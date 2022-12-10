Capitals bring 3-game win streak into matchup with the Jets

Washington Capitals (12-12-4, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (17-7-1, first in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals will attempt to keep their three-game win streak going when they visit the Winnipeg Jets.

Winnipeg has a 17-7-1 record overall and a 10-3-0 record on its home ice. The Jets have a 7-1-1 record in one-goal games.

Washington has a 5-8-3 record on the road and a 12-12-4 record overall. The Capitals have a 13-1-1 record in games they score at least three goals.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams play this season. The Capitals won 4-3 in overtime in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pierre-Luc Dubois has 13 goals and 15 assists for the Jets. Kyle Connor has scored six goals and added seven assists over the past 10 games.

Alex Ovechkin has 15 goals and 12 assists for the Capitals. T.J. Oshie has scored three goals and added three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 8-2-0, averaging 4.1 goals, 7.7 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Capitals: 6-3-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Jets: Nikolaj Ehlers: out (sports hernia), Saku Maenalanen: day to day (upper body), Mason Appleton: out (wrist).

Capitals: Carl Hagelin: out (hip), Dmitry Orlov: out (lower-body), Martin Fehervary: out (upper-body), Connor Brown: out (lower body), Tom Wilson: out (knee), Nicklas Backstrom: out (hip), Beck Malenstyn: out (finger).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.