ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray, KY

Perry leads Murray State against Bellarmine

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Murray State Racers (5-3, 2-0 MVC) at Bellarmine Knights (4-6)

Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bellarmine -2.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State plays the Bellarmine Knights after Rob Perry scored 30 points in Murray State’s 77-70 overtime win against the Valparaiso Beacons.

The Knights have gone 3-0 at home. Bellarmine averages 68.7 points and has outscored opponents by 5.9 points per game.

The Racers are 1-2 on the road. Murray State is 2-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curt Hopf is scoring 10.1 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Knights. Ben Johnson is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers for Bellarmine.

Jamari Smith is averaging 17.1 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Racers. Perry is averaging 16.5 points for Murray State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Yarmuth gives farewell speech after 16-year House career

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth gave his farewell speech in the House on Wednesday, offering a frank assessment of what he will and will not miss as the Kentuckian approaches the end of a career that has included a stint as an influential committee chairman. The Democrat, who has served as chairman of the House Budget Committee, thanked his family, staff and constituents. He also expressed gratitude to Capitol Police, saying its officers showed their bravery and selflessness to the world on Jan. 6, 2021, in fighting off an attack on the Capitol by supporters of then-President...
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Associated Press

Breonna Taylor's boyfriend settles lawsuits over shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The boyfriend of Breonna Taylor who fired a shot at police as they burst through Taylor’s door the night she was killed has settled two lawsuits against the city of Louisville, his attorneys said Monday. The city agreed to pay $2 million to settle lawsuits filed by Kenneth Walker in federal and state court, one of his attorneys, Steve Romines, said in a statement. He added that Taylor’s death “will haunt Kenny for the rest of his life.” “He will live with the effects of being put in harm’s way due to a falsified warrant, to being a victim of a hailstorm of gunfire and to suffering the unimaginable and horrific death of Breonna Taylor,” Romines said. Walker and Taylor were settled in bed for the night when they were roused by banging on her apartment door around midnight on March 13, 2020. Police were outside with a drug warrant, and they used a battering ram to knock down the door. Walker fired a single shot from a handgun, striking Sgt. John Mattingly in the leg. Mattingly and two other officers then opened fire, killing Taylor.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
594K+
Post
635M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy