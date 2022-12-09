Read full article on original website
Cadillac Lyriq: Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2023 finalist
Can a new era for an iconic brand also usher in a new Motor Authority Best Car To Buy winner? It may, in the form of the Cadillac Lyriq. Cadillac’s been chasing the Germans for more than a decade, but with the Lyriq, the GM luxury brand has figured out its place in the automotive world again.
Acura Integra: The Car Connection Best Car To Buy 2023 finalist
The 2023 Acura Integra returns for the first time in more than 20 years, and has earned a spot on our list of finalists for The Car Connection Best Car To Buy 2023. The latest Integra honors the sporting character of Acura’s entry-level car that made its debut in the 1980s, and went away when the nameplate gave way to the tepid RSX and forgettable ILX. A lot has changed since the Integra left, but the car returns as a sharp ride light on power but full of charm.
Green Car Reports Best Car To Buy 2023: What didn’t make the cut
Yesterday we took stock of our five Green Car Reports Best Car To Buy 2023 finalists, and one of the vehicles we named—the Cadillac Lyriq, Ford F-150 Lightning, Genesis GV60, Kia EV6, and Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV—will earn the annual distinction. But there’s always a lot of interest in...
Best Car To Buy 2023: Green Car Reports names 5 finalists
It’s that time of the year—the time when Green Car Reports rounds up the latest green vehicles, and decides which one is the best. One of these will be named Best Car To Buy on Jan. 4, 2023, and to kick off the competition, we’ll explore each of these models in greater depth over the next couple of weeks. As we give each one on this honor roll a top-level look, do you already have a favorite?
Ram Might Be Late To The EV Party, But The 2024 Ram Revolution Will Stir The Market Like No Other
Get ready, Ram fanboys; the Ram Revolution is upon us, and the all-new 2024 1500 electric pickup truck promises to shake up the EV market and set a new standard for full-size trucks. The truck was unveiled at the 2021 Chicago Auto Show, inviting fans to contribute their feedback to create an even better model by 2024. The full-scale clay model has been teased over the past year, and honestly, the Ram diehards are exhausted with the waiting game. The one-minute teaser video showed the new take on the EV truck which comes complete with bold daylight LED lamps. There are also perimeter headlights illuminating that iconic Ram badge. The company also announced its official debut date for January 5th at CES in Las Vegas. The Rams CEO offers an ambiguous prediction that hints at this electric Ram 1500 EV surpassing its close rivals, such as the Ford F-150 Lighting, Chevrolet Silverado EVs, and Rivian R1T. And with the GMC Hummer EV joining the 2024 Ram Electric on its mission of work-play balance, we're sure that things will only get more exciting over time!
Mitsubishi launches all-new electric vehicle that charges itself
(Our Auto Expert) – Automakers continue to roll out fully electric vehicles. However, one automaker is taking a pragmatic approach, knowing that many consumers aren’t ready for fully electric vehicles yet. But they are ready for vehicles that are part electric and part gas. Mitsubishi has mostly become...
2023 Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class Haute Voiture targets fashion crowd
Haute couture, the offering of exclusive, custom-fitted items of clothing by the world’s leading fashion brands, tends to be the domain of discerning buyers wielding unlimited checkbooks. Mercedes-Benz is now catering to these same buyers with a highly customized version of its Maybach S-Class, aptly called the S-Class Haute...
