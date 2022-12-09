Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family Dollar is Closing Stores This MonthBryan DijkhuizenHuntingburg, IN
Woman Disappears After Alleged Affair With Married ManStill UnsolvedGreen Bay, WI
Here Are the Green Bay Packers' Chances to Make the PlayoffsFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Store Permanently Closes - Last day of Operations December 17Ty D.Little Chute, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Related
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay woman suspected in two dozen gas drive-offs
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay woman is facing 10 charges related to a series of gas thefts. Ashley Goulder is suspected in 25 gas drive-offs. In August, Oneida Police Department officers were called to the Oneida One-Stop on Packerland Dr. in Green Bay. Store leaders say a driver, now identified as Goulder, drove off without paying 22 times in two different vehicles from multiple Oneida One-Stops between May 30 and July 25.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Man Arrested for the 3rd Time in Two Weeks on Bail Jumping Charges
A Manitowoc man was arrested for the third time in two weeks on bail-jumping charges over the weekend. Officers were called to a residence in the 2300 block of South 23rd Street just after 6:30 p.m. on Friday on a report that 51-year-old Brian Bell was “highly intoxicated”, and was driving to a liquor store.
1065thebuzz.com
Regional Law Enforcement Seizes Enough Fentanyl to Kill Sheboygan
The Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group’s Drug Unit, along with the Drug Enforcement Administration has located and recovered the largest fentanyl seizure in LWAM history. That agency said last week that the investigation by the two agencies resulted in the seizure of about 12 pounds of suspected fentanyl...
radioplusinfo.com
12-12-22 fdl county high speed chase
An 18 year old Brandon man is in custody following a high speed chase in Fond du Lac County. The chase started shortly before 8:30pm Sunday night when a sheriff’s deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle for speeding on Highway C near Forest Avenue Road. The chase ended five and a half miles later when the suspect vehicle pulled over on Townhall Road.
17 Year Old Wisconsin Kid Has a ‘Large Amount’ of Ganja in Car and Guns
A 17 year old Wisconsin teen, was pulled over for a traffic violation that led to a whole bunch of the green stuff! Oh, and he had two guns. WIPROUD. This kid had some bad vehicle registration in the car, and the rest led officers to a whole bunch of weed. The arrested was 17 so no name was given, but he was driving around like an adult "wannabe" for sure!
waupacanow.com
Driver injured in Waupaca County crash
One person suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash around 9:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, in the town of Caledonia. Waupaca County sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call reporting a one-vehicle crash on State Highway 45 north of County Trunk W. Investigators found that a southbound vehicle lost control,...
wearegreenbay.com
THC-infused candy bags and $70K in cash found during Fond du Lac traffic stop, Langlade Co. man arrested
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in Fond du Lac arrested a Langlade County man during a traffic stop after finding a loaded gun, 29 bags of THC-infused candy, and roughly $70,000 in cash. In a Facebook post, the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office states that the...
nbc15.com
Manitowoc father suggested brother, sleepwalking as explanations for children’s killings
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The prosecution has rested its case against Matthew Beyer, who’s charged with stabbing and killing his two children in their mother’s home in Kaukauna in 2020. A chilling video played during the seventh day of Beyer’s trial brought Will and Dani’s mother to tears...
WSAW
Waupaca Co. crash sends one to hospital with life-threatening injuries
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Waupaca County Sheriffs Office responded to a call of a one vehicle crash around 9:31 p.m. Friday night in the Town of Caledonia, about 5 miles east of Fremont. It happened on Highway 45, north of County Highway W. The vehicle was traveling southbound, lost...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Man Arrested Again on Numerous Bail Jumping Charges
The Manitowoc man who was arrested on 12 bail-jumping charges last week is once again in legal trouble. The Manitowoc Police Department was informed of a situation at the 10th Street Kwik Trip at 6:30 last night involving an intoxicated man attempting to buy alcohol. The suspect, 51-year-old Brian Bell,...
WBAY Green Bay
Exterminators kill spiders in Manitowoc school
Investigators who questioned Beyer say the more they pressed him on his explanations, he'd offer new ones. Leavy-Carter upset over lack of attorney, bound over for trial. Jordan Leavy-Carter is accused of giving a gun to children before one was fatally shot. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Make-a-Wish fundraiser uses...
wapl.com
Green Bay Police investigating daytime burglaries in west side neighborhood
GREEN BAY, Wis–Green Bay Police are investigating a string of home burglaries on the city’s west side. Thieves have broken into ten homes in the Mather Heights neighborhood, just off Velp Avenue, in the past few weeks. Each of the burglaries took place during daylight hours. Cash, electronics,...
wearegreenbay.com
Local 5 Investigation: A closer look at the Sig Sauer P320 firearm implicated in Hobart/Lawrence Police Officer injury
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Local 5 News confirmed with police that the gun that wounded a Hobart/Lawrence Officer along WIS 29 was a Sig Sauer P320. The gun, which was his department-issued firearm, has been the subject of lawsuits over allegations of misfires. On Wednesday, the 7-year veteran...
94.3 Jack FM
Oshkosh Police Investigating Suspicious Incident Involving a Man and a Child.
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Oshkosh police are investigating after a child was reportedly approached by a strange man, promising candy and a puppy. The suspicious incident happened around noon Thursday in the 1000 block of N. Washburn Street. Police say a child, whose age was not released, had been...
WBAY Green Bay
Detective: Matthew Beyer, learning of children’s deaths, asked him to stop support payments
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The prosecution in Matthew Beyer’s murder trial is expected to call its last witnesses on Friday, the 7th day of the trial in Outagamie County. Beyer, 38, of Manitowoc, is accused of killing his 5-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter in their mother’s home in February 2020. The crimes carry life in state custody if convicted.
Officer accidentally shoots himself during police pursuit in Brown County
WisDOT reported at 1:40 that portions of WIS 29 eastbound were closed. It was learned that a police pursuit shut down the highway and ended with an officer accidentally shooting himself.
hometownbroadcasting.com
12/10/22 Waupaca County Rollover Accident
The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office got a 911 call Friday night reporting a one vehicle crash on State Highway 45 north of County Highway W. Investigators says the driver of the southbound vehicle lost control. The vehicle entered a ditch and rolled over. The driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was ejected. A ThedaStar helicopter flew that person to an area trauma center with life-threatening injuries. Sheriff’s deputies were assisted by Fremont Ambulance, Dale Fire Department, Dale First Responders and the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Woman Sentenced in High-Speed Chase Case
A Manitowoc woman has been sentenced for her role in a high-speed chase that injured a K-9 Deputy. 31-year-old Jessica Nicole Loney was found guilty due to no-contest pleas of charges of 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Striking a Police Animal, Fleeing an Officer, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Felony Bail Jumping, and has been sentenced to 18 months in prison followed by four and a half years on extended supervision.
wearegreenbay.com
Former Valders resident arrested in Washington for 1988 Appleton homicide
(WFRV) – After 34 years, an arrest was made in the 1988 Appleton homicide of Betty Rolf. According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, 66-year-old Gene Meyer was arrested for the 1988 sexual assault and murder of Betty Rolf. Meyer was living in Washington and was formerly a Valders resident.
94.3 Jack FM
Name of Man Released who Passed Away in Monday Outagamie County Vehicle Accident
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI (WTAQ) — New information is being released about the fiery Monday vehicle accident in Outagamie county. At about 11 a.m. on Monday the vehicle was traveling northbound on I-41, where it then left the roadway and rolled over several times before becoming engulfed in flames at Wrightstown Road. Sergeant Erik Heinz with the Wisconsin State Patrol says they’re still investigating.
Comments / 0