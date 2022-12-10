Perry leads Murray State against Bellarmine

Murray State Racers (5-3, 2-0 MVC) at Bellarmine Knights (4-6)

Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bellarmine -2.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State plays the Bellarmine Knights after Rob Perry scored 30 points in Murray State’s 77-70 overtime win against the Valparaiso Beacons.

The Knights have gone 3-0 at home. Bellarmine averages 68.7 points and has outscored opponents by 5.9 points per game.

The Racers are 1-2 on the road. Murray State is 2-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curt Hopf is scoring 10.1 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Knights. Ben Johnson is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers for Bellarmine.

Jamari Smith is averaging 17.1 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Racers. Perry is averaging 16.5 points for Murray State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.