ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wtaj.com

Green Car Reports Best Car To Buy 2023: What didn’t make the cut

Yesterday we took stock of our five Green Car Reports Best Car To Buy 2023 finalists, and one of the vehicles we named—the Cadillac Lyriq, Ford F-150 Lightning, Genesis GV60, Kia EV6, and Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV—will earn the annual distinction. But there’s always a lot of interest in...
torquenews.com

Tesla's Model C: Half The Price of Model 3 & Model Y

Tesla has been working on a model smaller than the Model 3 and Model Y for some time now. Known by mainstream media as Model C or Model 2 (names that most probably will not correspond to the final name chosen by Tesla), this vehicle will fit into segment C (that is, compact) and will apparently have a starting price of $25,000.
TEXAS STATE
MotorBiscuit

Are We Being Lied to About Electric Cars?

Do gasoline cars offer more environmentally-friendly driving experiences than electric cars? Probably not, find out why. The post Are We Being Lied to About Electric Cars? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
wtaj.com

Lucid shifts to Panasonic batteries, some to be US-made

Some future versions of the Lucid Air and Gravity SUV may make their impressive range claims with U.S.-made batteries. On Tuesday, Lucid Group and Panasonic Energy Co. confirmed a multi-year agreement that will keep Lucid supplied as it ramps up the rest of the Lucid Air lineup in 2023 and starts production of the Gravity SUV in 2024.
ARIZONA STATE
wtaj.com

Cadillac Lyriq: Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2023 finalist

Can a new era for an iconic brand also usher in a new Motor Authority Best Car To Buy winner? It may, in the form of the Cadillac Lyriq. Cadillac’s been chasing the Germans for more than a decade, but with the Lyriq, the GM luxury brand has figured out its place in the automotive world again.
wtaj.com

Best Car To Buy 2023: Green Car Reports names 5 finalists

It’s that time of the year—the time when Green Car Reports rounds up the latest green vehicles, and decides which one is the best. One of these will be named Best Car To Buy on Jan. 4, 2023, and to kick off the competition, we’ll explore each of these models in greater depth over the next couple of weeks. As we give each one on this honor roll a top-level look, do you already have a favorite?
CALIFORNIA STATE
wtaj.com

Mitsubishi launches all-new electric vehicle that charges itself

(Our Auto Expert) – Automakers continue to roll out fully electric vehicles. However, one automaker is taking a pragmatic approach, knowing that many consumers aren’t ready for fully electric vehicles yet. But they are ready for vehicles that are part electric and part gas. Mitsubishi has mostly become...
nextbigfuture.com

Tesla Semi and Torque Technology is Killer for Entire $2 Trillion Truck Industry

The Tesla Semi is a category killer for the entire trucking category. Tesla has exclusively solved the issue of efficient torque when towing heavy leads. Large pickup trucks like the diesel F150 drop from 20 mpg down to 9 mpg when they are towing over 3 tons. The diesel Semi weighs about 24000 pounds and the trailer holding the payload weighs about 10,000 pounds. This means the max weight of 80,000 pounds on US highways leaves about 36,000 pounds (18 tons) for payload. The diesel semi drops to 7 mpg with heavy loads.

Comments / 0

Community Policy