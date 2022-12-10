ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Avalanche take losing streak into matchup with the Blues

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Colorado Avalanche (13-10-1, third in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (12-15-0, sixth in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche look to break their four-game skid with a win over the St. Louis Blues.

St. Louis has gone 12-15-0 overall with a 2-4-0 record in Central Division play. The Blues have a -24 scoring differential, with 81 total goals scored and 105 allowed.

Colorado has a 5-2-1 record in Central Division play and a 13-10-1 record overall. The Avalanche have an 11-4-1 record in games they score three or more goals.

The matchup Sunday is the sixth time these teams play this season. The Blues won 3-2 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert Thomas has six goals and 18 assists for the Blues. Noel Acciari has scored five goals with one assist over the last 10 games.

Nathan MacKinnon has scored eight goals with 26 assists for the Avalanche. J.T. Compher has two goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 3-7-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.4 assists, 2.7 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 4.1 goals per game.

Avalanche: 4-5-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.1 assists, four penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Blues: Pavel Buchnevich: day to day (undisclosed), Marco Scandella: out (hip), Torey Krug: day to day (undisclosed), Logan Brown: out (upper-body), Scott Perunovich: out (shoulder).

Avalanche: Artturi Lehkonen: day to day (upper body), Evan Rodrigues: out (lower body), Kurtis MacDermid: out (lower-body), Darren Helm: out (undisclosed), Nathan MacKinnon: out (upper-body), Josh Manson: out (lower-body), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Bowen Byram: out (undisclosed), Shane Bowers: out (upper-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Ovechkin at 800 now chasing Howe for 2nd on NHL goals list

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin becoming just the third NHL player with 800 goals has put him on the verge taking his next big step in hockey history. Ovechkin is just two goals from passing Gordie Howe for second on the career list. “Mr. Hockey” is the only player between Ovechkin and Wayne Gretzky’s record of 894 that long seemed unapproachable. The longtime Washington Capitals captain remains very much on track to challenge the “Great One.” Mark Howe told Ovechkin exactly that when they sat down last week. “I said, ‘I know you’re going to pass Gordie, congratulations, but you have to have your sights set on No. 99,‘’’ Howe recalled Wednesday, referring to Gretzky’s longtime sweater number. ”Because once you start getting close and once you see that it’s within reach, it makes it a huge motivating factor.”
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Penguins put D Petry on IR; F Zucker 'week to week'

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The surging Pittsburgh Penguins will have to try to keep their hot streak going without defenseman Jeff Petry and forward Jason Zucker. The Penguins have placed Petry on long-term injured reserve with an upper-body injury. Coach Mike Sullivan said Wednesday the team expects Petry to be out for an extended period. Petry, traded from Montreal over the summer, was injured during a 3-1 win over Buffalo on Saturday. He will miss at least 10 games. Zucker briefly left a 2-1 win over Dallas on Monday night in the second period after blocking a shot. He returned to play in the third period but was described as “week to week” by Sullivan.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Associated Press

Jets move Wilson up to No. 2 QB, still expect White to start

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is moving up on the New York Jets’ quarterback depth chart this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday the benched former starter is being promoted from No. 3 to the backup behind Mike White, who is dealing with a rib injury but is expected to make his fourth straight start on Sunday against the Detroit Lions.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Associated Press

Pirates sign RHP Velasquez in hopes of bolstering rotation

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates signed right-handed pitcher Vince Velasquez to a one-year, $3.15 million contract on Tuesday in an attempt to give their young starting rotation a veteran presence. The 30-year-old Velasquez spent last season working primarily as a reliever with the Chicago White Sox. Velasquez went 3-3 with a 4.78 ERA in 27 appearances for Chicago, with nine starts. He pitched well down the stretch for the White Sox, posting a 2.92 ERA with 24 strikeouts in his final 11 games with Chicago. The eight-year veteran has a career 34-47 record with a 4.93 ERA in 183 appearances, 136 of them starts, with Houston, Philadelphia, San Diego and Chicago. Velasquez joins a rotation that includes Mitch Keller, J.T. Brubaker, Roansy Contreras and potentially Johan Oviedo or Luis Ortiz, among others. Though Velasquez worked in a flex role for Chicago, Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said Velasquez has a “starter’s repertoire.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
594K+
Post
635M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy