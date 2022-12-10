ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Canucks in action against the Wild after overtime win

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Minnesota Wild (13-10-2, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (12-12-3, sixth in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Wild -115, Canucks -104; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks host the Minnesota Wild after the Canucks defeated the San Jose Sharks 6-5 in overtime.

Vancouver is 12-12-3 overall and 5-6-1 in home games. The Canucks have a 3-3-2 record in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

Minnesota has a 6-5-1 record in road games and a 13-10-2 record overall. The Wild are 3-6-1 when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

The matchup Saturday is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Wild won 4-3 in overtime in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.T. Miller has 11 goals and 15 assists for the Canucks. Andrei Kuzmenko has six goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Kirill Kaprizov has 17 goals and 16 assists for the Wild. Joel Eriksson Ek has scored six goals and added seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 7-3-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.8 assists, three penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Wild: 6-4-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.6 assists, four penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canucks: Thatcher Demko: out (lower-body), Travis Dermott: out (concussion), Tanner Pearson: out (hand), Tucker Poolman: out (undisclosed).

Wild: Ryan Hartman: out (upper-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Ovechkin at 800 now chasing Howe for 2nd on NHL goals list

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin becoming just the third NHL player with 800 goals has put him on the verge taking his next big step in hockey history. Ovechkin is just two goals from passing Gordie Howe for second on the career list. “Mr. Hockey” is the only player between Ovechkin and Wayne Gretzky’s record of 894 that long seemed unapproachable. The longtime Washington Capitals captain remains very much on track to challenge the “Great One.” Mark Howe told Ovechkin exactly that when they sat down last week. “I said, ‘I know you’re going to pass Gordie, congratulations, but you have to have your sights set on No. 99,‘’’ Howe recalled Wednesday, referring to Gretzky’s longtime sweater number. ”Because once you start getting close and once you see that it’s within reach, it makes it a huge motivating factor.”
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Penguins put D Petry on IR; F Zucker 'week to week'

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The surging Pittsburgh Penguins will have to try to keep their hot streak going without defenseman Jeff Petry and forward Jason Zucker. The Penguins have placed Petry on long-term injured reserve with an upper-body injury. Coach Mike Sullivan said Wednesday the team expects Petry to be out for an extended period. Petry, traded from Montreal over the summer, was injured during a 3-1 win over Buffalo on Saturday. He will miss at least 10 games. Zucker briefly left a 2-1 win over Dallas on Monday night in the second period after blocking a shot. He returned to play in the third period but was described as “week to week” by Sullivan.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
594K+
Post
635M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy