pixel get updates?
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Google Pixel line of smartphones is a perennial member of our list of the best Android phones. These phones pack one of the best smartphone cameras, great software, and Google AI tricks into one package. There are also some awesome Pixel-exclusive features that Google adds to give the phones an advantage over the competition.
Oppo's new custom Bluetooth chip boasts lossless audio that rivals wired sound quality
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Oppo may not have a massive presence in the US, but the Chinese smartphone maker is rather popular in South Asia, and we regularly see it pushing tech limits. At its annual Inno Day event showcasing what the company has been working on, Oppo is unveiling three new products: the OHealth H1 family health monitor, its Air Glass 2 augmented reality wearable, and the MariSilicon Y SoC for Bluetooth audio.
How Apple Advanced Data Protection compares with Google's Advanced Protection Program
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Apple announced three new security features to protect user data in December 2022. These features safeguard iMessage, Apple ID, and iCloud data against external threats. This program comes nearly three years after Google launched its Advanced Protection Program that provides similar protections and is meant for individuals and organizations vulnerable to online attacks.
The best Google Stadia alternatives in 2022
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Cloud gaming. What used to be a buzzword has now made its way into the mainstream. Gaming is no longer limited to PCs and consoles, you can stream the latest releases on pretty much anything nowadays, ranging from Linux-enabled devices to Chromebooks, as well as modern Android tablets and smartphones. You can play some of the best-looking games just by having a decent internet connection.
Google just killed Playground AR stickers once and for all
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Playground AR stickers built into the Google Camera app on Pixel phones were first introduced in 2017. With them, you could put fun little characters, figures, and text and overlay them over the real world with your phone's camera. It was a fun feature, but one that has been defunct for a long time, as it was killed off when the Pixel 4a launched in 2020. You can't currently use those stickers on modern Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 phones, for example. Now, Google is putting the final nail in the Playground AR stickers coffin as they've been delisted from the Play Store.
Google reveals how Android’s Private Compute Core keeps your data secure
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google is responsible for several AI and ML-enabled features which have made their way to Android, like Live Translate and Smart Reply. User data from these two services doesn't make its way to Google thanks to Android's Private Compute Core, but similar services usually rely on cloud-based data models. In fact, a lot of your data is constantly streamed to Google and other service providers to make the feature work, as some community-developed utilities revealed recently. To help allay any privacy concerns, Google has released a new technical whitepaper explaining how Android’s Private Compute Core has evolved.
Android 13 QPR2 Beta 1 finally addresses major Pixel 6 and 7 series vulnerabilities
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. A few weeks ago, Google's Project Zero security research team tore the bandage off on disclosing patched exploits affecting the driver for Arm's Mali GPUs — components found in millions upon millions of Android phones. The sting, however, came from the fact that manufacturers had and still have yet to pass the patches onto their end users some five months (and counting) after Arm did its part. Google itself has had a share of the blame, but, with Android 13 QPR2 Beta 1, it's well on its way to catching up and making sure that Pixel owners and everyone in Android Land remain safe.
How to take a macro shot on your Android phone
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. There was a point in the late 80s and 90s when disposable cameras and one-hour film development dominated the world of photography. Although this put the medium in the hands of the masses in an accessible manner, the mass production that made this possible meant that the cameras were built to the lowest common denominator. But now that smartphones are in the pockets of billions of people worldwide, everyone has a high-quality camera that rivals all but the high-end DSLR cameras.
Samsung's Galaxy A53 drops back to its lowest price yet — and down the chimney as your perfect present
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. It may not be cutting edge, but the Galaxy A53 gives you what you actually need in a phone without making you pay for nonsense hinges or pull-out pens. With all-day battery life, a screen worthy of the Samsung name, and slightly inconsistent but quite capable cameras. This price is stellar, but remember that you have to activate it on one of the supported carriers to get it.
The new Realme 10 Pro Plus packs in a curved AMOLED display for less than $400
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Starting life as a spin-off of Oppo, Realme has become a recognizable name in its own right, especially across India and southern Asia. That said, we've called its last attempt at a cut-price flagship phone, the Realme 9 Pro+, as somewhat boneless and a bit sleepy, especially in its focus markets where high-octane, low-price competition is on overdrive. So, what's the company doing to make up for it? Apparently, the new Realme 10 Pro should have all the answers.
How to set up Clear Calling on your Google Pixel 7
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Smartphones have all kinds of unique features and advancements with each subsequent update. However, smartphone makers seem to continually forget one of the most essential parts of a phone; its ability to make phone calls. Google's Pixel 7 series of phones includes several features that improve the basic phone experience. This is especially important after the litany of reports of call quality issues with Google's Pixel 6 series.
Android 13 QPR2 Beta 1 brings back a time-saving Android 12 feature
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Android 13 launched with a lot of small quality-of-life improvements that fixed some problems with the big redesign that Android 12 represented, but there were also a few regressions. Notably, the unified search experience for Pixel phones became more complicated, and it removed one of the best time-saving features. On Android 13, it is no longer possible to hit enter after you start typing an app name to launch it. Thankfully, it looks like Google is exploring this option again, with a new hidden option in Android 13’s latest beta release that lets you enable this behavior.
Samsung's absolutely wonderful Good Lock software is now available in many more countries
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Samsung's Good Lock app suite is one of our favorite parts about using the company's Android devices, and with the recent release of One UI 5 based on Android 13 we're even getting new Good Lock modules to add to the list of existing utilities. Good Lock uncorks a proverbial bottle of bubbly champagne for personalization enthusiasts, allowing custom gestures and personalization of system elements like the volume control. However, these wonderful modules have been off limits in several countries, and that’s finally starting to change.
Android 13 QPR2 could bring the taskbar to smaller screens
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google has yet to launch its extensively teased Google Pixel Tablet and its rumored Google Pixel Fold, but the company is already hard at work optimizing its software for these two form factors. While Android itself offers some improvements for these form factors already, Google’s Pixel Launcher and other first-party software isn’t 100% there just yet. In the first Android 13 QPR2 beta, we can see some tweaks to the tablet-focused taskbar that could make it work even better on smaller screens, like those of foldables or even phones.
How to spot fake Google reviews
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. People rely on user reviews before spending their time and money, whether it's for the latest Netflix TV series, a new theoretical release from Disney, a top smart speaker from Sonos, or a hotel in Paris. Such online user reviews influence our spending habits, travel plans, and views about a product or place.
The iQOO 11's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip is only one of its many innovations
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Smartphone manufacturer iQOO might not ring a bell for you, but it’s definitely an up-and-coming brand you should pay attention to. Originally launched as Vivo’s gaming/enthusiast-focused sub-brand, iQOO has long made a name for itself as a company that is among the first to add some brand-new components to its phones. That’s no different with the iQOO 11 that launched today, one of the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phones—and that’s only one of many innovations inside this handset.
WhatsApp is working on new view-once text messages
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. In the age of instant messaging, privacy is more important than ever, but what's the right approach? End-to-end encryption is a big deal for keeping strangers from reading your stuff, while ephemeral messaging gives us the peace of mind that what we're sending won't be forwarded along beyond the intended recipient. WhatsApp is already one of the best encrypted messaging services around, with support for ephemeral content in the form of view-once pics and videos. Now a new beta build suggests you will soon be able to send view-once WhatsApp texts, as well.
Android Police
Oakland, CA
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.https://www.androidpolice.com
Comments / 0