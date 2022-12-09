ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay woman suspected in two dozen gas drive-offs

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay woman is facing 10 charges related to a series of gas thefts. Ashley Goulder is suspected in 25 gas drive-offs. In August, Oneida Police Department officers were called to the Oneida One-Stop on Packerland Dr. in Green Bay. Store leaders say a driver, now identified as Goulder, drove off without paying 22 times in two different vehicles from multiple Oneida One-Stops between May 30 and July 25.
GREEN BAY, WI
1065thebuzz.com

Regional Law Enforcement Seizes Enough Fentanyl to Kill Sheboygan

The Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group’s Drug Unit, along with the Drug Enforcement Administration has located and recovered the largest fentanyl seizure in LWAM history. That agency said last week that the investigation by the two agencies resulted in the seizure of about 12 pounds of suspected fentanyl...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
radioplusinfo.com

12-12-22 fdl county high speed chase

An 18 year old Brandon man is in custody following a high speed chase in Fond du Lac County. The chase started shortly before 8:30pm Sunday night when a sheriff’s deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle for speeding on Highway C near Forest Avenue Road. The chase ended five and a half miles later when the suspect vehicle pulled over on Townhall Road.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
waupacanow.com

Driver injured in Waupaca County crash

One person suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash around 9:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, in the town of Caledonia. Waupaca County sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call reporting a one-vehicle crash on State Highway 45 north of County Trunk W. Investigators found that a southbound vehicle lost control,...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Man Arrested Again on Numerous Bail Jumping Charges

The Manitowoc man who was arrested on 12 bail-jumping charges last week is once again in legal trouble. The Manitowoc Police Department was informed of a situation at the 10th Street Kwik Trip at 6:30 last night involving an intoxicated man attempting to buy alcohol. The suspect, 51-year-old Brian Bell,...
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Exterminators kill spiders in Manitowoc school

Investigators who questioned Beyer say the more they pressed him on his explanations, he'd offer new ones. Leavy-Carter upset over lack of attorney, bound over for trial. Jordan Leavy-Carter is accused of giving a gun to children before one was fatally shot. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Make-a-Wish fundraiser uses...
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Detective: Matthew Beyer, learning of children’s deaths, asked him to stop support payments

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The prosecution in Matthew Beyer’s murder trial is expected to call its last witnesses on Friday, the 7th day of the trial in Outagamie County. Beyer, 38, of Manitowoc, is accused of killing his 5-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter in their mother’s home in February 2020. The crimes carry life in state custody if convicted.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
hometownbroadcasting.com

12/10/22 Waupaca County Rollover Accident

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office got a 911 call Friday night reporting a one vehicle crash on State Highway 45 north of County Highway W. Investigators says the driver of the southbound vehicle lost control. The vehicle entered a ditch and rolled over. The driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was ejected. A ThedaStar helicopter flew that person to an area trauma center with life-threatening injuries. Sheriff’s deputies were assisted by Fremont Ambulance, Dale Fire Department, Dale First Responders and the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department.
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Woman Sentenced in High-Speed Chase Case

A Manitowoc woman has been sentenced for her role in a high-speed chase that injured a K-9 Deputy. 31-year-old Jessica Nicole Loney was found guilty due to no-contest pleas of charges of 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Striking a Police Animal, Fleeing an Officer, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Felony Bail Jumping, and has been sentenced to 18 months in prison followed by four and a half years on extended supervision.
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Former Valders resident arrested in Washington for 1988 Appleton homicide

(WFRV) – After 34 years, an arrest was made in the 1988 Appleton homicide of Betty Rolf. According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, 66-year-old Gene Meyer was arrested for the 1988 sexual assault and murder of Betty Rolf. Meyer was living in Washington and was formerly a Valders resident.
APPLETON, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Name of Man Released who Passed Away in Monday Outagamie County Vehicle Accident

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI (WTAQ) — New information is being released about the fiery Monday vehicle accident in Outagamie county. At about 11 a.m. on Monday the vehicle was traveling northbound on I-41, where it then left the roadway and rolled over several times before becoming engulfed in flames at Wrightstown Road. Sergeant Erik Heinz with the Wisconsin State Patrol says they’re still investigating.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI

