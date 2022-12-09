Read full article on original website
wtaj.com
Green Car Reports Best Car To Buy 2023: What didn’t make the cut
Yesterday we took stock of our five Green Car Reports Best Car To Buy 2023 finalists, and one of the vehicles we named—the Cadillac Lyriq, Ford F-150 Lightning, Genesis GV60, Kia EV6, and Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV—will earn the annual distinction. But there’s always a lot of interest in...
torquenews.com
Tesla's Model C: Half The Price of Model 3 & Model Y
Tesla has been working on a model smaller than the Model 3 and Model Y for some time now. Known by mainstream media as Model C or Model 2 (names that most probably will not correspond to the final name chosen by Tesla), this vehicle will fit into segment C (that is, compact) and will apparently have a starting price of $25,000.
What is the purpose of small black dots in car windshields
Have you ever noticed black dots along the top of your window? If you have, do you know what these tiny dots are and the purpose they serve?. The black dots that appear on the windshield, black rims, and windows are called frits.
Are We Being Lied to About Electric Cars?
Do gasoline cars offer more environmentally-friendly driving experiences than electric cars? Probably not, find out why. The post Are We Being Lied to About Electric Cars? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
wtaj.com
Lucid shifts to Panasonic batteries, some to be US-made
Some future versions of the Lucid Air and Gravity SUV may make their impressive range claims with U.S.-made batteries. On Tuesday, Lucid Group and Panasonic Energy Co. confirmed a multi-year agreement that will keep Lucid supplied as it ramps up the rest of the Lucid Air lineup in 2023 and starts production of the Gravity SUV in 2024.
wtaj.com
Cadillac Lyriq: Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2023 finalist
Can a new era for an iconic brand also usher in a new Motor Authority Best Car To Buy winner? It may, in the form of the Cadillac Lyriq. Cadillac’s been chasing the Germans for more than a decade, but with the Lyriq, the GM luxury brand has figured out its place in the automotive world again.
wtaj.com
Best Car To Buy 2023: Green Car Reports names 5 finalists
It’s that time of the year—the time when Green Car Reports rounds up the latest green vehicles, and decides which one is the best. One of these will be named Best Car To Buy on Jan. 4, 2023, and to kick off the competition, we’ll explore each of these models in greater depth over the next couple of weeks. As we give each one on this honor roll a top-level look, do you already have a favorite?
wtaj.com
Mitsubishi launches all-new electric vehicle that charges itself
(Our Auto Expert) – Automakers continue to roll out fully electric vehicles. However, one automaker is taking a pragmatic approach, knowing that many consumers aren’t ready for fully electric vehicles yet. But they are ready for vehicles that are part electric and part gas. Mitsubishi has mostly become...
nextbigfuture.com
Tesla Semi and Torque Technology is Killer for Entire $2 Trillion Truck Industry
The Tesla Semi is a category killer for the entire trucking category. Tesla has exclusively solved the issue of efficient torque when towing heavy leads. Large pickup trucks like the diesel F150 drop from 20 mpg down to 9 mpg when they are towing over 3 tons. The diesel Semi weighs about 24000 pounds and the trailer holding the payload weighs about 10,000 pounds. This means the max weight of 80,000 pounds on US highways leaves about 36,000 pounds (18 tons) for payload. The diesel semi drops to 7 mpg with heavy loads.
