Footage reveals devastating impact of fatal Jersey explosion
At least one person has been killed and several remain missing after a block of flats exploded on Jersey island. Footage shot in the aftermath reveals the devastating impact of the blast which rocked the island early on Saturday, 10 December. Emergency services continued to carry out a search and rescue operation later that morning at the scene on Pier Road.Authorities said it was difficult to assess the number of people missing due to the level of destruction.At least two people have been admitted to hospital. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More CCTV shows moment block of flats destroyed by fatal explosion in JerseyCCTV shows moment block of flats destroyed by fatal explosion in JerseyManchester Airport shuts down runway due to ‘heavy snowfall’
One person dead and ‘a dozen’ residents missing after explosion in Jersey
One person has died and several are missing following an explosion and fire at a block of flats in Jersey, police have said.Chief officer of the States of Jersey Police, Robin Smith, told a press conference that “a dozen” residents are still missing after the incident in St Helier on the south of the island.The force also said in a statement: “Following the explosion this morning at Haut du Mont, Pier Road, a number of residents are still missing.“Emergency services are working at the scene and have commenced a surface search of the site.“Relatives are being contacted by Family Liaison Officers.”Police said the fire has been extinguished, but emergency services are still “carrying out significant work” at the scene, which is cordoned off, and people have been asked to avoid the area. Read More Charity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aideUkraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow live
Jersey explosion: No survivors found in search after blast
A search for people after an explosion at a block of flats in Jersey that left three dead has found no signs of life. Emergency service bosses said the search and rescue operation was now one of recovery. "We have been searching and we will not stop searching for people's...
1 killed, 12 injured in powerful explosion on island of Jersey
At least one person was killed and a dozen more were injured Saturday after a powerful explosion ripped through a block of flats on the English Channel island of Jersey.
Three killed, several missing after explosion on island of Jersey
LONDON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Three people were killed and around a dozen others remain missing after an explosion early on Saturday morning at a block of flats on the island of Jersey, off the coast of northern France.
