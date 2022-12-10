ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

Teen Pleads No Contest For Causing Death Of 16-Year-Old Passenger

A Seaside teenager pleaded no contest to gross vehicular manslaughter last week in Monterey County, according to a news release from District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni. Emely Rivera Vigil, 19, was also convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs causing injury. Vigil was arrested after she lost control...

