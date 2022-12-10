Hendricks leads UCF against Tarleton State after 21-point game

Tarleton State Texans (5-4) at UCF Knights (6-2)

Orlando, Florida; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCF hosts the Tarleton State Texans after Taylor Hendricks scored 21 points in UCF’s 80-77 overtime victory against the Samford Bulldogs.

The Knights are 4-2 in home games. UCF is seventh in the AAC scoring 71.3 points while shooting 42.7% from the field.

The Texans are 0-3 on the road. Tarleton State has a 2-4 record against opponents above .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hendricks is scoring 15.5 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Knights. CJ Kelly is averaging 10.8 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 35.2% for UCF.

Freddy Hicks is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Texans. Lue Williams is averaging 10.3 points for Tarleton State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.